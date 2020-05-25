Prep football: Waunakee's Jeb Frey, Sun Prairie's Dominic Backes named top scholar-athletes

In his application, Frey wrote: “My football journey taught me that life will hit you with adversity. Life doesn’t always give us what we want, so we must take whatever is thrown at us and learn how to deal with it. We have to dust ourselves off, get up, and fight back.

“The lessons that I took away from my experience playing this great sport is what I value the most. Football has transformed me into the man that I am today. I began the sport as a child that had a dream of doing something great, and I left it as a man who worked for what he wanted and did not wait for his aspirations to land on his lap.

“Through that transformation, football has given me a work ethic, a drive, and a passion that I can utilize in all walks of life going forward.”

Backes, a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back, ranked second on the Sun Prairie defense with 68 tackles, three for loss, with two sacks. The Cardinals went 8-4 and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. He earned all-Big Eight Conference honorable mention.