Rodney Wedig has announced his resignation as Beloit Memorial football coach, according to a Beloit Daily News report.
Wedig coached five seasons at Beloit Memorial after a successful tenure at Walworth Big Foot, including winning the WIAA Division 4 state title in 2009.
The Purple Knights finished 2-7 this season.
After seeing progress, Wedig said before the season he was hoping this would be a breakthrough and potentially playoff season for the Purple Knights.
Wedig was 6-41 in his five seasons. Beloit Memorial was 3-42 in the five seasons prior to that. The Purple Knights haven’t been to the playoffs since 1999.
Wedig, according to the Beloit Daily News report, said he was frustrated and disappointed by the season and didn’t feel he had “the energy at this stage of his career to continue to try and rebuild this program."
Wedig’s son, Matthew Wedig, was a standout tight end, linebacker and punter for Beloit Memorial. Matthew Wedig, a senior, has orally committed to Illinois State for football.
Belleville’s Heittola commits to Bemidji State
Belleville senior Rachael Heittola, signed to play women’s basketball at Bemidji State, the school announced in a release.
Heittola is a 6-foot-2 forward and center for the Belleville girls basketball team.
The Wildcats’ team captain is a two-time All-Capitol South Conference first-team selection.
She was named to the second team of the 2017-18 Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com Small Schools All-Area team and was an honorable-mention pick in 2016-17 All-Area honorable mention.
She finished third in Wisconsin in total rebounds in 2017-18.
Heittola also is a two-time all-conference first-team choice in soccer and volleyball.
Racine Park’s Nobal Days chooses Tulane over the University of Wisconsin and Cornell
Nobal Days, a 6-9 senior forward for the Racine Park boys basketball team, signed a national letter of intent for men’s basketball at Tulane on Thursday, according to a Racine Journal Times report.
Tulane’s coach is Mike Dunleavy, a former NBA player and coach, including with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Days said his final three choices were Tulane, the University of Wisconsin and Cornell among his 12 NCAA Division I offers, according to the Racine Journal Times report.