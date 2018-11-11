The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association recently released its all-region teams for football. Here’s an all-region team that includes area players.
The all-state team is expected to be announced this week, likely Monday.
FOOTBALL
WISCONSIN FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2018 ALL-REGION 4 TEAMS
LARGE SCHOOLS OFFENSE
Linemen: Gavin Adler, 5-9, 235, sr., Middleton; Bryce Corning, 5-10, 240, sr., Verona; Zach Dederich, 6-2, 280, sr., Waunakee; Garrett Hansen, 5-10, 225, jr., Monona Grove; Ben Johnson, 6-4, 305, sr., Sun Prairie; Nathan Miller, 6-2, 263, sr., Waunakee; Jack Nelson, 6-7, 270, jr., Stoughton; Michael Williams-Davis, 6-1, 225, sr., Monona Grove; Gabe Zander, 6-0, 243, sr., Waunakee.
Running backs: Amareon Allen, 5-10, 180, jr., Milwaukee Marshall; Kallion Buckner, 5-8, 155, jr., Middleton; Max Gulland, 5-7, 175, sr., Milwaukee Reagan; Tressin Kussmaul, 6-2, 185, sr., Janesville Craig; Dwight Walker, 6-1, 200, sr., Stoughton; Mike Wech, 5-10, 200, sr., Baraboo; Malik Winston, 5-10, 200, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Quarterbacks: Jordan Bishop, 6-0, 200, sr., Monona Grove; Richie Gilles, 6-3, 170, sr., Sun Prairie; Jarrett Wulf, 6-0, 170, sr., Waunakee.
Wide receivers: Haakon Anderson, 6-2, 180, jr., Verona; Sam Hepp, 6-7, 195, sr., Monona Grove; Caden Lee, 5-11, 175, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Sawyer Maly, 6-1, 180, sr., Waunakee; Cooper Nelson, 6-4, 180, sr., Sun Prairie.
Fullbacks/tight ends: Austin Keller, 6-2, 220, sr., Waunakee; Matthew Wedig, 6-4, 220, sr., Beloit Memorial.
Kicker: Connor Shanahan, 6-2, 175, sr., Sun Prairie.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen: Keeanu Benton, 6-4, 280, sr., Janesville Craig; Benny Fluke, 6-0, 205, sr., Monona Grove; Dan Hawk, 6-0, 205, sr., Sun Prairie; Gaje Hughes, 6-2, 220, jr., Waunakee; Billy Johnson, 6-4, 275, jr., Middleton; Chase Maier, 6-4, 205, sr., Waunakee; Montrell Rash, 6-0, 235, jr., Milwaukee Riverside.
Ends: Gary Barnes, 6-3, 230, sr., Madison La Follette; Ahmad Blake, 6-0, 210, sr., Milwaukee Obama; Sam Gronski, 6-2, 215, sr., Monona Grove; Maven Kretche, 6-4, 220, sr., Sun Prairie; Beck Mayer, 6-2, 205, sr., DeForest; Reed Ryan, 6-4, 230, sr., Waunakee.
Inside linebackers: Dylan Bourne, 6-2, 210, sr., Verona; Tyler Denu, 6-0, 205, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Rick James, 6-1, 186, sr., Milwaukee Riverside; John Klus, 6-0, 235, sr., Oregon; Hakeem McCullers, 6-1, 230, sr., Sun Prairie; Blake McCurdy, 5-10, 190, sr., Waunakee; Devonte Smith, 6-0, 200, jr., Milwaukee Vincent.
Outside linebackers: Jeb Frey, 6-0, 200, jr., Waunakee; Jacob Powley, 6-0, 200, sr., Sun Prairie; Moustapha Seck, 6-0, 210, sr., Milwaukee Hamilton; Matthew Wedig, 6-4, 220, sr., Beloit Memorial.
Defensive backs: Adam Bird, 6-1, 180, sr., Beaver Dam; Jeremiah Jordan, 6-2, 205, sr., Madison Memorial; Kevin Meicher, 5-9, 172, sr., Middleton; Semaj Nururdin, 5-9, 150, sr., Monona Grove; Nick Robson, 6-0, 180, sr., Waunakee; Tijs Santiago, 6-3, 185, sr., Monona Grove; Corey White, 5-8, 168, sr., Milwaukee Riverside; Amaun Williams, 5-10, 170, jr., Milwaukee Riverside.
Punter: Jake Wuebben, 6-2, 220, jr., Middleton.
