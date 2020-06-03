Prep football: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association cancels its All-Star Games

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has called off its traditional summer All-Star Games for outgoing seniors, due to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
The event originally had been scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at UW-Oshkosh. But on May 20, the WFCA postponed that date, leaving open a window for the games to be played at a later date. Wednesday’s WFCA announcement closes that window for 2020.
“The WFCA is saddened to inform you that the 2020 WFCA All-Star Games, benefiting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and the All-Star banquet are canceled due to the COVID pandemic,” the group’s executive board wrote in a news release.
“We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans of the games, but the current situation without the use of college campuses makes it logistically impossible to hold the All-Star Games this year,” the release read. “We look forward to resuming the WFCA All-Star Games in July of 2021.”
A total of 224 players from the class of 2020, along with six head coaches and 36 assistant coaches, had been selected to take part in the game, and had been busy raising individual sponsorship funds for Children’s Hospital. The WFCA said those players will receive a game jersey, incentive wear and game programs despite the cancellation.
The all-star event was to include a small-schools game, a large-schools game and an eight-player game, involving 46 players per 11-player team and 20 per eight-player team.
The first all-star game was held in 1977. A small-schools game was added in 2009, and an eight-player game was added in 2015. This is the first year that no games will be held.
The WFCA was recently notified by UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater that their campuses are closed for summer events and camps. Because the teams hold week-long training camps at those locations prior to the game, the association was left without its usual locations.
The rosters that had been chosen for the games:
SOUTH LARGE SCHOOLS
Quarterbacks — Jason Ceniti, Madison Memorial, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds; Trey Schroeder, DeForest, 6-1, 185.
Running backs — Donavan Hunt, Brookfield East, 6-3, 190; Tanner Keller, Waterford, 6-0, 180; Adam Siegel, New Berlin West, 5-10, 210.
Fullback — Christopher Fish, Racine Case, 5-10, 241.
Tight ends — Haakon Anderson, Verona, 6-2, 210; Jake Novotny, Milwaukee Marquette, 6-5, 210; Alex Witt, Monroe, 5-11, 190.
Wide receivers — Sephontae Callier, Milwaukee Riverside, 6-3, 175; Dane Nelson, Milton, 6-3, 175; Dylan Runkel, Burlington, 6-6, 230; Colin Schaefer, Sun Prairie, 6-0, 170.
Offensive linemen — Forrest Anderson, Waunakee, 6-2, 238; Clay Craker, Middleton, 6-5, 315; Colby Hartig, DeForest, 6-4, 260; Ethan Jauquet, Muskego, 6-3, 265; Zach Kluge, Waukesha West, 6-1, 265; Jacob Leszczynski, Muskego, 6-4, 320; Tyler Pitcel, Mukwonago, 6-4, 300; Anthony Vacula, Hales Corners Whitnall, 6-5, 306; Luke Vitale, Madison La Follette, 6-4, 275.
Defensive ends — Will Faul, Lake Geneva Badger, 6-5, 235; Joey Gordon, Greendale, 6-2, 235; Jake Wuebben, Middleton, 6-2, 235; Cole Yocum, DeForest, 6-2, 208.
Defensive linemen — Brady Ingbretson, Wauwatosa West, 6-6, 250; John Pekar, Franklin, 6-2, 240; Montrell Rash, Milwaukee Riverside, 6-0, 250; Nate Wilcher, Mukwonago, 6-0, 255.
Inside linebackers — Will Borchert, Mukwonago, 6-0, 230; Connor Fahnrich, Kenosha Indian Trail, 6-1, 195; Bryan Gruehn, JR, Muskego, 6-1, 205; Vinny Nigro, Milwaukee Marquette, 6-1, 235.
Outside linebackers — Jeb Frey, Waunakee, 6-0, 200; Carter Grant, Milwaukee Reagan, 6-1, 190; Andrew Nackel, Franklin, 6-0, 190.
Defensive backs — JayVian Farr, Racine Case, 6-2, 210; Nicholas Hall, McFarland, 5-11, 175; Dom Landphier, Sun Prairie, 6-1, 185; Thomas Maurice, Brookfield Central, 5-9, 195; Sam McGath, Brookfield East, 6-3, 215; Elliot Mueller, Pewaukee, 5-9, 160; Dakovin Prather, Madison La Follette, 6-3, 170; Sayge Terrell, Kenosha Bradford, 5-9, 165.
Kicker — Joey Prondzinski, Brookfield East, 6-0, 185.
