Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: McFarland's Derek Schwarting and teammates
Buy Now

McFarland senior quarterback Derek Schwarting, left, talks with teammates during a break at a recent practice. He threw for 1,663 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

 ART KABELOWSKY, STATE JOURNAL

The Waunakee football team (7-0) hung on to its No. 2 ranking in this week’s Associated Press state large-school rankings.

Coach Pat Rice’s Warriors, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions, stand behind the unanimous No. 1 pick, Fond du Lac (7-0).

Monona Grove (7-0) is ranked eighth this week, and Sun Prairie (6-1) received honorable mention in the large-schools rankings.

Among medium-sized schools, Lodi (7-0) held on to the No. 1 state ranking, earning five of a possible 10 first-place votes. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-1) and Barneveld (7-0) were tied for ninth place.

Johnson Creek (7-0) climbed one spot to No. 8 in this week’s small-school rankings. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (7-0) was a unanimous No. 1 pick.

Also among small schools, Black Hawk was tied for fifth and Bangor fell seven spots to No. 9 after suffering its first loss. Pecatonica/Argyle, Fennimore and Fall River earned honorable mention.

FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers, Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollment.

LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger enrollment)

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Fond du Lac (10)*7-0*100*1

2, Waunakee*7-0*88*2

3, Kimberly*6-1*79*3

4, Muskego*7-0*69*4

5, Franklin*7-0*58*5

6, Milwaukee Marquette*7-0*45*T7

7, Bay Port*7-0*40*6

8, Monona Grove*7-0*29*T7

9, Mequon Homestead*7-0*19*10

10, Brookfield Central*6-1*14*9

Others receiving votes: River Falls 3, Marshfield 2, Hudson 1, Slinger 1, Sun Prairie 1, Neenah 1.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899 enrollment)

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Lodi (5)*7-0*91*1

2, New Berlin Eisenhower (4)*7-0*87*2

3, St, Croix Central*7-0*81*3

4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1)*6-1*76*4

5, Racine St. Catherine’s*7-0*54*5

6, Amherst*6-1*41*6

7, West De Pere*7-0*39*7

8, Little Chute*7-0*30*8

9 (tie), Mount Horeb/Barneveld*6-1*19*9

9 (tie), McFarland*7-0*19*10

Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 4, New Berlin West 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2, Omro 1, Maple Northwestern 1.

SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller enrollment)

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Fond du Lac Springs(10)*7-0*100*1

2, Edgar*7-0*83*3

3, Lake Country Lutheran*7-0*79*4

4, Iola-Scandinavia*7-0*60*5

5 (tie), Black Hawk*6-0*50*6

5 (tie), Eau Claire Regis*7-0*50*7

7, Grantsburg*7-0*36*8

8, Johnson Creek*7-0*32*9

9, Bangor*6-1*27*2

10, Hilbert*7-0*13*T10

Others receiving votes: Pecatonica/Argyle 8, Fennimore 4, Stratford 4, Fall River 3, Pittsville 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments