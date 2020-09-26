 Skip to main content
Prep football wrap: Toughness in overtime carries Portage past Reedsburg
It took a couple of big stops and a big run in overtime to do it, but for the first time since 2007, the Portage football team has defeated Reedsburg.

The Warriors opened the 2020 season Friday night with a 13-7 victory over the host Beavers, as Ethan Bleich scored on a 1-yard run on Portage’s overtime possession.

The Warriors’ defense plugged Reedsburg to start the overtime, thanks to a third-down sack by Garret Crawford and a fourth-down stop.

Bleich also scored Portage’s first touchdown, on a 3-yard run with 38 seconds left in the first quarter. Reedsburg tied the game with 6:07 left in the third quarter when quarterback Bryant Yanke broke loose for a 55-yard scoring run.

Portage took a 35-14 victory over Reedsburg in 2007, but lost the 12 subsequent meetings by a combined score of 428-112.

Baraboo 21, Sauk Prairie 3

Quarterback Luna Larson led the way for the visiting Thunderbirds, who pulled away in the fourth quarter after holding a 7-3 lead for most of the night.

Larson totaled 17 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard score. Campbell Koseor scored the Thunderbirds’ final touchdown.

Baraboo’s defense held the Eagles to 103 yards on 38 plays. Carson Brickl kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Eagles.

Darlington 34, River Valley 21

The Redbirds pulled away from a 14-14 halftime lead by scoring the first three touchdowns of the second half and beat the defending Southwest Wisconsin Conference champs.

Will Bailey completed 21 of 42 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns for River Valley, connecting with Cole White for 35 yards, Max Solomon for 13 and Tyler Nachreiner for 17. Nachreiner finished with eight catches for 124 yards.

Darlington ground out 192 yards rushing, led by Carter Lancaster’s 82 yards, but the Redbirds scored four of their five touchdowns through the air. Lancaster caught touchdown passes of 7 and 20 yards from Braden Davis, who completed 11 of 15 throws for 120 yards.

Lake Mills 30, Watertown Luther Prep 0

Adam Moen completed 27 of 35 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 65 yards and another score to lead the L-Cats past Luther Prep.

Moen, who last year set the state record for combined rushing and passing yardage, threw scoring passes of 1 yard to Michael Stenbroten, 4 yards to Jaxson Retrum and 8 yards to Charlie Cassady. He also ran for a 2-yard score.

On defense, Lake Mills held Luther Prep to 113 yards and eight first downs.

Lakeside Lutheran 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 6

The host Warriors cruised all night to a dominant victory over the Angels. Micah Cody led the way for Lakeside Lutheran, gaining 159 yards on only seven carries. Cody scored the game’s first two touchdowns, on runs of 87 and 54 yards, and Nathan Chesterman threw a 33-yard scoring pass to John O’Donnell to make it 20-0 at halftime.

Lakeside Lutheran added a 37-yard TD run by Brendan McKenna and an 80-yard punt return from Tersony Vater in the third, and finished with 329 rushing yards. The defense held St. Catherine’s to just eight first downs and 258 total yards.

Waterloo 19, Palmyra-Eagle 18

Brody Tschanz caught a 27-yard pass from Blake Huebner with 3:23 remaining, giving the Pirates a one-point margin of victory.

Huebner scored Waterloo’s first touchdown midway through the third quarter, capping a 13-play, 71 yard drive with a 21-yard run, but Palmyra-Eagle’s Aiden Calderon blocked a Waterloo punt that was recovered at the 1-yard line, setting up a score that gave the Panthers a 12-7 lead.

Waterloo answered with a 13-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 2-yard run by Jordi Aguero, giving the Pirates a 13-12 lead with 9:11 left. Levi Musselman scored on a 37-yard run to give the Panthers an 18-13 lead with 7:49 left, but the Pirates answered with another methodical scoring match.

