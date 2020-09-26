Prep football wrap: Toughness in overtime carries Portage past Reedsburg

It took a couple of big stops and a big run in overtime to do it, but for the first time since 2007, the Portage football team has defeated Reedsburg.
The Warriors opened the 2020 season Friday night with a 13-7 victory over the host Beavers, as Ethan Bleich scored on a 1-yard run on Portage’s overtime possession.
The Warriors’ defense plugged Reedsburg to start the overtime, thanks to a third-down sack by Garret Crawford and a fourth-down stop.
Bleich also scored Portage’s first touchdown, on a 3-yard run with 38 seconds left in the first quarter. Reedsburg tied the game with 6:07 left in the third quarter when quarterback Bryant Yanke broke loose for a 55-yard scoring run.
Portage took a 35-14 victory over Reedsburg in 2007, but lost the 12 subsequent meetings by a combined score of 428-112.
Baraboo 21, Sauk Prairie 3
Quarterback Luna Larson led the way for the visiting Thunderbirds, who pulled away in the fourth quarter after holding a 7-3 lead for most of the night.
Larson totaled 17 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard score. Campbell Koseor scored the Thunderbirds’ final touchdown.
Baraboo’s defense held the Eagles to 103 yards on 38 plays. Carson Brickl kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Eagles.
Darlington 34, River Valley 21
The Redbirds pulled away from a 14-14 halftime lead by scoring the first three touchdowns of the second half and beat the defending Southwest Wisconsin Conference champs.
Will Bailey completed 21 of 42 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns for River Valley, connecting with Cole White for 35 yards, Max Solomon for 13 and Tyler Nachreiner for 17. Nachreiner finished with eight catches for 124 yards.
Darlington ground out 192 yards rushing, led by Carter Lancaster’s 82 yards, but the Redbirds scored four of their five touchdowns through the air. Lancaster caught touchdown passes of 7 and 20 yards from Braden Davis, who completed 11 of 15 throws for 120 yards.
Lake Mills 30, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Adam Moen completed 27 of 35 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 65 yards and another score to lead the L-Cats past Luther Prep.
Moen, who last year set the state record for combined rushing and passing yardage, threw scoring passes of 1 yard to Michael Stenbroten, 4 yards to Jaxson Retrum and 8 yards to Charlie Cassady. He also ran for a 2-yard score.
On defense, Lake Mills held Luther Prep to 113 yards and eight first downs.
Lakeside Lutheran 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 6
The host Warriors cruised all night to a dominant victory over the Angels. Micah Cody led the way for Lakeside Lutheran, gaining 159 yards on only seven carries. Cody scored the game’s first two touchdowns, on runs of 87 and 54 yards, and Nathan Chesterman threw a 33-yard scoring pass to John O’Donnell to make it 20-0 at halftime.
Lakeside Lutheran added a 37-yard TD run by Brendan McKenna and an 80-yard punt return from Tersony Vater in the third, and finished with 329 rushing yards. The defense held St. Catherine’s to just eight first downs and 258 total yards.
Waterloo 19, Palmyra-Eagle 18
Brody Tschanz caught a 27-yard pass from Blake Huebner with 3:23 remaining, giving the Pirates a one-point margin of victory.
Huebner scored Waterloo’s first touchdown midway through the third quarter, capping a 13-play, 71 yard drive with a 21-yard run, but Palmyra-Eagle’s Aiden Calderon blocked a Waterloo punt that was recovered at the 1-yard line, setting up a score that gave the Panthers a 12-7 lead.
Waterloo answered with a 13-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 2-yard run by Jordi Aguero, giving the Pirates a 13-12 lead with 9:11 left. Levi Musselman scored on a 37-yard run to give the Panthers an 18-13 lead with 7:49 left, but the Pirates answered with another methodical scoring match.
Marshall 39, Tomahawk 8
Bryce Frank was the star as the visiting Cardinals rolled past the Hatchets, who are coached by Marshall alum Sam Hernandez.
Frank rushed for 155 yards and a 93-yard touchdown, caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Craig Ward and returned a punt for a 65-yard score. He provided 190 of Marshall’s 306 yards of offense. Matthew Motl ran for two touchdowns and Ward also threw a scoring pass to Canon Siedschlag.
Marshall’s defense held Tomahawk to 204 yards and didn’t allow a score until midway through the fourth quarter.
Cambridge 45, Pardeeville 24
The defending Capitol South Conference champion Blue Jays cruised past the host Bulldogs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!