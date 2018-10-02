The Waunakee football team (7-0) hung on to its No. 2 ranking in this week’s Associated Press state large-school rankings.
Coach Pat Rice’s Warriors, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions, stand behind the unanimous No. 1 pick, Fond du Lac (7-0).
Monona Grove (7-0) is ranked eighth this week, and Sun Prairie (6-1) received honorable mention in the large-schools rankings.
Among medium-sized schools, Lodi (7-0) held on to the No. 1 state ranking, earning five of a possible 10 first-place votes. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-1) and Barneveld (7-0) were tied for ninth place.
Johnson Creek (7-0) climbed one spot to No. 8 in this week’s small-school rankings. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (7-0) was a unanimous No. 1 pick.
Also among small schools, Black Hawk was tied for fifth and Bangor fell seven spots to No. 9 after suffering its first loss. Pecatonica/Argyle, Fennimore and Fall River earned honorable mention.
FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers, Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger enrollment)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Fond du Lac (10)*7-0*100*1
2, Waunakee*7-0*88*2
3, Kimberly*6-1*79*3
4, Muskego*7-0*69*4
5, Franklin*7-0*58*5
6, Milwaukee Marquette*7-0*45*T7
7, Bay Port*7-0*40*6
8, Monona Grove*7-0*29*T7
9, Mequon Homestead*7-0*19*10
10, Brookfield Central*6-1*14*9
Others receiving votes: River Falls 3, Marshfield 2, Hudson 1, Slinger 1, Sun Prairie 1, Neenah 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899 enrollment)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Lodi (5)*7-0*91*1
2, New Berlin Eisenhower (4)*7-0*87*2
3, St, Croix Central*7-0*81*3
4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1)*6-1*76*4
5, Racine St. Catherine’s*7-0*54*5
6, Amherst*6-1*41*6
7, West De Pere*7-0*39*7
8, Little Chute*7-0*30*8
9 (tie), Mount Horeb/Barneveld*6-1*19*9
9 (tie), McFarland*7-0*19*10
Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 4, New Berlin West 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2, Omro 1, Maple Northwestern 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller enrollment)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Fond du Lac Springs(10)*7-0*100*1
2, Edgar*7-0*83*3
3, Lake Country Lutheran*7-0*79*4
4, Iola-Scandinavia*7-0*60*5
5 (tie), Black Hawk*6-0*50*6
5 (tie), Eau Claire Regis*7-0*50*7
7, Grantsburg*7-0*36*8
8, Johnson Creek*7-0*32*9
9, Bangor*6-1*27*2
10, Hilbert*7-0*13*T10
Others receiving votes: Pecatonica/Argyle 8, Fennimore 4, Stratford 4, Fall River 3, Pittsville 1.