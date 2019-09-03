Prep football photo: Madison Memorial's Jason Ceniti against Sun Prairie

Memorial's Jason Ceniti scrambles in the 1st quarter. Sun Prairie High School hosted Madison Memorial in the 2019 Big Eight football opener Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

Waunakee held on to the No. 3 spot in this week’s Associated Press state football rankings for schools of enrollment 900 and larger.

The Warriors (2-0) have beaten two quality opponents, Monona Grove and Stoughton, by a combined tally of 110-32 this year. The Warriors open Badger North Conference play on Friday at home against Beaver Dam (0-2).

Also among the large schools, Madison Memorial (2-0) moved up one position this week to No. 8.

Also in the large-school rankings, DeForest (2-0) and Watertown (2-0) earned honorable mention. DeForest opens Badger North play at Reedsburg (2-0) on Friday, and Watertown opens Badger South play at Breese Stevens Field against Madison Edgewood (0-2).

Defending state champion Muskego kept the No. 1 ranking after pulling out a victory over Hartland Arrowhead last week. Ranked No. 2 was by six-time repeat state finalist Kimberly.

No area schools were reflected in the Top 10 for medium-sized schools, although Columbus (2-0) and Reedsburg earned honorable mention. Columbus plays host to New Glarus/Monticello (1-1) on Friday. Waukesha Catholic Memorial earned the No.1 spot.

Black Hawk (2-0), the defending Division 7 state champion, was ranked No. 2 among small schools, behind returning Division 6 runner-up Racine Lutheran (2-0) at No. 1.

Mineral Point (2-0) was ranked sixth, Johnson Creek (2-0) was tied with Hilbert (2-0) at No. 7, Lancaster (2-0) was No. 9 and Darlington (2-0) was No. 10. Ithaca (2-0) earned honorable mention.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The weekly Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, poll points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions based on current enrollments.

LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Muskego (8), 2-0, 89, 1

2, Kimberly, 2-0, 72, 2

3, Waunakee, 2-0, 68, 3

4, Bay Port (1), 2-0, 60, 4

5, Fond du Lac, 2-0, 49, 5

6, Mequon Homestead, 2-0, 41, 6

7, Verona, 2-0, 28, NR

8, Madison Memorial, 2-0, 26, 9

9, Brookfield East, 2-0, 15, NR

10, Menomonie, 2-0, 9, NR

Others receiving votes: Waterford 8; Eau Claire Memorial 7; Onalaska 5; West De Pere 4; DeForest 4; Franklin 3; Watertown 3; Mukwonago 2; Milwaukee Marquette 1; Brookfield Central 1.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301 to 899)

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8), 2-0, 89, 1

2, Racine St. Catherine's (1), 2-0, 74, 2

3, New Berlin Eisenhower, 2-0, 73, T3

4, Hammond St. Croix Central, 2-0, 59, 5

5, Stratford, 2-0, 50, 7

6, Wrightstown, 2-0, 48, 6

7, Grafton, 2-0, 27, 8

8, Freedom, 2-0, 21, T10

9, Amherst, 2-0, 19, NR

10, Hartland Lake Country Luth, 1-1, 8, T3

Others receiving votes: Columbus 7; Sparta 7; Reedsburg 5; Lodi 4; Cedar Grove-Belgium 3; Winneconne 1.

SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Racine Lutheran (8), 2-0, 88, 1

2, Black Hawk (1), 2-0, 77, 2

3, Edgar, 2-0, 71, 3

4, Bangor, 2-0, 53, 4

5, Eau Claire Regis, 2-0, 52, 5

6, Mineral Point, 2-0, 37, T6

7 (tie), Hilbert, 2-0, 34, 8

7 (tie), Johnson Creek, 2-0, 34, 9

9, Lancaster, 2-0, 21, 10

10, Darlington, 2-0, 12, NR

Others receiving votes: Abbotsford 6; Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 3; Greendale Martin Luther 3; Ithaca 1; Colby 1; Manitowoc Roncalli 2.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

