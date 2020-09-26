Prep football wrap: Toughness in overtime carries Portage past Reedsburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took a couple of big stops and a big run in overtime to do it, but for the first time since 2007, the Portage football team has defeated Reedsburg.

The Warriors opened the 2020 season Friday night with a 13-7 victory over the host Beavers, as Ethan Bleich scored on a 1-yard run on Portage’s overtime possession.

The Warriors’ defense plugged Reedsburg to start the overtime, thanks to a third-down sack by Garret Crawford and a fourth-down stop.

Bleich also scored Portage’s first touchdown, on a 3-yard run with 38 seconds left in the first quarter. Reedsburg tied the game with 6:07 left in the third quarter when quarterback Bryant Yanke broke loose for a 55-yard scoring run.

Portage took a 35-14 victory over Reedsburg in 2007, but lost the 12 subsequent meetings by a combined score of 428-112.

Baraboo 21, Sauk Prairie 3

Quarterback Luna Larson led the way for the visiting Thunderbirds, who pulled away in the fourth quarter after holding a 7-3 lead for most of the night.

Larson totaled 17 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard score. Campbell Koseor scored the Thunderbirds’ final touchdown.