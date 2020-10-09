Prep notes: DeForest's Mike Minick earns state football coaching award

DeForest’s Mike Minick was selected by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2019-20 National Football High School Coaches Association football coach of the year award for Wisconsin.

The DeForest school district announced the award in a release on its website.

Minick led the Norskies to the WIAA Division 3 state football championship in 2019. DeForest also won the Badger North Conference title in 2019, finishing undefeated overall.

Minick retired after the season.

Each year, the NFHS recognizes a coach from each state for significant achievement in that sport.

State-level recipients are considered for NFHS sectional recognition.

National coaches of the year then are selected from the sectional winners.

Award winners are chosen based on factors including their coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations, according to the release.

About 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 at the sectional level and 21 at the national level.