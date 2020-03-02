Prep notes: Dan Ferkovich steps down as Lake Mills football coach; DeForest's Jett Riese makes college decision

Dan Ferkovich has stepped down as Lake Mills football coach and accepted the football coaching job at West Bend West, he said Monday.
He lives in West Bend and will be able to teach and coach much closer to home. Also, his daughter eventually will attend West Bend West.
Lake Mills athletic director Stephen Considine added in an email confirming Ferkovich’s decision that Ferkovich “has been making the hour-(plus) drive for many years and saw an opportunity to be the West head coach and teach there.”
Considine said Lake Mills would like to have a new coach in place soon, but might have to wait to see what teaching openings are available in the district.
Ferkovich guided Lake Mills to a 10-2 record this past fall, the Capitol North Conference title and advancement to the third round of the WIAA Division 4 state playoffs.
Lake Mills, seeded second in its bracket, defeated seventh-seeded St. Francis 56-0 and third-seeded Greendale Martin Luther 54-28 prior to dropping a 47-14 decision to eventual state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial, a top seed.
Ferkovich’s teams featured a fast-paced, no-huddle, multiple-receiver, high-powered spread offense that relied on a quarterback who could pass and run.
Adam Moen was the state’s passing leader in yardage and touchdowns this past season as a junior.
The L-Cats’ 2017 team also finished 10-2.
Ferkovich was hired in Lake Mills in 2013. He compiled a 45-29 record.
DeForest’s Jett Riese makes college decision
DeForest senior Jett Riese announced on Twitter he has orally committed to UW-Stevens Point for football.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Riese was a first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker in the Badger North Conference.
He was an honorable-mention pick as a linebacker on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.
He was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region choice as an inside linebacker.
DeForest won the WIAA Division 3 state title in football last fall.
He tweeted: “First off I’d like to thank my friends and family for all the support in my journey through life. I’d like to especially thank my parents and siblings for shaping me into the man I have become. I would also like to thank my teammates and coaches for making me the football player I am today. Without any of these people I don’t know what I would have become in this world. With that being said, I am honored to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and football career at UW-Stevens Point.”