Prep notes: Beloit Memorial seeks new football coach after Ken DuBose moves on

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After one season as the Beloit Memorial football coach, Ken DuBose has departed for a teaching job and to become defensive coordinator at Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Illinois, according to a Beloit Daily News report.

Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard confirmed DuBose's departure to the Wisconsin State Journal Friday morning, issuing a statement: "We want to wish Coach DuBose the best as he moves on to Harlem. We appreciate his passion and advocacy for our student-athletes. We will begin searching for our next coach immediately."

DuBose took over in 2019 for Rodney Wedig, who stepped down and later took the football coaching job at Milton.

Beloit Memorial finished 1-8 in the Big Eight Conference in 2019. The Purple Knights won their first game in 2019, a 16-13 victory over Janesville Craig.

Beloit Memorial isn’t scheduled to play football until the alternative fall season in the spring due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and will play with other Big Eight teams in an eight-team league in the WIAA’s realigned football conferences.