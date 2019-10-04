Casey Campbell made not one run, but four runs, at Waunakee’s unbeaten record on Friday night.
But not even four Campbell touchdowns were enough to lift his Reedsburg football team past the undefeated Warriors.
A 64-yard pass from Caden Nelson to Isaac Schaaf with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left to play broke a tie and gave Waunakee a 35-28 victory over Reedsburg in Badger North Conference play.
Waunakee (7-0, 5-0 conference) scored two second-quarter touchdowns to take a 28-14 lead. But Campbell ran for a pair of 8-yard touchdowns for Reedsburg (5-2, 3-2) in the third and fourth quarters to tie the game.
The Beavers were able to run for 296 yards, as sophomore Griffin Elder picked up 158 yards and Campbell added 58. Waunakee ran for 274 yards, with Nelson going for 140 yards and a first-quarter TD and Cole Mobley added 123 yards.
DeForest 49, Baraboo 14
Trey Schroeder threw for two touchdowns and ran for one to lead the visiting Norskies (7-0, 5-0 Badger North) against the host Thunderbirds (1-6, 1-4). Gabe Finley also scored twice for DeForest, and Luna Larson scored a 69-yard touchdown for Baraboo.
Sauk Prairie 19, Portage 0
Tyler Uselman got the visiting Eagles (4-3, 2-3 Badger North) going early with a 60-yard rushing touchdown, and Sauk Prairie’s defense held strong against the host Warriors (2-5, 1-4). Ben German scored an 83-yard touchdown run for the Eagles in the third quarter.
Beaver Dam 26,
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13
James Brown rushed for 154 yards and two scores for the visiting Golden Beavers (2-5, 2-3 Badger North). Broden Boschert led Beaver Dam with five catches and 132 yards, and Nick Flaherty threw two touchdowns for the host Vikings (1-6, 1-4).
Monroe 34, Milton 28
The Cheesemakers (4-3, 3-2 Badger South) scored 20 points in the second quarter en route to a road conference victory over the undefeated Red Hawks (6-1, 4-1). Trevor Rodebaugh had 119 yards rushing on 20 carries and Nick Bansley had 108 yards rushing on 13 carries for the winners.
Stoughton 25,
Watertown 14
Adam Hobson went 18-for-34 for 226 passing yards and a rushing touchdown to help the Vikings (5-2, 4-1 Badger South) pull away from the Goslings (5-2, 3-2).
Monona Grove 21,
Oregon 7
After an early score by the host Panthers (3-4, 2-3 Badger North), running back Brady Killerlain scored three touchdowns in a row for the visiting Silver Eagles (3-4, 3-2). Killerlain finished with 219 yards on 32 carries.
Madison Edgewood 28,
Fort Atkinson 27 (2OT)
The Crusaders turned back a 2-point conversion attempt at the end of the second overtime to beat the Blackhawks (0-7, 0-5) and pick up their first victory of the season. Edgewood’s Andrew Stigsell scored on a 1-yard run with 22 seconds in regulation, and again on a 3-yard carry in overtime for the Crusaders (1-6 overall, 1-4 Badger South). Fort Atkinson led 21-0 after a second-quarter touchdown run by Alec Courtier, but four consecutive Edgewood touchdowns put the Crusaders ahead. Blackhawks quarterback Cade Cosson threw a touchdown pass in the second overtime.
Sun Prairie 47, Madison East 14
Senior running back Nathan Schauer had four touchdowns for the Cardinals (5-2, 5-2 Big Eight) to take a road conference victory against the Purgolders (3-4, 3-4) at Breese Stevens Field and clinch a WIAA playoff berth.
Madison West 55,
Janesville Parker 0
Will Gutknecht threw two touchdowns and the host Regents (3-4 overall, 3-4 Big Eight) dumped the Vikings (0-7, 0-7) in their homecoming game. Gutknecht completed six of his seven passes for 148 yards and rushed for 75 more on 10 carries. Naz Jones had 148 yards on 16 carries for Madison West.
Madison Memorial 49,
Beloit Memorial 0
The visiting Spartans (7-0, 7-0 Big Eight) clinched at least a tie for the 11th Big Eight Conference title in school history, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and making it 49-0 at halftime against the Purple Knights (1-6, 1-6). Beloit Memorial lost its sixth consecutive game.
Middleton 42,
Janesville Craig 7
Kallion Buckner scored the game’s first four touchdowns to lead the Cardinals (5-2 overall, 5-2 Big Eight) past the host Cougars, clinching Middleton’s 24th consecutive playoff berth. Buckner finished with 128 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. He had another score on a second-quarter pass from quarterback Easto Zempel. Zempel finished 5-for-8 for 60 yards while splitting time with Tyler Bauer, who went 4-for-9 for 64 yards.
Columbus 14, Lodi 10
Caden Brunell ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Columbus (4-3, 1-2 Capitol North) its first league win, an upset of the previously unbeaten Blue Devils (6-1, 2-1). Brunell had 79 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Lake Mills 49,
Lakeside Lutheran 14
Adam Moen followed up his school-record-setting performance of last week with another strong performance, throwing four touchdowns and rushing for another to lead the L-Cats (6-1 overall, 3-0 Capitol North) to a decisive win over the visiting Warriors (3-4, 1-2). Moen finished 32-for-45 for 363 passing yards and rushed for 69 on 14 carries. With the victory, Lake Mills collected the first “Slider Bowl” trophy in the 26th edition of the annual game of crosstown rivals.