Head coach — Jim Kenesie, Kenosha Indian Trail.
Assistant coaches — Bryan Shredl, Racine Case; Hank Johnson, Delavan-Darien; James Crowley, New Berlin Eisenhower; Matt Kimmes, DeForest; Sean Crowley, New Berlin Eisenhower; Rob VanDyke, Kenosha Indian Trail; Dan Hernandez, Racine Park.
NORTH LARGE SCHOOLS
Quarterbacks — Jacob Frantl, Hartford, 6-1, 180; Cole Popp, Menasha, 6-3, 205.
Running backs — Casey Campbell, Reedsburg, 5-10, 160; Brayden Dickelman, Shawano, 6-0, 200; Donovan Leverette, Wausau East, 6-0, 190; Alec Martzahl, Kimberly, 5-11, 170.
Tight ends — Will Hammen, Kimberly, 6-1, 220; Joe Stoffel, River Falls, 6-4, 240.
Wide receivers — Bray Jurgella, Menasha, 6-0, 175; Joey Kidder, New Richmond, 6-3, 190; Jayquon Owens, Hortonville, 6-2, 200; Sam Plumb, Bay Port, 6-4, 180; Brady Rodgers, New London, 6-2, 175.
Offensive linemen — Dane Demuth, Hudson, 6-4, 240; Charlie Ferguson, Mequon Homestead, 6-1, 245; Ethan Krueger, Sparta, 6-2, 235; Jake Nugent, Bay Port, 5-10, 210; Luke Persons, Superior, 6-2, 267; Cullen Quick, Menasha, 6-2, 285; Moses Riehl, Fond du Lac, 6-1, 215; Matt Schooley, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-4, 280; Max Sullivan, Hortonville, 6-3, 290; Paul Theilman, Fond du Lac, 6-1, 215.
Defensive linemen — Jack Bloch, Kaukauna, 5-11, 260; Conner Haggerty, Onalaska, 6-3, 285; Jaycee Mozdzen, Germantown, 6-1, 285; Justus Ojo, Hartford, 5-10, 230; Jonathan Schmitt, Reedsburg, 6-1, 240; Ryan Tuttle, Slinger, 6-1, 240.
Inside linebackers — Steven Lazaris, Hartford, 6-0, 215; Caleb Obermann, Kimberly, 5-11, 175; Marc Sippel, Wausau West, 6-2, 205; Ean Wilson, Medford, 6-1, 205.
Outside linebackers — Andew Beine, Slinger, 5-10, 170; Cody Cavil, West De Pere, 6-0, 225; Bryce Hinn, Oshkosh West, 6-3, 195; Spencer Meyer, Appleton East, 6-4, 215; Adam Quam, Holmen, 6-1, 210.
Defensive backs — Dustin Altman, Marshfield, 5-8, 160; Sean Cortwright, New London, 5-8, 175; Joey Goettl, Marshfield, 6-3, 165; Jarrett Gronski, Superior, 6-1, 205; Sam Jung, Neenah, 5-11, 180; Aiden Reilly, Plymouth, 6-2, 180; Cole Wisneiwski, Sparta, 6-3, 205.
Kicker/punter — Jack Van Dyke, Neenah, 6-5, 190.
Head coach — Dennis Goettl, Marshfield.
Assistant coaches — Randy Hartwig, Marshfield; Ted Wilson, Medford; Steve Jung, Neenah; Chris Genrich, Hortonville; Ryan Brandt, Marshfield; Matt Hintz, Hortonville; Nick Braemer, Neenah.
SOUTH SMALL SCHOOLS
Quarterbacks – Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point, 6-4, 190; Dylan Schmitt, Horicon/Hustisford, 6-0, 170.
Running backs – Bryce Burns, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 6-0, 217; Gerald Gittens, Delafield St. John's NW, 5-11, 200; Dylan Horstmeyer, Marshall, 6-1, 190; Tyler Tenner, Racine Lutheran, 5-9, 215.
Tight end – Mitchell Vosberg, Cuba City, 6-2, 185.
Wide receivers – Hunter Buechel, Lake Mills, 6-1, 190; Josh Maier, River Valley, 6-4, 180; Michael Navis, Cedar Grove-Belgium, 6-1, 180; Donovan Schwartz, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, 5-9, 160; Blaise Watters, Mineral Point, 6-0, 170.
