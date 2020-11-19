Prep football: Watertown Luther Prep rides a dangerous defense to a 5-game winning streak

Success has been a long time coming for Watertown Luther Prep's senior football players.
After four years of hard work, a shortened offseason that left them with three weeks to prepare, and losing their head coach for a game, the Phoenix still were able to punch a ticket to the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2006.
And they've done it by dominating strong opponents the last three weeks by a combined scoring margin of 133-0, heading into a WIAA Division 4 playoff finale at 7 p.m. Friday at home against New Holstein (6-2).
“It’s been a lot of fun,” senior quarterback Elijah Shevey said. “Since freshman year, we’ve felt like we’re a class that could really do something with our football program and we’ve put in the work over the last four years. We felt confident coming in that we could make some noise this year.”
The Phoenix now sit with a deceiving 6-2 record (including one forfeit victory) heading into their matchup with New Holstein. The record is deceiving because things didn’t start out as the program had hoped.
With just three weeks to prepare for tough matchups against Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran, the Phoenix quickly fell to 0-2. But their confidence didn't waver.
“After our Lakeside game, we definitely felt that was a game we should’ve and could’ve won,” Shevey said. “We built off that. We had a couple mistakes that game (and) we knew if we could limit those we could do some damage.
"A big thing was just building off of that and getting prepared for the upcoming weeks.”
The Phoenix managed to do just that and more, but not without a bump in the road. For their matchup with Kenosha St. Joseph, the team experienced first hand what playing a season during a pandemic brings with it. Head coach Justin Gregorius was sidelined for the matchup due to COVID-19, but the team responded decisively with a 56-0 thumping of the Lancers.
“It’s not fun at all, just wanting to be out there with the guys,” Gregorius said, describing the week away from the team. “I found out Friday at noon that I couldn’t be out there with them. You’re out there preparing with them all week and then you can’t be out there with them.
"The coaches and players stepped up and they played a great game.”
That shutout started a run of three for the Phoenix, leaving that 0-2 start a distant memory. In the five weeks since, they've throttled opponents by a combined score of 201-13, including three straight runaway shutouts.
At the center of the success has been Luther Prep's defense. The unit has given up just 69, 98 and 60 yards across their last three games and, of course, no points. The team also allowed just six points against a Racine Lutheran team that's currently ranked No. 7 among state small schools.
“A lot of it is just pride in what they do. As coaches, we don’t talk about it in practice. We don’t say 'we have to hold them to this much,'” Gregorius said. “I think it’s just their pride. They don’t want to be the guy to give up a touchdown or a score.”
Senior running back and free safety Jonathan Holtz reiterated the defensive mindset.
“On defense, we have a lot of experience. And if you trust your guys and do your job, things will work,” he said. “The chemistry and trust we have out there is really great. When everyone is doing their job, the defense is clicking and everything is working. We take pride in not letting anyone score and shutting offenses down.”
Shevey and the offensive players appreciate what the defense has done to help them out.
“It’s a great feeling to have a defense like that,” he said. “Our team often rallies around our defense, more than our offense scoring. We just have confidence in our defense to always get a stop. After big stops, we’re able to use that energy and go down the field right away.”
And on Friday, the Phoenix will have one last chance to add to the success of their 2020 season.
“It’s been so much fun to go out there every Friday night with your best friends,” Holtz said of the season as a whole. “Winning makes everything better, and to do it with these guys is even better.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!