Marshall 39, Tomahawk 8

Bryce Frank was the star as the visiting Cardinals rolled past the Hatchets, who are coached by Marshall alum Sam Hernandez.

Frank rushed for 155 yards and a 93-yard touchdown, caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Craig Ward and returned a punt for a 65-yard score. He provided 190 of Marshall’s 306 yards of offense. Matthew Motl ran for two touchdowns and Ward also threw a scoring pass to Canon Siedschlag.

Marshall’s defense held Tomahawk to 204 yards and didn’t allow a score until midway through the fourth quarter.

Cambridge 45, Pardeeville 24

The defending Capitol South Conference champion Blue Jays cruised past the host Bulldogs.

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S AREA RESULTS

FOOTBALL

Friday’s area summaries

Non-conference

BARABOO 21, SAUK PRAIRIE 3

Baraboo*7*0*0*14*—*21

Sauk Prairie*0*3*0*0*—*3

First quarter

B: Larson 54 run (Burgess kick)

Second quarter

SP: Brickl 35 field goal, 7:38

Fourth quarter

B: Larson 4 run (Burgess kick)

B: Koseor 14 run ((Burgess kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — B 17, SP 7.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — B 43-280; SP 23-15.

Passing yards — B 46; SP 88.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — B 5-10-1; SP 6-11-0.

Penalties-yards — B 6-27; SP 4-35.

Fumbles-lost — B 0; SP 0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — B: Larson 17-174.

Passing — B: Larson 5-10; SP: Gibbs 6-11-0-88.

Receiving — B: Nachtigal 1-20.

PORTAGE 13, REEDSBURG 7 (OT)

Portage*7*0*0*0*6*—*13

Reedsburg*0*0*7*0*0*—*7

First quarter

P: Bleich 3 run (Francis kick), 0:38.

Third quarter

R: Yanke 55 run (Schinker kick), 6:07.

Overtime

P: Bleich 1 run.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — P 15, R 8.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 45-230 R 39-161.

Passing yards — P 12; R 7.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 2-6-0; R 1-6-0.

Penalties-yards — P 9-71; R 2-20.

Fumbles-lost — P 0-0; R 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — P: Bazaldua 22-113; R: Yanke 13-73.

Passing — P: Paul 2-6-0-12; R: Yanke 1-6-0-7.

Receiving — P: Kikkert 1-13; R: Bestor 1-7.

LAKE MILLS 30, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 0

Watertown Luther Prep*0*0*0*0*—*0

Lake Mills*3*14*13*0*—*30

First quarter

LM: Levake 37 field goal, 6:36

Second quarter

LM: Stenbroten 1 pass from Moen (Levake kick)

LM: Moen 2 run (Levake kick)

Third quarter

LM: Retrum 4 pass from Moen (Levake kick)

LM: C. Cassady 10 pass from Moen (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — WLP 8, LM 17.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WLP 24-53; LM 25-69.

Passing yards — WLP 60; LM 237.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WLP 6-14-0; LM 26-34-0.

Penalties-yards — WLP 7-60; LM 7-55.

Fumbles-lost — WLP 1-1; LM 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — LM: Moen 21-65.

Passing — LM: Moen 25-33-0-231.

Receiving — LM: Retrum 9-104; Bender 5-81.

CAMBRIDGE 45, PARDEEVILLE 24

Cambridge*7*14*10*14*—*45

Pardeeville*6*6*0*12*—*24

First quarter

Par: Westbury 5 pass from Freye (pass failed), 7:34.

Cam: Colts 2 run (Stein kick), 6:33

Second quarter

Par: Jacobson 25 pass from Freye (pass failed), 9:52.

Cam: Colts 10 run (Stein kick), 5:26.

Cam: Stein 34 run (Stein kick), 3:34.

Third quarter

Cam: Stein 2 run (Stein kick), 5:35.

Cam: Stein 34 FG, 1:31.

