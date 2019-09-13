A strong first-half offense and a stout fourth-quarter defense carried the Milton football team to a 27-20 road victory over defending Badger South Conference champion Monona Grove in league play Friday night.
Brady Killerlain scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 9 minutes, 38 seconds to play for Monona Grove (1-3, 1-1 Badger South), but new coach Rodney Wedig’s Red Hawks kept MG quiet down the stretch, improving to 4-0 for the first time since their 11-1 season of 2005.
Jerry Jones rushed for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Milton (4-0, 2-0), and Evan Jordahl completed 7 of 9 passes for 121 yards and two more scores.
Killerlain, who scored on a 69-yard run in the first quarter, totaled 131 yards on 17 carries for Monona Grove, and Camron Behnke threw for 222 yards and a score.
Monroe 35, Watertown 13
Nick Bansley rushed for 113 yards on 20 attempts and scored three touchdowns as the host Cheesemakers (2-2, 1-1 Badger South) gave the Goslings (3-1, 1-1) their first loss of the season. Trevor Rodebaugh rushed for 140 yards on 26 carries for the winners.
Kory Stas led Watertown with six catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Oregon 35, Madison Edgewood 0
The host Panthers (2-2, 1-1 Badger South) handed the Crusaders (0-4, 0-2) their third shutout loss in four outings this season.
Stoughton 42, Fort Atkinson 0
Quinn Arnott rushed for 168 yards on 19 attempts and had two touchdowns as the Vikings (3-1, 2-0 Badger South) shut out the Blackhawks (0-4, 0-1) at home. Quarterback Adam Hobson went 11-for-17 for 163 yards and a touchdown. Hobson also rushed for 58 yards two scores.
Beaver Dam 35, Baraboo 14
A night of record-setting offense led the host Golden Beavers (1-3, 1-1 Badger North) to their first victory and kept the Thunderbirds (0-4, 0-2) winless. Quarterback Carter Riesen completed 13 of 19 passes for a school-record 342 yards as Beaver Dam racked up 434 yards of total offense. Broden Boschert set two school records — number of touchdown catches in a game (four) and longest touchdown catch (84 yards). Also, Zach Schoenberger set a school record for receiving yardage in a game with 170, on five catches.
Reedsburg 22, Sauk Prairie 14
Ethan Lee ran for a touchdown, passed for another and converted a two-point conversion as the Beavers (3-1 overall, 2-0 Badger North) rode a 22-point second quarter to a home victory over the Eagles (3-1, 1-1). Casey Campbell opened the scoring with a 1-yard score for Reedsburg before Lee provided the winning margin. Lee completed two of his three passes while the Beavers’ defense held Sauk Prairie without a completion. Tyler Uselman finished with 94 yards on the ground for the Eagles, including a 65-yard score.
Waunakee 44,
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Caden Nelson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another and the Warriors (4-0, 2-0 Badger North) rolled past the Vikings (1-3, 1-1, 1-3) for a home victory. Nelson finished 14-for-18 for 119 yards. The Warriors’ special teams chipped in to the first-half scoring when Will Bolden recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a score. Waunakee’s defense held Mount Horeb to negative-21 yards on 28 carries.
DeForest 61, Portage 0
Evan Armstrong carried six times for 105 yards and two touchdowns and four other runners scored as the Norskies (4-0, 2-0 Badger North) routed the visiting Warriors (1-3, 0-2). DeForest quarterback Trey Schroeder attempted just three passes, completing two for 55 yards and a touchdown, and had two scores on the ground. Portage quarterback Brett Walker finished four of 11 for 57 yards and three interceptions.
Madison East 28,
Beloit Memorial 9
The host Purgolders (1-3, 1-3 Big Eight) fought off a slow start to beat the Purple Knights (1-3, 1-3). Running back Devion Clay led the way for Madison East with 164 yards and two TDs and quarterback Phil Roh III threw for a score. Fred Davis scored the lone touchdown for the visiting Purple Knights.
