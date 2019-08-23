With Drew Hanson under center Friday night, the Edgerton football team took a giant first step in the Rock Valley Conference race.
Hanson completed 13 of 16 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another score, to lead the Crimson Tide to a 28-7 victory over host McFarland in the season opener for both teams.
The same teams met in the opener last year, and McFarland won en route to an undefeated regular season, with Edgerton finishing second in the league race.
Hanson threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Nate Spang late in the second quarter to help the Crimson Tide overcome an early seven-point deficit. Connor Frasier rushed for 99 yards on 10 carries to complement Hanson.
Jacob Semman staked McFarland to an early lead with a 27-yard touchdown catch from Nic Hall midway through the first quarter. McFarland outgained Edgerton on the ground, 140-121, but Hall managed just 42 yards in the air with an interception in his 12 attempts.
Big Eight Conference
Verona 41,
Janesville Parker 7
Adam Bekx led the way with 146 yards and four touchdown passes, and the host Wildcats scored early and often to dominate Janesville Parker. Wideout Aubrey Dawkins caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Bekx, and totaled three receptions for 73 yards. Jackson Acker led the Wildcats with 71 rushing yards, and also took a kick return 89 yards for a score to break open the second half.
Madison La Follette 35,
Madison West 13
The Lancers opened a 21-13 halftime lead and scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to beat the Regents at Mansfield Stadium. La Follette quarterback Fabius Tabor threw for five touchdowns and 275 yards to overcome the team’s three turnovers. West’s Ezra Thompson threw for 170 yards and two TDs.
Middleton 35,
Madison East 15
The Cardinals’ Kallion Buckner had a field day against the host Purgolders at Breese Stevens Field as he rushed for three touchdowns of 30-plus yards in the opening quarter to provide an insurmountable lead. Buckner scored all five Middleton touchdowns, adding a 38-yard catch and a 5-yard rush. Quarterback Phil Roh III and receiver Javon Boyton connected for a pair of fourth-quarter TDs for East.
Beloit Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 13
The Purple Knights scored late to beat the host Cougars for their first opening-week victory since 2001 and their first win over Janesville Craig since 2009.
Badger crossover
Watertown 39,
Mount Horeb 20
The Pauly brother connection was too much to overcome for the host Vikings, as Ethan and Evan Pauly connected for two of the first three scores for Watertown. Quarterback Ethan Pauly had a hand in all five of the Goslings’ offensive touchdowns. Charlie Fish scored twice for Mount Horeb.
Reedsburg 20, Oregon 6
The host Beavers’ three-headed rushing attack of Casey Campbell, Zach Bestor and Joe Statz all ran for at least 70 yards against the Panthers. Bestor scored the opening touchdown for Reedsburg on a 3-yard rush in the first quarter, and Statz sealed the game with a 31-yard run in the third. Reedsburg dominated the ground game, picking up 321 rushing yards to Oregon’s 52.
Oregon quarterback Erik Victorson racked up 120 yards on just 16 throws but was unable to find the end zone; Ryan McCorkle’s 1-yard run represented Oregon’s sole score.
Portage 32, Fort Atkinson 0
Colton Brandsma scored on an 18-yard run and a 34-yard pass from Brett Walker, and the Warriors’ defense shut down the Black Hawks. Fort Atkinson didn’t take possession inside the Portage 50-yard line until recovering a fumble on the 36 midway through the fourth quarter, as Portage held the Blackhawks to 17 yards rushing and 26 yards passing. Walker threw for 101 yards and Delnato Sheppard ran for 148 yards for Portage.
Milton 55, Baraboo 15
Evan Jordahl had four touchdown passes on 161 yards passing for the Red Hawks, who secured a road victory over the Thunderbirds. Dane Nelson caught three touchdown passes and had 128 yards receiving. Jerry Jones had a touchdown catch for 33 yards for the winners.
Luna Larson of Baraboo opened the scoring with a 93-yard touchdown run and added a touchdown in the second half.
Sauk Prairie 21, Monroe 20
The host Eagles gave Clay Iverson a victory in his first game as Sauk Prairie coach, as the Cheesemakers were stopped on a two-point conversion try that would have given them the late lead. Garrett Hertzfeldt of Sauk Prairie had 105 yards rushing with two touchdowns, while Nick Bansley of Monroe had two rushing touchdowns. Parker Breunig added a rushing touchdown for the winners.
Stoughton 34,
Beaver Dam 13
Stoughton quarterback Adam Hobson scored three times, finishing with 46 yards rushing and threw for 80 yards on 9-of-12 passing with two interceptions and one touchdown as the Vikings beat the host Beavers.
DeForest 47, Madison Edgewood 0
The Norskies opened the season by handling the Crusaders at home.
Non-conference
Dodgeland 42, Deerfield 20
Nate Oestreich ran for a pair of touchdowns and caught another to lead the visiting Trojans past the Demons. The senior running back finished with 179 rushing yards, single-handedly outgaining Deerfield on the ground. Tyler Haak opened the scoring with a 64-yard touchdown run for Deerfield, one of his three scores. Dodgeland broke the game open with a 21-point second quarter that put the game out of reach.
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Adams-Friendship 0
After building a 41-point halftime lead, the defending Capitol North Conference champion Warriors tacked on two more scores in the second half for a runaway victory over the Green Devils at home.
Lakeside quarterback Matt Davis had three touchdown passes and 156 yards passing. Tersony Vater caught two of Davis’ touchdown throws.
Cambridge 29,
Brookfield Academy 28
Treveon Colts ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give the host Blue Jays the final two scores of the game. And Ezra Stein kicked both PAT conversions to give Cambridge a victory over the Blue Knights.
Colts ran for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter and added TD bursts of 84 and 20 yards in the fourth.
Aiden Chia scored Cambridge’s other touchdown on an interception return, one of four picks thrown by Academy quarterback Jonah Jensen. Jensen also threw two TD passes to Joe Schmidt, covering 60 and 29 yards.
Columbus 19, Omro 7
Caden Brunell ran for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder, as the Cardinals defeated the Foxes on the road. Brunell rushed for 231 yards on 30 attempts. Columbus receiver Alexander Campbell had 53 yards on four receptions.
Lodi 14, Delavan-Darien 0
Running back Colton Nicolay rushed for an 8-yard score midway through the second quarter, and defensive back Luke Beckwith intercepted a late pass for the Blue Devils’ final score.
New Glarus/Monticello 28, Dodgeville 7
Quarterback Darris Schuett completed 19 of 33 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 101 yards and another score as the Glarner Knights racked up 507 yards of offense to put away the visiting Dodgers in New Glarus.
Nathan Streiff caught 10 passes for 135 yards and Connor Siegenthaler totaled 100 yards receiving and 60 rushing for New Glarus/Monticello, which scored the game’s final 35 points to pull away from a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.