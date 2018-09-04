Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: Waunakee football players huddle up for a play call
Waunakee football players huddle up to hear the next play call during an 11-on-11 practice drill.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

Despite a dominating victory over the state’s second-ranked medium-sized school last week, the Waunakee football team slipped one spot to the No. 3 ranking in this week’s Associated Press state rankings for large schools.

The Warriors (3-0), defending WIAA Division 2 state champs, rolled to a 46-0 victory over Mount Horeb/Barneveld in the Badger North Conference opener for both teams. The outcome brought the Warriors’ season scoring total to 149-7, including an average halftime score of 41.7-0.

Still, Brookfield Central (3-0) — the school the Warriors beat in last year’s Division 2 championship game, 14-13 — moved ahead of the Warriors into the No. 2 spot, based on a 41-7 victory over Germantown.

Monona Grove (3-0), which opened Badger South Conference play with a 21-7 victory over Oregon, moved up from 10th to eighth, and Big Eight Conference co-leaders Madison Memorial (3-0) and Janesville Craig (3-0) earned honorable mention.

Fond du Lac (3-0) held on to the No. 1 spot among large schools.

In the rankings for medium-sized schools, Lodi (3-0) moved up one position into the No. 2 spot, receiving one of 10 first-place voted, after a 16-7 victory over Arlington Heights (Ill.) Saint Viator last week.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld (2-1) dropped six spots to No. 8 after its drubbing at the hands of Waunakee, and Lake Mills (2-1) moved into a tie for 10th place after a 24-14 victory over Mauston at home.

Lakeside Lutheran and McFarland also received votes. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3-0) held the No. 1 spot.

In the small-school rankings, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was a unanimous No. 1 choice, followed by Bangor (3-0). Black Hawk (3-0) was ranked sixth and Fall River (3-0) ninth, with Pecatonica/Argyle, Randolph, Belleville and Johnson Creek receiving votes.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS (Enrollment 900-larger)

Rank, team*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Fond du Lac (9) 3-0 99 1

2, Brookfield Central (1) 3-0 86 2

3, Waunakee 3-0 79 3

4, Kimberly 2-1 68 4

5, Muskego 3-0 60 5

6, Franklin 3-0 52 6

7, Bay Port 3-0 30 T7

8 (tie), Monona Grove 3-0 19 T10

8 (tie), Neenah 3-0 19 9

10, Milwaukee Marquette 3-0 13 8

Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 12; Madison Memorial 7; Hudson 2; University School of Milwaukee 2; Janesville Craig 1; Menasha 1.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (Enrollment 301-899)

Rank, team*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9) 3-0 98 1

2, Lodi (1) 3-0 84 3

3, St. Croix Central 3-0 70 4

4, New Berlin Eisenhower 3-0 64 5

5, Green Bay Notre Dame 3-0 58 6

6, Amherst 2-1 50 T7

7, Racine St. Catherine's 3-0 38 T7

8, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2-1 29 2

9, Rice Lake 3-0 20 10

10 (tie), West De Pere 3-0 7 NR

10 (tie), Lake Mills 2-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 6; Omro 6; Bloomer 4; Kenosha St. Joseph 3; Little Chute 3; Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2; McFarland 1.

SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300-smaller)

Rank, team*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Fond du Lac Springs (10) 3-0 100 1

2, Bangor 3-0 83 2

3 (tie), Edgar 3-0 75 4

3 (tie), Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 3-0 75 3

5, Iola-Scandinavia 3-0 58 5

6, Black Hawk 2-0 37 6

7, Racine Lutheran 3-0 33 7

8, Eau Claire Regis 3-0 31 8

9, Fall River 3-0 27 10

10, Grantsburg 3-0 14 9

Others receiving votes:  Pecatonica/Argyle 7; Randolph 3; Belleville 3; Johnson Creek 3; Jackson Living Word Lutheran 1.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