Sun Prairie 39, Janesville Craig 0
Dom Landphier caught a 78 yard touchdown pass from Brady Stevens to open the scoring and the Cardinals (3-1, 3-1 Big Eight) would go on to shut out the Cougars (1-3, 1-3). Stevens went 9-for-18 with 213 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Nathan Schauer had 46 yards rushing and a touchdown for the winners.
McFarland 15, East Troy 14
The visiting Spartans (2-2, 2-2 Rock Valley) went for broke after Jeremiah Price-Johnson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Semmann with 22 seconds left, and Semman ran in for a two-point conversion to beat the Trojans (3-1, 3-1).
McFarland receiver Nic Hall caught 10 passes for 92 yards, and running back Connor Fraiser ran for 53 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
Edgerton 42, Clinton 0
Drew Hanson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the visiting Crimson Tide (3-1, 3-1 Rock Valley) past the host Cougars (0-4, 0-4). Hanson finished 8-for-9 for 124 yards. Running back Ethan Krause added 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Skyler Gullikson made an interception for the Tide.
Randolph 61, Deerfield 26
The undefeated Rockets (4-0, 1-0 Trailways Small) used a 41-point second half to turn a 20-8 halftime lead into a runaway victory over the Demons (0-4, 0-2). Deerfield quarterback Cal Fisher threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns, two caught by Reilly Bonjour and one by Tim Haak.
Watertown Luther Prep 14, Cambridge 10
Jon Holtz had 90 yard rushings on 11 attempts and a rushing touchdown to lead the Phoenix (3-1) to a home victory over the Blue Jays (3-1). Holtz had two receptions for 20 yards for the winners.
Lodi 44,
New Glarus/Monticello 7
Colton Nicolay had 27 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils (4-0), ninth-ranked among medium schools, beat the host Glarner Knights (1-3). Lodi’s Quinn Faust went 16-for-21 for 180 yards and a touchdown and ran for a 15-yard score. Mason Martinson threw for 140 yards and a score for New Glarus.
Lakeside Lutheran 33,
Marshall 6
Logan Pampel rushed for two touchdowns and 112 yards as the Warriors (2-2) ran past the host Cardinals (0-4). Lakeside quarterback Matt Davis had a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Warriors amassed 299 yards on 36 carries. Quarterback Dylan Horstmeyer led Marshall in rushing, passing and receiving yards, and picked up Marshall’s sole score on a 1-yard run with five minutes remaining.
Belleville 11,
Pardeeville 6
Derek Lindert scored the lone touchdown for the visiting Bulldogs (1-3) in the first quarter, but the host Wildcats (3-1) took the lead when Sean Hagen caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from J.J. Wenger in the fourth quarter.
Stratford 46, Columbus 0
The Tigers (4-0, 2-0 Marawood), fifth-ranked among medium schools, held the 10th-ranked Cardinals (3-1, 1-1 Capitol North) scoreless on the road. Quarterback Max Schwabe threw for two touchdowns for the winners.
Belmont 43,
Wisconsin Heights 16
Riley Christen rushed for 196 yards and passed for 123 to lead the Braves (4-0, 2-0 Great 8 Conference) to a road victory over the Vanguards (2-2, 1-1). Christen accounted for three first-quarter touchdowns as Belmont staked a 21-point lead and forced the Vanguards into eight fumbles, four lost.
Laconia 43,
Poynette 14
Jake Davies scored five touchdowns and the Spartans (2-2) posted 30 points in the second quarter to defeat the host Pumas (2-2). Christian Bault opened the scoring for Poynette with a 62-yard touchdown reception before Davies found the end zone five consecutive times. Bault caught another TD pass to finish the scoring.
Black Hawk/Warren 35, Waterloo 0
The Warriors (4-0) opened a 28-0 halftime lead and accumulated 450 yards of offense to beat the visiting Pirates (0-4). Jaylen Rufenacht ran for two touchdowns and Cayden Milz picked up 115 yards and a score for the winners. Waterloo was held to 29 rushing yards, and Chase Bostwick completed eight of 21 passes for 151 yards with two interceptions.