Offensive linemen – Avery Baumgartner, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.), 6-0, 268; Aidan Knudson, Cambria-Friesland, 6-3, 245; Grant Manke, Bangor, 6-5, 250; Rolf Milan, Delafield St. John's NW, 6-4, 260; Dustyn Paulson, Lodi, 6-1, 260; Zach Paulus, River Valley, 6-1, 235; Logan Rameker, Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs, 6-5, 240; Michael Reed, Bangor, 6-6, 305; Will Schaefer, Platteville, 6-1, 215; David Voss, Racine Lutheran, 5-10, 255.
Defensive linemen – Derek Arns, St. Francis, 6-1, 284; Bryce Friday, Markesan, 6-4, 260; Nick Hoffmann, Johnson Creek, 6-1, 230; Zach Loehr, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, 6-2, 190; Jonah Marchwick, Ithaca, 6-2, 260; Kyle Matrise, Kenosha St. Joseph, 6-1, 245; Caden Straka, Lancaster, 6-3, 225; Noah Vanderberg, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 6-1, 240.
Inside linebackers – Tyler Hannah, Prairie du Chien, 5-10, 190; Carter Horstman, Bangor, 5-10, 190; Cayden Milz, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.), 5-11, 186; Ben Wileman, Edgerton, 6-2, 215.
Outside linebackers – Alex Baltutis, St. Francis, 5-11, 185; Aundre Hale, Racine St. Catherine's, 5-10, 205; Jake Hoch, Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs, 6-3, 190; Zach Kehl, Horicon/Hustisford, 6-3, 185.
Defensive backs – David Doerflinger, Burlington Catholic Central, 6-1, 185; Malcolm Gillie, Hope Christian, 6-1, 186; Teagan Herschleb, Columbus, 6-2, 170; Brent Hoffmann, Ozaukee, 6-2, 192; Matt Johnson, Lake Mills, 6-1, 185; Jaylen Rufenacht, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.), 6-0, 165; Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek, 5-10, 190.
Kicker/punter – Andrew Schumacher, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 6-2, 200.
Head coach — Glenn Derby, Delafield St. John’s NW.
Assistant coaches — Mike Fink, Delafield St. John’s NW; Tom Handziak, Milwaukee St. Thomas More; Paul Huebner, Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Kris Walter, Lake Mills; Tim Zbytniewski, Hartland Living Word Lutheran; James Knudson, Cambria-Friesland; Jeremy Gemig, St. Francis.
NORTH SMALL SCHOOLS
Quarterbacks — Jackson Johnson, Osseo-Fairchild, 5-10, 179; Mitchell Mahler, Kiel, 6-2, 228.
Quarterback/punter — Ben Behling, Sheboygan Falls, 6-0, 160.
Running backs — Alec Berlin, Berlin, 6-0, 190; Paxton Gluch, Altoona, 6-0, 215; Owen Kudick, Kewaunee, 5-8, 170; Blaze Todd, Elk Mound, 5-11, 185.
Tight ends — Vaughn Breit, Stratford, 6-4, 215; Lucas Torgeson, Turtle Lake, 6-2, 185.
Tight end/kicker — Austin Miller, Edgar, 6-1, 210.
Wide receivers — Ryan Bartol, Berlin, 6-3, 185; Leif Iverson, Bloomer, 5-10, 170; Alex Mysicka, St. Croix Falls, 6-3, 185; Hunter Scharenbroch, Kiel, 5-11, 165.
Offensive linemen — Tanor Bortolini, Kewaunee, 6-6, 270; Cody Brueggemann, Omro, 6-4, 290; Nic Dombrowski, Amherst, 5-10, 195; Cody Hassel, Turtle Lake, 6-1, 225; Nate Hietpas, Little Chute, 5-11, 300; Mason Karl, Denmark, 6-1, 210; Drew Pearson, Maple Northwestern, 6-5, 250; Caleb Ritter, Wrightstown, 6-2, 245; Hayden Thiel, Hilbert, 6-3, 240; Nick Wegand, Little Chute, 5-10, 235.
Defensive linemen — Sebastian Austad, St. Croix Falls, 6-2, 300; Patrick Derleth, Oshkosh Lourdes, 6-1, 190; Ethan Heil, Edgar, 6-1, 235; Connor Jeske, Colby, 6-3, 230; Garret Steffen, Altoona, 6-4, 240; Henry Theisen, Eau Claire Regis, 6-2, 240; Gabe Wertel, Denmark, 6-0, 210.
