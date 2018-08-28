Last fall, the Waunakee and Brookfield Central football teams played in a WIAA Division 2 state championship game that was decided by a single point.
This week, the margin between the teams in The Associated Press state large-school rankings is nonexistent.
The Warriors and Lancers, both 2-0, were tied for second place in the weekly vote of state sports writers. Both schools earned 72 of a possible 90 points.
Last year, Waunakee scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Central in the Division 2 state final, 14-13.
Waunakee drew one first-place vote, and the other eight went to No. 1-ranked Fond du Lac (2-0).
Monona Grove (2-0) slipped into a tie for 10th place this week, with Verona (2-0) and Madison Memorial (2-0) earning honorable mention.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld (2-0) and Lodi (2-0) both made eye-opening jumps in the state medium-school rankings. The Vikings moved up one spot to No. 2, behind first-place Waukesha Catholic Memorial, and the Blue Devils jumped two spots to No. 3.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld meets Waunakee at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Badger North Conference season.
Also among the medium schools, Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) moved up one spot to No. 9.
Johnson Creek (2-0) and Belleville (2-0) each earned honorable mention in the small-school rankings, with Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (2-0) a unanimous No. 1 pick.
Bangor (2-0) was ranked second, Black Hawk (2-0) sixth and Fall River (2-0) 10th, with Dodgeland (2-0), Pecatonica/Argyle (2-0), Oshkosh Lourdes (2-0) and Randolph (1-1) also earning honorable mention.
PREP FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
LARGE SCHOOLS (enrollment 800-larger)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts.;LW
1, Fond du Lac (8);2-0;89;1
2 (tie), Brookfield Central;2-0;72;3
2 (tie), Waunakee (1);2-0;72;2
4, Kimberly;1-1;62;4
5, Muskego;2-0;56;5
6, Franklin;2-0;35;6
7 (tie), Bay Port;2-0;26;10
7 (tie), Milw. Marquette;2-0;26;7
9, Neenah;2-0;20;NR
10 (tie), Monona Grove;2-0;9;NR
10 (tie), Mequon Homestead;2-0;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Verona 7, Madison Memorial 5, Hudson 3, Appleton North 2, Chippewa Falls 1, Menasha 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (enrollment 301-899)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts.;LW
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8);2-0;89;1
2, Mount Horeb/Barneveld;2-0;65;3
3, Lodi;2-0;64;T5
4, St. Croix Central;2-0;62;4
5, New Berlin Eisenhower;2-0;46;T5
6, Green Bay Notre Dame;2-0;41;8
7, Amherst;1-1;36;2
(tie) Racine St. Catherine's (1);2-0;36;7
9, Lakeside Lutheran;2-0;14;10
10, Rice Lake;2-0;13;9
Others receiving votes: West De Pere 7, Little Chute 6, Berlin 6, Kewaskum 6, Omro 3, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1.
SMALL DIVISION (300 and smaller)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts.;LW
1, Fond du Lac Springs (9);2-0;90;1
2, Bangor;2-0;71;2
3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran;2-0;62;3
4, Edgar;2-0;59;4
5, Iola-Scandinavia;2-0;56;5
6, Black Hawk;2-0;44;6
7, Racine Lutheran;2-0;33;7
8, Eau Claire Regis;2-0;23;8
9, Grantsburg;2-0;17;9
10, Fall River;2-0;16;10
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 6, Dodgeland 4, Pecatonica/Argyle 4, Johnson Creek 3, Oshkosh Lourdes 2, Belleville 2, Randolph 1, Stanley-Boyd 1, Abbotsford 1.