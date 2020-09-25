Prep notes: Beloit Memorial seeks new football coach after Ken DuBose moves on

After one season as the Beloit Memorial football coach, Ken DuBose has departed for a teaching job and to become defensive coordinator at Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Illinois, according to a Beloit Daily News report.
Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard confirmed DuBose's departure to the Wisconsin State Journal Friday morning, issuing a statement: "We want to wish Coach DuBose the best as he moves on to Harlem. We appreciate his passion and advocacy for our student-athletes. We will begin searching for our next coach immediately."
DuBose took over in 2019 for Rodney Wedig, who stepped down and later took the football coaching job at Milton.
Beloit Memorial finished 1-8 in the Big Eight Conference in 2019. The Purple Knights won their first game in 2019, a 16-13 victory over Janesville Craig.
Beloit Memorial isn’t scheduled to play football until the alternative fall season in the spring due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and will play with other Big Eight teams in an eight-team league in the WIAA’s realigned football conferences.
DuBose told the Beloit Daily News that he believed he would stay at Beloit Memorial for longer than one year and praised the students, but he didn’t feel administration above the athletic director kept its promises and said he couldn’t secure a teaching job at the school, which he said was important to coaching football effectively.
Beloit Memorial hasn’t made postseason since 1999.
Before coming to Beloit Memorial, DuBose coached in Illinois – as an assistant at South Elgin from 2017-19 and head coach at Rockford Jefferson from 2015-17.
