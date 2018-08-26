Senior Kelvin Opoku-Appoh delivered points and punishment for the Madison West football team on Saturday afternoon.
The running back scored three first-quarter touchdowns and totaled 263 yards and four scores on 12 rushing attempts, carrying the Regents to a 32-13 victory over Madison East in a Big Eight Conference football game at Lussier Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was delayed and relocated due to weather concerns on Friday.
For Opoku-Appoh, 155 of his yards came on his three first-quarter touchdown runs, covering 49, 11 and 95 yards. East cut the margin to 20-7 at halftime on a 19-yard pass from Phillip Roh III to Dakari Clay, but West scored twice in the fourth quarter, including once on a 48-yard run by Opoku-Appoh.
Regents quarterback William Gutknecht threw for 70 yards. East’s Roh completed nine of 24 passes for 169 yards and two scores, with Ian McCosky catching five of the throws for 112 yards.
Janesville Craig 41,
Janesville Parker 0
The host Cougars (2-0 Big Eight, overall) bolted to a 41-0 halftime lead and held the Vikings (0-2, 0-2) to 58 yards of offense and four first downs in a runaway victory.
Tressin Kussmaul ran for a pair of 14-yard touchdowns in the first quarter and closed the scoring with a 51-yard TD run. He finished with 105 yards on 10 carries.
Trevion Moore and Devin Alderson added touchdown runs for the Cougars, and Tegan Christiansen returned a punt 39 yards for a TD.
Parker had two passes intercepted and lost two fumbles. Michael Anderson led the Vikings with 36 yards on 13 carries.
Rock Valley
McFarland 35, Jefferson 7
The Eagles (1-1 Rock Valley, overall) scored first with a second-quarter touchdown, but the Spartans (2-0, 2-0) answered with five second-half scores.
McFarland’s defense held Jefferson to 11 yards rushing and 36 yards passing, and turned three second-half turnovers into scores. Derek Schwarting completed seven of 16 passes for 78 yards, including a 31-yard TD pass to Matthew Jostad. Jerimiah Price-Johnson scored two rushing TDs, and Tysen White and Owen Tran also scored on the ground.
Non-conference
Platteville 34,
Columbus 14
Tyler McClain connected with Jacob Niehaus for two third quarter touchdowns and A.J. Barner rushed for 103 yards as the Hillmen (2-0) overcame an early 14-point deficit to top the visiting Cardinals (0-2).
Teagan Herschleb returned an interception for a Columbus touchdown.
Columbus’ Jamal Hill rushed for 149 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries, helping Columbus rack up 271 yards on the ground.
Platteville’s John Goomey broke the game open by taking back an interception for a fourth-quarter score.