Fourth quarter

Cam: Colts 6 pass from Stein (Stein kick), 10:46

Par: Freye 1 run (kick failed), 8:17.

Cam: Stein 3 run (Stein kick), 5:12.

Par: Westbury 3 run (kick failed), 1:52.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — C 12, P 12.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — C 34-238; P 47-210

Passing yards — C 52; P 62.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — C 3-9-1; P 6-14-2.

Penalties-yards — C 3-20; P 3-15.

Fumbles-lost — C 1-1; P 3-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — C: Colts 11-91; P: Seth 15-88.

Passing — C: Stein 3-9-1-52; P: Freye 6-14-2-62.

Receiving — C: Schliecken 1-29; P: Jacobson 1-25.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 34,

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 6

Racine St. Catherine’s*0*0*0*6*—*6

Lakeside Lutheran*7*13*14*0*—*34

First quarter

LL: Cody 87 run (Vater kick)

Second quarter

LL: Cody 54 run (kick failed)

LL: O’Donnell 33 pass from Chesterman (Vater kick)

Third quarter

LL: McKenna 37 run (Vater kick)

LL: Vater 80 punt return (Schmidt kick)

Fourth quarter

RSC: Perugini 35 run (pass failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — RSC 8, LL 16.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — RSC 29-146; LL 38-329.

Passing yards — RSC 112; LL 99.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — RSC 9-21-3; LL 6-10-0.

Penalties-yards — RSC 7-35; LL 4-40.

Fumbles-lost — RSC 1-1; LL 8-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — RSC: Cobb 22-86; Perugini 5-45; LL: Cody 7-159; McKenna 2-44.

Passing — RSC: Perugini 9-21-3-112; LL: Chesterman 6-10-0-99.

Receiving — RSC: Barker 5-88; Haeuser 2-11; LL: O’Donnell 4-76; Cody 1-16.

MARSHALL 39, TOMAHAWK 8

Marshall*12*14*13*0*—*39

Tomahawk*0*0*0*8*—*8

First quarter

M: Siedschlag 19 pass from Ward (kick failed)

M: Motl 4 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

M: Frank 63 punt return (Frank kick)

M: Frank 93 run (Frank kick)

Third quarter

M: Frank 35 pass from Ward (kick failed)

M: Motl 2 run (Frank kick).

Fourth quarter

T: Bishop 1 run (Skees run)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — M 20, T 15.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 32-226; T 34-196.

Passing yards — M 80; T 8.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 3-7; T 1-13.

Penalties-yards — M 7-77; T 4-46.

Fumbles-lost — M 0; T 0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — M: Frank 9-155; T: Evans 9-114.

Passing — M: Ward 3-7-2-80; T: Imm 1-13-0-8.

Receiving — M: Frank 2-35; T: Skees 1-14.

DARLINGTON 34, RIVER VALLEY 21

River Valley*6*8*0*7*—21

Darlington*6*8*14*6*—*34

First quarter

RV: White 35 pass from Bailey (kick failed)

D: Evenstad 2 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

D: Lancaster 7 pass from Davis (Davis run)

RV: Solomon 13 pass from Bailey (Bailey run)

Third quarter

D: Lancaster 20 pass from Davis (Crist kick)

D: Rankin 19 pass from Davis (Crist kick)

Fourth quarter

D: Hardyman 39 pass from Davis (kick failed)

RV: Nachreiner 17 pass from Bailey (Bailey kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — RV 13, D 12.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — RV 19-37; D 36-192.

Passing yards — RV 312; D 120.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — RV 21-42-1; D 11-15-0.

Penalties-yards — RV 7-55; D 5-40.

Fumbles-lost — RV 1-0; D 3-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — RV: Bailey 11-28; D: Lancaster 5-82; Rankin 8-52.

Passing — RV: 21-42-3-312; D: Davis 11-15-4-120.

Receiving — RV: Nachreiner 8-124; D: Lancaster 4-41.

