The forecast of more stormy weather over the already waterlogged Madison area led to a few changes to the Week Two prep football schedule.
These schedule changes were posted to official conference scheduling websites or on official school Twitter accounts on Thursday:
• The Badger Conference crossover game between Baraboo and Stoughton was moved up to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Stoughton.
• The Big Eight Conference game between Madison West and Madison East was pushed back to a 1 p.m. Saturday start and was relocated to Madison La Follette's Lussier Stadium. The game originally had been set for Breese Stevens Field.
• The Badger Conference crossover game between Monroe and DeForest was moved up by two hours and now will start at 5 p.m. Friday at DeForest.
• The Badger Conference crossover game between Monona Grove and Portage was moved up by one hour and now will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Portage.
• The non-conference football game between Wisconsin Dells and Lodi was moved up by one hour and now will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Lodi.
Changes to weekend sports schedule
THURSDAY’S CHANGES
BOYS SOCCER
Baraboo at Madison East, rescheduled to Saturday
McFarland at Mount Horeb, rescheduled to Sept. 29
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Waunakee at Mount Horeb, rescheduled to Oct. 2
CROSS COUNTRY
Rock Valley Conference Quad at Brodhead (Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Edgerton, Evansville), no rescheduling date set
GIRLS GOLF
Madison Edgewood vs. Stoughton at Coachman’s Golf Course, Stoughton, rescheduled to Sept. 6.
FRIDAY’S CHANGES
FOOTBALL
Monroe at DeForest, time changed to 5 p.m.
Monona Grove at Portage, time changed to 6 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Lodi, time changed to 6 p.m.
Madison West vs. Madison East, changed to 1 p.m. Saturday at Madison La Follette
BOYS SOCCER
Appleton North at Middleton, rescheduled to Monday
GIRLS TENNIS
Madison La Follette Triangular (Baraboo, Madison La Follette, Stoughton), canceled
SATURDAY’S CHANGES
FOOTBALL
Madison West vs. Madison East at Madison La Follette, 1 p.m. (originally scheduled for Friday)
BOYS SOCCER
Baraboo vs. Madison East, noon, relocated to Madison Area Technical College (previously scheduled for Wednesday at Baraboo)
Middleton Quad (Middleton, Seymour, Watertown, Waukesha North), relocated to Airport Road Soccer Fields, 8780 Airport Road, Middleton