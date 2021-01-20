Prep notes: Badgers' football commit Hunter Wohler earns honor; New Glarus' Nathan Streiff, Cooper Dreyfus make college decisions

University of Wisconsin commit Hunter Wohler, a Muskego senior safety, was named the MaxPreps state player of the year in football for the 2020 season, according to a release from MaxPreps.
MaxPreps has recognized outstanding high school players since 2006, including naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success, individual excellence and local and state accolades, according to the release.
Wohler was The Associated Press state player of the year for the second consecutive year and a first-team all-state selection for the third consecutive time.
Wohler, who’s 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, had 78 tackles, 45 solo, and two interceptions and helped lead Muskego to a 9-0 record in the fall season.
Each state’s MaxPreps player of the year will be considered for the MaxPreps All-America team, scheduled to be released Jan. 29.
New Glarus' Nathan Streiff makes decision for football
New Glarus senior Nathan Streiff has committed to Carleton College in Minnesota and plans to play football, according to a New Glarus athletics announcement on Twitter.
Streiff, as a junior playing for the New Glarus/Monticello football team, was a first-team all-conference selection as a wide receiver and a defensive back in the Capitol South Conference in 2019. He was named the offensive player of the year in the Capitol South that season.
He was a second-team choice as a receiver and an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.
New Glarus/Monticello didn’t play in the 2020 fall football season due to the COVID-10 pandemic, but the team is scheduled to play in the WIAA’s alternative fall season in the spring (2021).
Carleton is a NCAA Division III program in Northfield, Minnesota.
Streiff tweeted: “First, I’d like to thank my parents for always supporting me. Without them, none of this would be possible. Secondly, I’d like to thank all the coaches and teammates throughout the years that have pushed me to be who I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank all the great coaches I have been able to meet throughout the recruiting process and have helped me decide where I want to spend the next 4 years. With that being said, I am committed to Carleton College!!”
New Glarus’ Cooper Dreyfus makes choice for baseball
New Glarus senior Cooper Dreyfus has committed to Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota and plans to compete in baseball, according to a New Glarus athletics announcement on Twitter.
Dreyfus, as a sophomore, was a second-team all-conference selection as an outfielder in the Capitol South Conference in 2019. The WIAA’s 2020 baseball season wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.