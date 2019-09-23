DeForest senior Colby Hartig announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato for football.
DeForest has started the season with a 5-0 overall record and is tied with Waunakee with 3-0 records in the Badger North Conference.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Hartig tweeted: “First off I’d like to thank my family and friends for all of their support, time and effort they gave me to help me get to where I am. Additionally I’d like to thank all of my coaches and teammates for pushing me to become a better player and person every day. With that being said I would like to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Minnesota State University-Mankato.”
Minnesota-Mankato is an NCAA Division II program.
Sun Prairie’s Kaden Brunson makes college decision
Sun Prairie senior Kaden Brunson announced on Twitter he has orally committed to play lacrosse at Merrimack College in Massachusetts.
Brunson tweeted: “I am beyond blessed to announce I will be continuing my academic career and playing Division 1 Lacrosse at Merrimack College! Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, and most importantly my family for helping…”
Brunson also plays boys ice hockey at Sun Prairie.