Cambridge 45, Pardeeville 24

Waterloo 19, Palmyra-Eagle 18

FRIDAY'S REGION SCORES

Belmont 45, Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian 14

Berlin 32, Adams-Friendship 6

Delafield St. John's NW 26, Fall River/Rio 7

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 52, Williams Bay 14

Highland 35, Altoona 6

Lancaster 10, Richland Center 7

Mauston 48, Viroqua 6

Mineral Point 47, Dodgeville 12

Onalaska Luther 43, Boscobel 0

Oshkosh Lourdes 34, Bonduel 6

Potosi/Cassville 42, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Prairie du Chien 14, Platteville 10

Randolph 48, Johnson Creek 6

River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 0

Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 27, Nekoosa 8

Cambria-Friesland 56, Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep 0

Ithaca at Hillsboro, rescheduled to Nov. 13

Wautoma at Montello co-op, postponed

GIRLS GOLF

Friday’s results

Non-conference

HARTFORD INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Cedarburg 350; Brookfield Central varsity reserve 353; Mequon Homestead 358; Green Bay Notre Dame 362; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 368; Lakeside Lutheran 377; Racine Prairie 379; Hartford 385; Wauwatosa West/East 403; Slinger 420; Franklin 443; Kewaskum 468; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 472.

Top five individuals: 1, Hoven, C, 67; 2, Sileno, MH, 80; 3, Durkin, GBND, 80; 4, Hattori, Hfd, 80; 5, Purtell, BC, 83.

Lakeside Lutheran: 6, M. Heckmann 84; 17, A. Heckmann 91; 31, Lostetter 98; 44, Affeld, LL, 104; 63, B. Parkhurst 118. At Hartford Golf Club, par 72.

GIRLS TENNIS

Friday’s results

Non-conference

LODI 4, DeFOREST 3

Singles — Fuchs, DF, def. Deans, 6-0, 6-0; Armstrong, DF, def. Winters, 6-1, 6-0; Paar, L, def. A. Hegarty, 6-2, 6-2; K. Hegarty, DF, C. Karls, 6-25, 6-2.

Doubles — Mayerry/Lange, L, def. Finley/Manzi, 6-4, 6-3; L. Karls/Potter, L, def. Shields/Weinstock, 7-5, 6-2; McMahon/Schneider, L, def. Hahn/Galbraith, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. At DeForest.

BOYS SOCCER

Thursday’s late result

Non-conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 1,

WATERTOWN 0

Madison Edgewood*1*0*—*0

Watertown*0*0*—*0

First half: ME— Blachowicz, 44:00.

Shots: ME 9, W 4.

Saves: ME (Merckx) 9; W (Ortega Jr. 1, Piasecki 2) 3.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

EAGLE RELAYS

Team scores — Boscobel 57, Darlington 70, Dodgeville 77, Iowa-Grant 106, Benton 145, Albany 160, Fennimore 184, Lake Mills 188, Riverdale 203, Lancaster 207.

Top three individuals — 1, Connolly, IG, 16:56; 2, West, Dar., 17:24; 3, Aurit, Dodge, 17:30.

Lake Mills — 23, Hafenstein 19:29; 33, Saylor 20:25; 36, Laws 20:30; 52, Dierkes 21:48; 55, Clark 21:53. At Hickory Grove GC, Fennimore, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Friday’s results

EAGLE RELAYS

Team scores — Lancaster 64, Lake Mills 94, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 102, Darlington 106, Albany 128, Boscobel 147, Fennimore 167, Benton 179, Iowa-Grant 226, Riverdale 231.

Top three individuals — 1, K. Martensen, B, 18:43; 2, H. Martensen, B, 20:04; 3, Olmstead, L, 20:26.

Lake Mills — 7, Vesperman 20:51; 12, Winslow 21:28; 13, Fair 21:29; 27, Klubertanz 22:53; 35, Pitta 23:36. At Hickory Grove GC, Fennimore, 5,000 meters.

