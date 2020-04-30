Prep football: Waunakee's Conner Loy announces plans to play at University of Dubuque

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Conner Loy, a senior at Waunakee High School, announced on Wednesday his plans to attend the University of Dubuque and join coach Stan Zweifel’s football program.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 210-pound Loy played linebacker for the Warriors, recording 7.5 sacks, recovering a fumble and intercepting one pass, which he returned for a touchdown.

“Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and football career at the University of Dubuque,” Loy wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all my coaches, family and friends that made this possible. Go Spartans!”

The Warriors finished second in the Badger North Conference last fall but advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, suffering a last-second, 31-30 loss to Brookfield East in the final.

Loy was named a second-team All-Badger North Conference pick at linebacker.

Dubuque, an NCAA Division III program, went 7-3 last season, winning its last six games. The Spartans play in the Iowa Conference.​