Linebackers — Thomas Albrightson, Baldwin-Woodville, 6-4, 190; Blake Draper, Abbotsford, 6-1, 205; Aidan Elwood, Amherst, 6-0, 210; Kaleb Hafferman, Edgar, 6-0, 190; Zac Holme, Hammond St. Croix Central, 5-11, 180; Connor Jacoby, Manitowoc Roncalli, 6-0, 205; Ben Jaeger, Wrightstown, 6-2, 225; Evan Lau, Hilbert, 5-11, 195; Justin Schoenherr, Stratford, 5-10, 195.
Defensive backs — Aaron Borgerding, Spring Valley, 6-1, 175; Dalton Feddick, Abbotsford, 6-1, 175; Trevor Kopacz, Hammond St. Croix Central, 5-9, 160; Bryson Mazur, Maple Northwestern, 6-0, 185; Ross Roemhild, Baldwin-Woodville, 6-1, 170; Tristan Root, Eau Claire Regis, 5-10, 180.
Head coach — Chad Hanson, Altoona.
Assistant coaches — Mark Lusic, Amherst; Kevin Wopat, Oshkosh Lourdes; Sam Hernandez, Tomahawk; Tyson Gullicksund, Altoona; Trenton Nyhus, Turtle Lake; Scott Senglaub, Manitowoc Roncalli; Jake Knapmiller, Abbotsford.
SOUTH EIGHT-PLAYER
Quarterback — Ben Bates, Wausau Newman, 6-1, 190; Ozur Kepler, Wisconsin Heights, 5-11, 160.
Running back — Logan Stuart, Suring, 5-9, 185.
Tight end/defensive end — Joe Stephan, Wausau Newman, 6-1, 190.
Wide receiver — Sam Vosters, Neenah St. Mary’s, 6-2, 165.
Offensive linemen — Caden Kacmarynski, Sevastopol, 6-2, 215; Cruzito Montoya, Oneida/Green Bay NEW Lutheran, 6-1, 280; Elijah Ritchie, Algoma, 6-4, 315; Brady Wedig, Belmont, 6-1, 260.
Offensive/fefensive lineman — Arthur Hocevar, Sevastopol, 6-0, 220.
Utility — Triston Beauchamp, Sevastopol, 5-9, 165; Kolton Westemeier, Belmont, 5-10, 160.
Defensive ends — Connor Duffy, Gibraltar, 6-0, 210.
Defensive end/punter/kicker — Joe Zeimetz, Wausau Newman, 6-4, 210.p
Defensive linemen — Austin Gitter, Oakfield, 6-4, 300; Chad McVeigh, Suring, 6-1, 175.
Inside linebackers — Logan Block, Gillett, 6-2, 235; Elijah Bristow, Port Edwards, 6-0, 205.
Defensive backs — Grant Burbach, Oakfield, 6-0, 155; Tristen Gilbertson, Belmont, 5-8, 145.
Head coach — Brandon Wiese, Belmont.
Assistant coaches — Paul Michlig, Wausau Newman; Matt McKinley, Belmont; Corey Ricket, Oakfield; Jay Kuenster, Wisconsin Heights.
NORTH EIGHT-PLAYER
Quarterback — Jeffery Meling, Minong Northwood/Solon Springs, 6-0, 160.
Running backs — Landyn Johnson, Frederic, 5-9, 155; Ethan Mudgett, Phillips, 6-0, 175.
Wide receivers — Bennett Jensen, Luck, 6-1, 175; Justin Rowekamp, Alma Center Lincoln, 5-11, 150; Trevor Stanford, Siren, 5-9, 180.
Offensive linemen — Gavyn Anton, Siren, 5-11, 295; Tate Ovik, Frederic, 6-2, 205; Seth Symond, Shell Lake, 5-11, 228; Joe Uchytil, Shell Lake, 6-3, 185.
Defensive linemen — Jesse Pakulski, Wabeno/Laona, 6-2, 210; Riley Runnels, Luck, 6-2, 215; Andrew Tinman, Frederic, 6-1, 215.
Linebackers — Hunter Bruhn, Phillips, 5-8, 155; Cordell Fischer, Siren, 5-7, 170; Dusty Harren, Prairie Farm, 5-11, 190.
Defensive backs — Kobe Hiller, Mercer/Butternut, 5-10, 155; Kaden Schuls, Florence, 6-0, 160; Hunter Sellent, Luck, 6-1, 165; Brandon Shigouri, Wausaukee, 5-7, 145.
Head coach — Matt Schoeneman, Mercer/Butternut.
Assistant coaches — Ryan Karsten, Siren; Dan Gilbertson, Clayton; Grant Russ, Wausaukee; Scott Wirth, Phillips.
