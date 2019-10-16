There will be significant moments of recognition prior to the Badger North Conference football showdown between undefeated Waunakee and undefeated DeForest on Friday night in DeForest.
DeForest football coach Mike Minick and the late Jerry Roelke, the Norskies’ former coach, will be recognized prior to the 7 p.m. game that will determine the Badger North champion, according to a game management release from DeForest athletic director Mike McHugh.
Minick, who plans to step down as coach after the season, is scheduled to be recognized at 6:47 p.m.
Roelke, who died at age 77 on Oct. 8 in Sun City, Florida, was the longtime coach of the Norskies’ program and a Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame inductee. A moment of silence in memory of Roelke is scheduled at 6:57 p.m.
Minick, in his 20th year as coach, said this would be his final season in a radio interview with Jimmie Kaska of The Big 1070.
“It’s bittersweet,” Minick said in the interview. “It will be my last regular-season game at DeForest. It’s been a fun ride here. I will miss it a lot. But I am excited to kind of just focus in on this group and take it as far as we can, and have a good time.”
Waunakee (8-0 overall, 8-0 Badger North) was ranked fourth and DeForest (8-0, 8-0) was ranked eighth among large schools in this week’s Associated Press state football poll.
Minick, asked about Roelke, said: “I think he was really Mr. Norski here. Everybody looked at him as a football icon in DeForest, and always will. He was a tremendous man. I have so much respect for him.”
Stoughton’s Jack Nelson earns recognition
Stoughton senior offensive lineman Jack Nelson, a University of Wisconsin football commit, was honored Wednesday at the high school for his selection to the 2020 All-American Bowl.
He was presented with his honorary All-American jersey.
The All-American Bowl is an all-star football game featuring 100 top players from the nation. The event is scheduled Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.