Watertown Luther Prep 26, Poynette 21
Matthew Hillmer scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter to give the Phoenix (4-3, 2-1 Capitol North) a 26-14 lead over the Pumas (2-5, 0-3). Hillmer totaled 92 yards on 31 carries and Levi Clark, Nathan de Galley and Paul Frick also scored, with Elijay Shevey throwing two touchdown passes. Brayden O’Connor ran for 122 yards for Poynette.
Marshall 20, Waterloo 9
Dylan Horstmeyer scored on a 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals the lead and Gus Timpel returned an interception to seal the win as Marshall (2-5 overall, 2-1 Capitol South) beat the visiting Pirates (1-6, 0-2) for its second consecutive victory. Waterloo took a third-quarter lead on a 22-yard field goal from Jordi Aguero and a touchdown pass by Waterloo quarterback Chase Bostwick. Bostwick finished 13-for-32 for 215 yards. Horstmeyer threw for 23 yards and ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
Edgerton 34, East Troy 0
Devin Jorgenson rushed for 213 yards and the host Crimson Tide (6-1 overall, 6-1 Rock Valley) shut out the Trojans (4-3, 4-3). Edgerton quarterback Drew Hanson finished 6-for-9 for 117 yards and two touchdowns. The Crimson Tide defense held East Troy to 93 total yards, and Trojan quarterback Mac Dudkiewicz finished 7-for-27 passing with three interceptions.
McFarland 35, Clinton 0
The host Spartans (4-3, 4-3 Rock Valley) rushed for 273 yards, getting four touchdowns from four ball carriers, and cruised past the Cougars (0-7, 0-7). McFarland quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson ran for 195 yards, including a 27-yard score in the third quarter, and threw for 78 yards and one score. Clinton was held to 127 total yards.
Fall River/Rio 35, Deerfield 14
Teagan Prochnow rushed for 178 yards on 20 carries and Nick Larson rushed for 114 yards on 15 carries to hand the visiting Pirates (3-4, 1-3 Trailways Small) their first conference victory over the Demons (2-5, 0-4).
Wausau Newman 48,
Wisconsin Heights 20
Dylan Ackerman ran for six touchdowns and passed for another as the Fighting Cardinals (7-0 overall, 5-0 Trailways Small) dominated the host Vanguards (5-2, 3-2) in the second half. Ackerman finished with 175 yards rushing on 15 carries and was 14-for-28 passing for 221 yards. Wisconsin Heights trailed 21-20 at halftime after a pair of touchdown passes from Ozur Kepler. Kepler finished 16-for-34 with three interceptions and 250 yards.
New Glarus/Monticello 21, Montello co-op 6
The Glarner Knights (3-4) took a non-conference road victory over the Phoenix (3-4).
Girls golfBaraboo regional
Middleton, ranked No. 1 in the state after earning the WIAA Division 1 runner-up trophy last year, placed three players in the top five to earn team honors in the Baraboo regional at Baraboo Country Club.
Senior Kate Meier shot 82 and sophomores Milanne Dahmen and Ellie Frisch shot 83 and 84, respectively, to lead the Cardinals to a team score of 340, 22 shots ahead of seventh-ranked Waunakee. Sun Prairie took third and Reedsburg fourth, and all four teams qualified for the DeForest sectional, which has been pushed back a day to 10 a.m. Tuesday and relocated to The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
The individual champion was Baraboo senior Carly Moon, who shot 80 to qualify for sectionals as an individual. Also advancing were Madison West junior Ava Downing (85) and senior Ashley Fleming (91), and Portage junior Sophie Denure (86).
Madison Memorial regional
Senior Myranda Kotlowski shot 79 and junior Caylie Kotlowski shot 85 at Blackhawk Country Club, leading Stoughton to a runner-up finish in the Madison Memorial regional. The host Spartans took the team title with a score of 376, led by juniors Ana Kielley (88) and Bridget McCarthy (89).
Third-place Jefferson (425) and fourth-place Fort Atkinson (447) also qualified for the DeForest sectional. Individual sectional qualifiers were Verona senior Andrea Schleeper (85), Madison La Follette sophomore Angelina Myhr (87), Mount Horeb junior Ellie Lombardo (95) and McFarland senior Carson Eccles (98).
Oregon junior Alyssa Schmidt, who won the Badger South Conference individual title last week, did not play in the regional.
Mukwonago regional
Janesville Craig junior Kallie Lux finished second individually with a round of 79 at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend, leading the Cougars to a third-place regional finish behind third-rankedWales Kettle Moraine and runner-up Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay.
Milton finished fourth to round out the list of qualifiers for Tuesday’s Kettle Moraine sectional at Bristlecone Pines in Hartland, led by freshman Hannah Dunk’s 81. Janesville Parker senior Bria McDade shot 90 to qualify as an individual.