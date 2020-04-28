Prep football: Tyler Huber named Lake Mills' new head football coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tyler Huber has been named the new football coach at Lake Mills, taking over a program which rose into statewide prominence — mainly because of its prolific offense — over the last several seasons.

Huber served last fall as an assistant coach at Johnson Creek, where he teaches. The Mukwonago High School product played wide receiver at UW-Whitewater, building a 59-1 record over four years and winning three NCAA Division III championships.

He was the Warhawks’ No. 2 receiver his senior year, behind current Green Bay Packers receiver Jake Kumerow. Huber spent one year as an assistant coach at Oconomowoc before spending the last three years at Johnson Creek.

The L-Cats won their first conference title since 1988 last fall, winning the Capitol North Conference, and advanced to the third round of the WIAA playoffs before finishing 10-2 under seventh-year coach Dan Ferkovich.

Ferkovich resigned to take over as head coach at West Bend West. He had been commuting from West Bend to Lake Mills daily. Ferkovich went 45-29 over seven seasons.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.