The forecast of more stormy weather over the already waterlogged Madison area has prompted changes to the Week Two prep football schedule.
The Badger Conference crossover game between Baraboo and Stoughton was played Thursday night at Stoughton, with the host Vikings pulling out a 28-14 victory.
Some time and location changes already have been announced for other area games on Friday's schedule, with more changes and postponements possible as coaches and athletic directors assess the latest weather reports and check on the availability of officials.
Other area football schedule changes announced as of 4 p.m. Friday:
• The Big Eight Conference game between Madison West and Madison East was pushed back to a 1 p.m. Saturday start and was relocated to Madison La Follette's Lussier Stadium. The game originally had been set for Breese Stevens Field.
• The Big Eight Conference game between Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker was postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday at Monterey Stadium.
• The Rock Valley Conference game between Jefferson and McFarland was postponed to 6 p.m. Saturday at Madison La Follette High School's Lussier Stadium.
• The non-conference game between Columbus and Platteville was postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday at Platteville High School.
• The Badger Conference crossover game between Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie was moved up by two hours and now will start at 5 p.m. Friday at Sauk Prairie.
• The Badger Conference crossover game between Monroe and DeForest was moved up by two hours and now will start at 5 p.m. Friday at DeForest.
• The Badger Conference crossover game between Milton and Reedsburg was moved up by one hour and now will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Portage.
• The Badger Conference crossover game between Monona Grove and Portage was moved up by one hour and now will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Portage.
• The Badger Conference crossover game between Oregon and Mount Horeb/Barneveld was moved up by 90 minutes and now will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Horeb.
• The Badger Conference crossover game between Watertown and Waunakee was moved up by one hour and now will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Waunakee. It may start a few minutes later, based on availability of officials.
• The non-conference game between Nekoosa and River Valley was moved up by one hour and now will start at 6 p.m. Friday at River Valley High School in Spring Green.
• The non-conference game between Wisconsin Dells and Lodi was moved up by one hour and now will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Lodi.
• The Rock Valley Conference game between Edgerton and Evansville/Albany was moved up by 30 minutes and now will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Evansville.
• The non-conference game between Brookfield Academy and Deerfield was moved up by 30 minutes and now will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Deerfield.
Changes to weekend sports schedule
Friday
BOYS SOCCER
Appleton North at Middleton, rescheduled to Monday
GIRLS TENNIS
Madison La Follette Triangular (Baraboo, Madison La Follette, Stoughton), canceled
Edgerton Quad (Columbus, Edgerton, Lake Mills, Portage), canceled
Saturday
BOYS SOCCER
Baraboo vs. Madison East, noon, rescheduled from Thursday and relocated to Madison Area Technical College (previously scheduled for Wednesday at Baraboo)
Middleton at Mequon Homestead, time changed to noon.