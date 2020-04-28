You are the owner of this article.
Prep football: Tyler Huber named Lake Mills' new head football coach
Prep football: Tyler Huber named Lake Mills' new head football coach

Tyler Huber has been named the new football coach at Lake Mills, taking over a program which rose into statewide prominence — mainly because of its prolific offense — over the last several seasons.

Huber served last fall as an assistant coach at Johnson Creek, where he teaches. The Mukwonago High School product played wide receiver at UW-Whitewater, building a 59-1 record over four years and winning three NCAA Division III championships.

He was the Warhawks’ No. 2 receiver his senior year, behind current Green Bay Packers receiver Jake Kumerow. Huber spent one year as an assistant coach at Oconomowoc before spending the last three years at Johnson Creek.

The L-Cats won their first conference title since 1988 last fall, winning the Capitol North Conference, and advanced to the third round of the WIAA playoffs before finishing 10-2 under seventh-year coach Dan Ferkovich.

Ferkovich resigned to take over as head coach at West Bend West. He had been commuting from West Bend to Lake Mills daily. Ferkovich went 45-29 over seven seasons.

Prep football photo: New Lake Mills coach Tyler Huber
CONTRIBUTED
