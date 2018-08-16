After winning just four games over the last three seasons, change was welcomed by the Wisconsin Dells football program.
When the Chiefs took to the field for the first practice of the season on July 31, it was new head coach Scott Flood who led them. Flood, who was hired in the offseason to replace Erik Rosholt, had a hop in his step as he guided the players through drills on the first official day of the 2018 season.
“I’ve been counting down to this day since day 1 of taking this job. I’m excited,” Flood said. “I got my family moved up here. We’re loving the Dells right now.”
The head coach certainly has some work to do. The Chiefs went 3-6 a year ago, but one of those wins was a forfeit by Westfield, which canceled its varsity season due to a lack of numbers, while another victory was an overtime win over Thorp in the season opener.
To get the program back on the right track, Flood is doing a number of things to “change the culture” in his first season with the program. One of the things Flood is focusing on is what he calls “above-the-line training,” which focuses on getting players to become leaders on and off the field.
“It’s classroom time discussion and communication about what it means to have the right type of character and leadership skills,” Flood said. “We do that almost daily. If not daily, we’re hitting it four times during the week.”
Another change Flood has implemented has the players doing in-season lifting, something the team did not always do in the past. Flood also wants to run an up-tempo practice, something he accomplishes by teaching drills and proper technique in the classroom before hitting the practice field.
New scheme
Practices aren’t the only thing Flood wants to be up-tempo. Flood wants his offense to move faster this season. He has removed the fullback and tight end from the Wisconsin Dells playbook, as he expects to spread things out on offense with four wide receivers in the formation.
Flood said he chose to run a spread offense because he has experience with it, including the past two years while serving as the head coach at Milwaukee Tech, and because it is a good fit for the kids on the roster.
“This will be my fourth year running it. I’m really comfortable with the style of it,” Flood said. “The other end of it too is that it fits the kids. With having the lack of depth at O-line and D-line, it allows us the ability to get the ball to athletes in space.”
Just who will be running the spread offense when the season begins this week against Richland Center remains to be seen. After the first week of practice, Flood said senior Dylan Musiedlak and junior Brett Hirst were battling for the starting job at quarterback.
Musiedlak is the incumbent starter at the position, but Hirst, who played wide receiver a year ago, would bring some athleticism to the quarterback spot. Flood said both players have their positives.
“Both are doing the right things, both are working hard every single day, both are coachable,” Flood said. “Both have different issues that need to be fixed mechanically. Dylan throws a pretty good football and Hirst can run with the ball pretty well. Both have their strengths at the quarterback position.”
Whoever loses the battle to be the starting quarterback will almost certainly be a major contributor at other offensive positions. Musiedlak’s second position is running back, while Hirst would move back to receiver if he isn’t the starting QB.
At running back, Flood has had senior Kayleb Galloway, junior Gavin Kingsley and sophomore Jacob Hunkins taking most of the reps in the early going. All will get opportunities early in the season, until someone “emerges as the main competitor,” Flood said.
At wide receiver, Flood and the coaches are looking for four starters to help to the offense take off. Among the players in the running are junior brothers Marty and Ben Koenig.
“Both fly around every single day,” Flood said. “They’re working hard at learning our routes and what we’re trying to do with the football. And both are athletes. Both make things happen on the football field.”
Other receiving options include Hirst, if he isn’t the quarterback, along with juniors Riley Hess, Patrick Hoving and Jordan Kosterman, and senior Michael Mitchell.
On the offensive line, senior tackles Kevin Coughlin and Logan Janke have made a strong early impression with their new coach.
“Both have been hard workers in the weight room all summer long since I’ve been here,” Flood said. “Both have been paying attention to everything extra and both are doing the right things.”
Who plays in between Coughlin and Janke on the offensive line has yet to be decided, but among the early candidates are senior Hunter Stenson along with juniors Billy Dethloff, Mikhail Stafford and Tygh Field.
All about attitude
On the defensive side of the ball, Flood has implemented a black-shirt program where all 11 of the defensive starters earn the right to wear a black jersey in practice. Flood said the special jersey includes a “punisher logo” on the front. The back of the jersey says “T.C.B.” which stands for Taking Care of Business.
“You earn that right, and you have to keep that right in order to be on the defensive side of the ball every single day,” Flood said of wearing a black jersey.
Flood plans on using a 3-4 defense, and leading the way on the defensive line will likely be Stenson, who last year as a junior was a second-team All-South Central Conference pick on the defensive line. Other defensive line prospects are Coughlin, Janke, Dethloff, junior Ethan Luther and senior Josh Bilotta.
Flood does have confidence in his group of linebackers, which includes Galloway, who was a second-team All-SCC linebacker a year ago. Other linebackers in the mix include Hunkins, Kingsley and senior Angga Marquard.
Flood wasn’t sure who will line up in the defensive backfield for this week’s opener, but it’s a good bet that Hirst and both Koenig brothers will be back there somewhere. Hess and Hoving are also in the mix to play at defensive back.
One area Flood hopes to improve with the Wisconsin Dells program is the number of kids who come out for the sport. The coach wants to have two separate teams — one varsity team made up of seniors, juniors and a few sophomores, and one JV team made up by freshmen and sophomores — but knows that will be hard to do if the numbers drop any more.
“With doing it that way, it’s leaving us with like 26 on the varsity level,” Flood said, “so I got to improve those numbers.”
Flood, who was also hired as a social studies teacher at the high school, is confident he can improve participation with the football program.
“It’s really going to come down to relationships with the students. With me working in the (high school), I will be able to improve that with communicating and talking with the kids in the building, and getting more kids out,” Flood said. “Along with that, I’m also teaching eighth-grade history, so I will get to know the eighth-grade class pretty well.”
Wisconsin Dells will open the season this week at home against a Richland Center team that didn’t win a game last year. The Chiefs will then certainly get a competition upgrade when it plays at Lodi in Week 2. The Blue Devils are the defending WIAA Division 4 state champions, though they do have to replace a boatload of graduated talent.
Wisconsin Dells will finish the non-conference portion of its schedule at home against Belleville on Aug. 30 before playing at Cambridge on Sept. 7. Belleville and Cambridge both finished 6-4 overall last year and ended up in a three-way tie for first place in the Capitol South Conference with 3-1 records.
Flood knows those early-season games can help his team roll into conference play with some momentum.
“Absolutely, it’s important to do well right off the bat for their confidence,” Flood said. “Along with that, though, we’re getting better every single day. By (the first game), we will 100 percent know where we stand. By the following week in Week 2 against Lodi, we’re going to know what we have then. We’re going to know exactly if these kids are coming to play all season, or if they’re still learning and getting a grasp of things.”