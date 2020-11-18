Prep football: Watertown Luther Prep rides a dangerous defense to a five-game winning streak

“A lot of it is just pride in what they do. As coaches, we don’t talk about it in practice. We don’t say 'we have to hold them to this much,'” Gregorius said. “I think it’s just their pride. They don’t want to be the guy to give up a touchdown or a score.”

Senior running back and free safety Jonathan Holtz reiterated the defensive mindset.

“On defense, we have a lot of experience. And if you trust your guys and do your job, things will work,” he said. “The chemistry and trust we have out there is really great. When everyone is doing their job, the defense is clicking and everything is working. We take pride in not letting anyone score and shutting offenses down.”

Shevey and the offensive players appreciate what the defense has done to help them out.

“It’s a great feeling to have a defense like that,” he said. “Our team often rallies around our defense, more than our offense scoring. We just have confidence in our defense to always get a stop. After big stops, we’re able to use that energy and go down the field right away.”

And on Friday, the Phoenix will have one last chance to add to the success of their 2020 season.

“It’s been so much fun to go out there every Friday night with your best friends,” Holtz said of the season as a whole. “Winning makes everything better, and to do it with these guys is even better.”

