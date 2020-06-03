Prep football: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association cancels its All-Star Games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has called off its traditional summer All-Star Games for outgoing seniors, due to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

The event originally had been scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at UW-Oshkosh. But on May 20, the WFCA postponed that date, leaving open a window for the games to be played at a later date. Wednesday’s WFCA announcement closes that window for 2020.

“The WFCA is saddened to inform you that the 2020 WFCA All-Star Games, benefiting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and the All-Star banquet are canceled due to the COVID pandemic,” the group’s executive board wrote in a news release.

“We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans of the games, but the current situation without the use of college campuses makes it logistically impossible to hold the All-Star Games this year,” the release read. “We look forward to resuming the WFCA All-Star Games in July of 2021.”

A total of 224 players from the class of 2020, along with six head coaches and 36 assistant coaches, had been selected to take part in the game, and had been busy raising individual sponsorship funds for Children’s Hospital. The WFCA said those players will receive a game jersey, incentive wear and game programs despite the cancellation.