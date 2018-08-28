Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: Waunakee football players run a passing drill on the first day of practice
Quarterback Jarrett Wulf drops back into the pocket as Waunakee football players run a passing drill on the first day of practice on the high school field on Tuesday, July 31. 

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

Last fall, the Waunakee and Brookfield Central football teams played in a WIAA Division 2 state championship game that was decided by a single point.

This week, the margin between the teams in The Associated Press state large-school rankings is nonexistent.

The Warriors and Lancers, both 2-0, were tied for second place in the weekly vote of state sports writers. Both schools earned 72 of a possible 90 points.

Last year, Waunakee scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Central in the Division 2 state final, 14-13.

Waunakee drew one first-place vote, and the other eight went to No. 1-ranked Fond du Lac (2-0).

Monona Grove (2-0) slipped into a tie for 10th place this week, with Verona (2-0) and Madison Memorial (2-0) earning honorable mention.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld (2-0) and Lodi (2-0) both made eye-opening jumps in the state medium-school rankings. The Vikings moved up one spot to No. 2, behind first-place Waukesha Catholic Memorial, and the Blue Devils jumped two spots to No. 3.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld meets Waunakee at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Badger North Conference season.

Also among the medium schools, Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) moved up one spot to No. 9.

Johnson Creek (2-0) and Belleville (2-0) each earned honorable mention in the small-school rankings, with Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (2-0) a unanimous No. 1 pick.

Bangor (2-0) was ranked second, Black Hawk (2-0) sixth and Fall River (2-0) 10th, with Dodgeland (2-0), Pecatonica/Argyle (2-0), Oshkosh Lourdes (2-0) and Randolph (1-1) also earning honorable mention.

PREP FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

LARGE SCHOOLS (enrollment 800-larger)

Rank, school;W-L;Pts.;LW

1, Fond du Lac (8);2-0;89;1

2 (tie), Brookfield Central;2-0;72;3

2 (tie), Waunakee (1);2-0;72;2

4, Kimberly;1-1;62;4

5, Muskego;2-0;56;5

6, Franklin;2-0;35;6

7 (tie), Bay Port;2-0;26;10

7 (tie), Milw. Marquette;2-0;26;7

9, Neenah;2-0;20;NR

10 (tie), Monona Grove;2-0;9;NR

10 (tie), Mequon Homestead;2-0;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Verona 7, Madison Memorial 5, Hudson 3, Appleton North 2, Chippewa Falls 1, Menasha 1.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (enrollment 301-899)

Rank, school;W-L;Pts.;LW

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8);2-0;89;1

2, Mount Horeb/Barneveld;2-0;65;3

3, Lodi;2-0;64;T5

4, St. Croix Central;2-0;62;4

5, New Berlin Eisenhower;2-0;46;T5

6, Green Bay Notre Dame;2-0;41;8

7, Amherst;1-1;36;2

(tie) Racine St. Catherine's (1);2-0;36;7

9, Lakeside Lutheran;2-0;14;10

10, Rice Lake;2-0;13;9

Others receiving votes: West De Pere 7, Little Chute 6, Berlin 6, Kewaskum 6, Omro 3, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1.

SMALL DIVISION (300 and smaller)

Rank, school;W-L;Pts.;LW

1, Fond du Lac Springs (9);2-0;90;1

2, Bangor;2-0;71;2

3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran;2-0;62;3

4, Edgar;2-0;59;4

5, Iola-Scandinavia;2-0;56;5

6, Black Hawk;2-0;44;6

7, Racine Lutheran;2-0;33;7

8, Eau Claire Regis;2-0;23;8

9, Grantsburg;2-0;17;9

10, Fall River;2-0;16;10

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 6, Dodgeland 4, Pecatonica/Argyle 4, Johnson Creek 3, Oshkosh Lourdes 2, Belleville 2, Randolph 1, Stanley-Boyd 1, Abbotsford 1.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky

