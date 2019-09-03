Waunakee held on to the No. 3 spot in this week’s Associated Press state football rankings for schools of enrollment 900 and larger.
The Warriors (2-0) have beaten two quality opponents, Monona Grove and Stoughton, by a combined tally of 110-32 this year. The Warriors open Badger North Conference play on Friday at home against Beaver Dam (0-2).
Also among the large schools, Madison Memorial (2-0) moved up one position this week to No. 8.
Also in the large-school rankings, DeForest (2-0) and Watertown (2-0) earned honorable mention. DeForest opens Badger North play at Reedsburg (2-0) on Friday, and Watertown opens Badger South play at Breese Stevens Field against Madison Edgewood (0-2).
Defending state champion Muskego kept the No. 1 ranking after pulling out a victory over Hartland Arrowhead last week. Ranked No. 2 was by six-time repeat state finalist Kimberly.
No area schools were reflected in the Top 10 for medium-sized schools, although Columbus (2-0) and Reedsburg earned honorable mention. Columbus plays host to New Glarus/Monticello (1-1) on Friday. Waukesha Catholic Memorial earned the No.1 spot.
Black Hawk (2-0), the defending Division 7 state champion, was ranked No. 2 among small schools, behind returning Division 6 runner-up Racine Lutheran (2-0) at No. 1.
Mineral Point (2-0) was ranked sixth, Johnson Creek (2-0) was tied with Hilbert (2-0) at No. 7, Lancaster (2-0) was No. 9 and Darlington (2-0) was No. 10. Ithaca (2-0) earned honorable mention.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The weekly Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, poll points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions based on current enrollments.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Muskego (8), 2-0, 89, 1
2, Kimberly, 2-0, 72, 2
3, Waunakee, 2-0, 68, 3
4, Bay Port (1), 2-0, 60, 4
5, Fond du Lac, 2-0, 49, 5
6, Mequon Homestead, 2-0, 41, 6
7, Verona, 2-0, 28, NR
8, Madison Memorial, 2-0, 26, 9
9, Brookfield East, 2-0, 15, NR
10, Menomonie, 2-0, 9, NR
Others receiving votes: Waterford 8; Eau Claire Memorial 7; Onalaska 5; West De Pere 4; DeForest 4; Franklin 3; Watertown 3; Mukwonago 2; Milwaukee Marquette 1; Brookfield Central 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301 to 899)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8), 2-0, 89, 1
2, Racine St. Catherine's (1), 2-0, 74, 2
3, New Berlin Eisenhower, 2-0, 73, T3
4, Hammond St. Croix Central, 2-0, 59, 5
5, Stratford, 2-0, 50, 7
6, Wrightstown, 2-0, 48, 6
7, Grafton, 2-0, 27, 8
8, Freedom, 2-0, 21, T10
9, Amherst, 2-0, 19, NR
10, Hartland Lake Country Luth, 1-1, 8, T3
Others receiving votes: Columbus 7; Sparta 7; Reedsburg 5; Lodi 4; Cedar Grove-Belgium 3; Winneconne 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Racine Lutheran (8), 2-0, 88, 1
2, Black Hawk (1), 2-0, 77, 2
3, Edgar, 2-0, 71, 3
4, Bangor, 2-0, 53, 4
5, Eau Claire Regis, 2-0, 52, 5
6, Mineral Point, 2-0, 37, T6
7 (tie), Hilbert, 2-0, 34, 8
7 (tie), Johnson Creek, 2-0, 34, 9
9, Lancaster, 2-0, 21, 10
10, Darlington, 2-0, 12, NR
Others receiving votes: Abbotsford 6; Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 3; Greendale Martin Luther 3; Ithaca 1; Colby 1; Manitowoc Roncalli 2.