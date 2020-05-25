Prep football: Waunakee's Jeb Frey, Sun Prairie's Dominic Backes named top scholar-athletes

The Wisconsin Football Foundation has honored Waunakee’s Jeb Frey and Sun Prairie’s Dominic Backes on its 12-player 2019 Scholar-Athlete Team, and Frey also earned a National Football Foundation Award.
Other honorees from the region were Cayden Milz of Black Hawk, Isaiah Place of Lancaster, Carson Richardson of Fall River/Rio and Brandon Wilde of Palmyra-Eagle.
The award recognizes outstanding personal, academic and athletic achievement among the state’s graduating senior football players.
Frey, a 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker, led the Warriors with 91 tackles, 14 for loss, with five sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Waunakee went 1-1 overall and lost the WIAA Division 2 state championship game to Brookfield East, 31-30.
He was the Badger North Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-State and All-Region player on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association teams.
Off the field, Frey served on Waunakee’s Football Leadership Council, Athletic Department Leadership Council, High School Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Council and Ironman Weightlifting Club. He also took part in several community service projects.
He plans to study business and finance at the University of Wisconsin.
In his application, Frey wrote: “My football journey taught me that life will hit you with adversity. Life doesn’t always give us what we want, so we must take whatever is thrown at us and learn how to deal with it. We have to dust ourselves off, get up, and fight back.
“The lessons that I took away from my experience playing this great sport is what I value the most. Football has transformed me into the man that I am today. I began the sport as a child that had a dream of doing something great, and I left it as a man who worked for what he wanted and did not wait for his aspirations to land on his lap.
“Through that transformation, football has given me a work ethic, a drive, and a passion that I can utilize in all walks of life going forward.”
Backes, a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back, ranked second on the Sun Prairie defense with 68 tackles, three for loss, with two sacks. The Cardinals went 8-4 and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. He earned all-Big Eight Conference honorable mention.
Backes was a member of the Cardinal Leadership Team and Sun Prairie’s Distributive Education Clubs of America chapter. He also volunteers with several community organizations, including Sun Prairie’s youth football program. He will attend Valparaiso University to study psychology in the school’s pre-med program.
In his application, Backes wrote: “Playing high school football has created friendships that will last a lifetime. Spending so much time towards the same goal with a group of guys really brings you together and creates a brotherhood that I don’t believe I would have been able to get from anything besides high school football.
“My life would be completely different without high school football. I would not have developed the leadership skills and teamwork abilities that I have gained through football that I will be able to use for the rest of my life.”
Other honorees: Davis Barthen of Menomonie; Henry Basala of Stevens Point Pacelli; William Brazgel of Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Riley Nowakowski of Milwaukee Marquette and Dylan Schuster of Greendale.
