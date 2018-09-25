Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: Waunakee's Devin Stewart on the run
Portage junior Ryan Schultz dives after Waunakee's Devin Stewart and junior Matthew Miles (background) trails in pursuit during Friday's Badger North Conference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

The Waunakee and Lodi football teams maintained their lofty spots in this week’s Associated Press state football rankings.

Waunakee (6-0), the defending WIAA Division 2 state champ, held on to the No. 2 ranking among state large schools, with enrollments of 900 and larger. Fond du Lac (6-0) was a unanimous No. 1 choice.

Also among the large schools, Monona Grove (6-0) moved up two spots into a tie for seventh place, and Big Eight Conference representatives Sun Prairie (5-1) and Madison Memorial (5-1) earned honorable mention.

Among medium-sized schools (enrollment 301 to 899), defending Division 4 state champion Lodi held on to the No. 1 ranking. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (5-1) held the No. 9 spot, and Rock Valley Conference leader McFarland (6-0) moved up into the No. 10 spot.

Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (6-0) was again a unanimous No. 1 choice among small schools (enrollment 300 and smaller), with Bangor (6-0) at No. 2 and Black Hawk (5-0) at No. 6.

Also, Johnson Creek (6-0) moved up one place to No. 9 after last week’s win over Fall River (5-1), which dropped one spot into a 10th-place tie with Pecatonica/Argyle (5-1) and Hilbert (6-0). Horicon/Hustisford earned honorable mention.

FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollment.

LARGE SCHOOLS (Enrollment 900-larger)

Rank, school; W-L; Pts.; LW

1, Fond du Lac (12); 6-0; 120; 1

2, Waunakee; 6-0; 105; 2

3, Kimberly; 5-1; 92; 4

4, Muskego; 6-0; 81; 5

5, Franklin; 6-0; 64; 6

6, Bay Port; 6-0; 48; 7

7 (tie), Milwaukee Marquette; 6-0; 43; NR

7 (tie), Monona Grove; 6-0; 43; 9

9. Brookfield Central; 5-1; 30; 3

10. Mequon Homestead; 6-0; 18; NR

Others receiving votes: Neenah 7, River Falls 2, Sun Prairie 2, Marshfield 2, Menasha 2, Madison Memorial 1.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (Enrollment 301-899)

Rank, school; W-L; Pts.; LW

1. Lodi (8); 6-0; 112; 1

2. New Berlin Eisenhower (3); 6-0; 98; 3

3. Hammond St. Croix Central; 6-0; 95; 2

4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1); 5-1; 91; 4

5. Racine St. Catherine's; 6-0; 65; 5

6. Amherst; 5-1; 47; 6

7. West De Pere; 6-0; 42; 8

8. Little Chute; 6-0; 31; 10

9. Mount Horeb/Barneveld; 5-1; 25; 9

10. McFarland; 6-0; 19; NR

Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 11, Green Bay Notre Dame 10, Plymouth 5, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 3, New Berlin West 2, Wrightstown 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium 1, Maple Northwestern 1.

SMALL SCHOOLS (Enrollment 300-smaller)

Rank, school; W-L; Pts.; LW

1, Fond du Lac Springs (12); 6-0; 120; 1

2, Bangor; 6-0; 95; 2

3, Edgar; 6-0; 90; 3

4, Lake Country Lutheran; 6-0; 87; 4

5, Iola-Scandinavia; 6-0; 73; 5

6, Black Hawk; 5-0; 50; T6

7, Eau Claire Regis; 6-0; 45; T6

8, Grantsburg; 6-0; 40; 8

9, Johnson Creek; 6-0; 28; T10

10 (tie), Fall River; 5-1; 6; NR

10 (tie), Pecatonica/Argyle; 5-1; 6; NR

10 (tie), Hilbert; 6-0; 6; NR

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 5, Stratford 3, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 2, Reedsville 2, Pittsville 1, Horicon/Hustisford 1.

