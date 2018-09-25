The Waunakee and Lodi football teams maintained their lofty spots in this week’s Associated Press state football rankings.
Waunakee (6-0), the defending WIAA Division 2 state champ, held on to the No. 2 ranking among state large schools, with enrollments of 900 and larger. Fond du Lac (6-0) was a unanimous No. 1 choice.
Also among the large schools, Monona Grove (6-0) moved up two spots into a tie for seventh place, and Big Eight Conference representatives Sun Prairie (5-1) and Madison Memorial (5-1) earned honorable mention.
Among medium-sized schools (enrollment 301 to 899), defending Division 4 state champion Lodi held on to the No. 1 ranking. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (5-1) held the No. 9 spot, and Rock Valley Conference leader McFarland (6-0) moved up into the No. 10 spot.
Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (6-0) was again a unanimous No. 1 choice among small schools (enrollment 300 and smaller), with Bangor (6-0) at No. 2 and Black Hawk (5-0) at No. 6.
Also, Johnson Creek (6-0) moved up one place to No. 9 after last week’s win over Fall River (5-1), which dropped one spot into a 10th-place tie with Pecatonica/Argyle (5-1) and Hilbert (6-0). Horicon/Hustisford earned honorable mention.
The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS (Enrollment 900-larger)
Rank, school; W-L; Pts.; LW
1, Fond du Lac (12); 6-0; 120; 1
2, Waunakee; 6-0; 105; 2
3, Kimberly; 5-1; 92; 4
4, Muskego; 6-0; 81; 5
5, Franklin; 6-0; 64; 6
6, Bay Port; 6-0; 48; 7
7 (tie), Milwaukee Marquette; 6-0; 43; NR
7 (tie), Monona Grove; 6-0; 43; 9
9. Brookfield Central; 5-1; 30; 3
10. Mequon Homestead; 6-0; 18; NR
Others receiving votes: Neenah 7, River Falls 2, Sun Prairie 2, Marshfield 2, Menasha 2, Madison Memorial 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (Enrollment 301-899)
Rank, school; W-L; Pts.; LW
1. Lodi (8); 6-0; 112; 1
2. New Berlin Eisenhower (3); 6-0; 98; 3
3. Hammond St. Croix Central; 6-0; 95; 2
4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1); 5-1; 91; 4
5. Racine St. Catherine's; 6-0; 65; 5
6. Amherst; 5-1; 47; 6
7. West De Pere; 6-0; 42; 8
8. Little Chute; 6-0; 31; 10
9. Mount Horeb/Barneveld; 5-1; 25; 9
10. McFarland; 6-0; 19; NR
Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 11, Green Bay Notre Dame 10, Plymouth 5, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 3, New Berlin West 2, Wrightstown 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium 1, Maple Northwestern 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (Enrollment 300-smaller)
Rank, school; W-L; Pts.; LW
1, Fond du Lac Springs (12); 6-0; 120; 1
2, Bangor; 6-0; 95; 2
3, Edgar; 6-0; 90; 3
4, Lake Country Lutheran; 6-0; 87; 4
5, Iola-Scandinavia; 6-0; 73; 5
6, Black Hawk; 5-0; 50; T6
7, Eau Claire Regis; 6-0; 45; T6
8, Grantsburg; 6-0; 40; 8
9, Johnson Creek; 6-0; 28; T10
10 (tie), Fall River; 5-1; 6; NR
10 (tie), Pecatonica/Argyle; 5-1; 6; NR
10 (tie), Hilbert; 6-0; 6; NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 5, Stratford 3, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 2, Reedsville 2, Pittsville 1, Horicon/Hustisford 1.