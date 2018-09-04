Despite a dominating victory over the state’s second-ranked medium-sized school last week, the Waunakee football team slipped one spot to the No. 3 ranking in this week’s Associated Press state rankings for large schools.
The Warriors (3-0), defending WIAA Division 2 state champs, rolled to a 46-0 victory over Mount Horeb/Barneveld in the Badger North Conference opener for both teams. The outcome brought the Warriors’ season scoring total to 149-7, including an average halftime score of 41.7-0.
Still, Brookfield Central (3-0) — the school the Warriors beat in last year’s Division 2 championship game, 14-13 — moved ahead of the Warriors into the No. 2 spot, based on a 41-7 victory over Germantown.
Monona Grove (3-0), which opened Badger South Conference play with a 21-7 victory over Oregon, moved up from 10th to eighth, and Big Eight Conference co-leaders Madison Memorial (3-0) and Janesville Craig (3-0) earned honorable mention.
Fond du Lac (3-0) held on to the No. 1 spot among large schools.
In the rankings for medium-sized schools, Lodi (3-0) moved up one position into the No. 2 spot, receiving one of 10 first-place voted, after a 16-7 victory over Arlington Heights (Ill.) Saint Viator last week.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld (2-1) dropped six spots to No. 8 after its drubbing at the hands of Waunakee, and Lake Mills (2-1) moved into a tie for 10th place after a 24-14 victory over Mauston at home.
Lakeside Lutheran and McFarland also received votes. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3-0) held the No. 1 spot.
In the small-school rankings, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was a unanimous No. 1 choice, followed by Bangor (3-0). Black Hawk (3-0) was ranked sixth and Fall River (3-0) ninth, with Pecatonica/Argyle, Randolph, Belleville and Johnson Creek receiving votes.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
LARGE SCHOOLS (Enrollment 900-larger)
Rank, team*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Fond du Lac (9) 3-0 99 1
2, Brookfield Central (1) 3-0 86 2
3, Waunakee 3-0 79 3
4, Kimberly 2-1 68 4
5, Muskego 3-0 60 5
6, Franklin 3-0 52 6
7, Bay Port 3-0 30 T7
8 (tie), Monona Grove 3-0 19 T10
8 (tie), Neenah 3-0 19 9
10, Milwaukee Marquette 3-0 13 8
Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 12; Madison Memorial 7; Hudson 2; University School of Milwaukee 2; Janesville Craig 1; Menasha 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (Enrollment 301-899)
Rank, team*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9) 3-0 98 1
2, Lodi (1) 3-0 84 3
3, St. Croix Central 3-0 70 4
4, New Berlin Eisenhower 3-0 64 5
5, Green Bay Notre Dame 3-0 58 6
6, Amherst 2-1 50 T7
7, Racine St. Catherine's 3-0 38 T7
8, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2-1 29 2
9, Rice Lake 3-0 20 10
10 (tie), West De Pere 3-0 7 NR
10 (tie), Lake Mills 2-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 6; Omro 6; Bloomer 4; Kenosha St. Joseph 3; Little Chute 3; Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2; McFarland 1.
SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300-smaller)
Rank, team*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Fond du Lac Springs (10) 3-0 100 1
2, Bangor 3-0 83 2
3 (tie), Edgar 3-0 75 4
3 (tie), Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 3-0 75 3
5, Iola-Scandinavia 3-0 58 5
6, Black Hawk 2-0 37 6
7, Racine Lutheran 3-0 33 7
8, Eau Claire Regis 3-0 31 8
9, Fall River 3-0 27 10
10, Grantsburg 3-0 14 9
Others receiving votes: Pecatonica/Argyle 7; Randolph 3; Belleville 3; Johnson Creek 3; Jackson Living Word Lutheran 1.