Prep notes: DeForest's Mike Minick earns state football coaching award
DeForest, 8, Menasha 7

DeForest quarterback Trey Schroeder (8) looks for running room during the first half of the teams' 8-7 WIAA Division 3 state final win over Menasha at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

DeForest’s Mike Minick was selected by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2019-20 National Football High School Coaches Association football coach of the year award for Wisconsin.

The DeForest school district announced the award in a release on its website.

Minick led the Norskies to the WIAA Division 3 state football championship in 2019. DeForest also won the Badger North Conference title in 2019, finishing undefeated overall.

Mike Minick mug

Minick 

Minick retired after the season. 

Each year, the NFHS recognizes a coach from each state for significant achievement in that sport.

State-level recipients are considered for NFHS sectional recognition.

National coaches of the year then are selected from the sectional winners.

Award winners are chosen based on factors including their coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations, according to the release.

About 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 at the sectional level and 21 at the national level.

Wisconsin coaches are members of Section 4, which also includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

Beloit Memorial names Dilonna Johnson as girls basketball coach

Dilonna Johnson was hired as girls basketball coach at Beloit Memorial, according to a Beloit Daily News report.

Purple Knights athletic director Joel Beard served as the team’s head coach in 2019-20.

She received all-conference honors at Heritage Christian School and all-conference and all-state recognition at Whitefish Bay Dominican during high school, according to a college bio. She played collegiately at Drake University and Southwest Baptist University in Missouri.

