Chiefs at a glance

Coach: Scott Flood, 1st season

On offense: Senior Dylan Musiedlak and junior Brett Hirst were battling for the right to start the season at quarterback. Musiedlak, who was the starter last year, probably has the better arm, but Hirst is probably the bigger threat running the ball. Whoever loses the battle will figure into the offense at other positions.

On defense: Current athletic director and former head coach Aaron Mack is on the staff as the defensive coordinator. Look for the defense to be led by the senior duo of Kayleb Galloway and Hunter Stenson. Galloway was a second-team All-South Central Conference linebacker a year ago, while Stenson was a second-team pick on the defensive line.

Bottom line: Wisconsin Dells opens conference play against Adams-Friendship and Westfield. The Chiefs beat Adams-Friendsihp 26-0 last year, and Westfield is returning to varsity football after playing a JV-only schedule a year ago. Wins in those two games would make qualifying for the playoffs an obtainable goal for the Chiefs.