SMALL SCHOOLS OFFENSE
Linemen: Daniel Enloe, 5-10, 270, sr., Belleville; Harley Jones, 6-0, 250, sr., Lake Mills; Jordan Lietz, 6-2, 215, sr., Edgerton; Brock Mahoney, 6-3, 215, sr., River Valley; Grant Martin, 6-1, 220, sr., Prairie du Chien; Drew Mickelson, 6-4, 290, sr., McFarland; Derek Miller, 6-5, 225, sr., Highland; Logan O'Brien, 6-4, 245, sr., Fennimore; Aaron Ragels, 6-3, 210, jr., Fennimore; Caleb Raymond, 6-3, 225, sr., Lakeside Lutheran.
Running backs: Colby Argall, 6-0, 170, sr., Black Hawk; Tyler Jirousek, 5-9, 180, sr., Mauston; Devin Jorgenson, 5-8, 165, jr., Edgerton; Riley Olson, 5-8, 165, sr., Cambridge; Casey Ponyicsanyi, 6-0, 180, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Tyler Smock, 5-9, 170, sr., Prairie du Chien.
Quarterbacks: Jake Dessart, 6-0, 182, sr., East Troy; Gavin Gillitzer, 5-9, 160, sr., Prairie du Chien; Isaac Lindsey, 6-4, 175, jr., Mineral Point; Colton Schraepfer, 6-0, 175, sr., Pecatonica/Argyle.
Wide receivers: Sully Geske, 6-2, 175, jr., Evansville/Albany; Brayden Holzemer, 6-2, 175, sr., Cuba City; Rudy Hommen, 6-0, 170, sr., Cambridge; Brooks Tiedeman, 6-2, 190, sr., Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.).
Fullbacks/tight ends: Cameron Paske, 6-6, 230, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Jacob Price, 6-3, 215, sr., East Troy.
Kicker: Curtis Cox, 5-11, 175, sr., Mineral Point.
SMALL SCHOOLS DEFENSE
Linemen: Daniel Enloe, 5-10, 270, sr., Belleville; Reed Farrington, 6-1, 250, jr., Edgerton; Harley Jones, 6-0, 250, sr., Lake Mills; Jonah Marchwick, 6-1, 235, jr., Ithaca; Keegan Smith, 6-2, 235, sr., River Valley.
Ends: Kevin Griswold, 6-2, 210, sr., Fennimore; Jordan Lietz, 6-2, 215, sr., Edgerton; Ben Rashid, 6-2, 225, sr., Lodi; Caden Straka, 6-3, 215, jr., Lancaster.
Inside linebackers: Kaden Greiser, 6-2, 175, sr., Cambridge; Drew Hennessey, 6-2, 220, sr., Highland; Troy Klein, 6-0, 195, sr., Lancaster; Shane Liegel, 6-2, 195, sr., River Valley; Cyrus Siegert, 6-1, 215, sr., Potosi/Cassville.
Outside linebackers: Justin Cusack, 5-11, 216, sr., Jefferson; Bailey Furseth, 5-7, 165, sr., Cambridge; Kyle Kube, 5-10, 150, sr., Lake Mills; Mason Reuter, 5-9, 180, sr., Cuba City.
Defensive backs: Teagan Herschleb, 6-2, 160, jr., Columbus; Ryan Lois, 6-3, 205, sr., Wautoma; Riley Olson, 5-8, 165, sr., Cambridge; Rece Shelton, 6-1, 210, sr., Black Hawk; Blaise Watters, 5-11, 160, jr., Mineral Point; Tysen White, 5-9, 175, sr., McFarland.
Punter: Ryan Lois, 6-3, 205, sr., Wautoma.
Keeling completes swim coaching career at Baraboo
The WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving championship Friday night at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium marked the end of Baraboo swimming coach Lynn Keeling’s 20-year career at Baraboo, according to an announcement via Twitter by Baraboo athletics.
“We are grateful for everything she and her family have done for the program,” the tweet said.
Baraboo placed fifth in the meet, which was won by Madison Edgewood for the fourth consecutive year.
Two UW recruits vying for all-star game spots
Two 2019 UW football recruits -- Keeanu Benton of Janesville Craig and Julius Davis of Menomonee Falls -- are trying to earn the last two roster spots for the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3, 2019, in Orlando, Florida, a game scheduled to be seen on ESPN2.
The game is set to feature the top 100 high school football players from the nation.
Benton and Davis made it through the first three phases and are in the final phase of voting, which runs from noon Nov. 9 until 11:59 a.m. Nov. 16.
Benton is listed under Region D and Davis is in Region C. To vote: amfam.com/fanvote or dreamfearlessly.underarmourgame.com
Janesville Craig freshman orally commits to Louisville for baseball
Janesville Craig freshman Gavin Kilen has made an oral commitment to the University of Louisville for baseball, according to a Janesville Gazette report.
Kilen, 14, hasn't played one inning of high school baseball yet. He is a shortstop and pitcher. Kilen orally committed Oct. 28.