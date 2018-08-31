Trevion Moore scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and host Janesville Craig held on for a 26-20 victory over Verona in a battle of previously unbeaten Big Eight Conference football teams Friday night.
The Cougars (3-0 overall, 3-0 Big Eight) tied the game with 10 minutes remaining on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Ben Coulter to Eric Hughes.
Tressin Kussmaul ran for 150 yards and a touchdown for Craig. Haakon Anderson rushed for two touchdown for the Wildcats (2-1, 2-1), who knocked Middleton out of a share of the conference lead last week.
Madison La Follette 42,
Beloit Memorial 21
The Lancers (2-1, 2-1) broke off a pair of explosive runs in the second half to pull away from the host Purple Knights (0-3, 0-3). The teams were tied at 21 at halftime before a 25-yard TD catch by Jaden Nix gave Madison La Follette the lead at the end of the third quarter.
Then, Kayvion James-Ragland scored on a 37-yard run and Jaylend Brown followed him in the fourth with a breakaway for an 83-yard score.
Matthew Wedig scored twice in the first half for Beloit Memorial, and a 52-yard fumble return touchdown by Christian Winfield knotted the game with seconds left in the half.
Madison Memorial 41,
Madison East 0
Jason Ceniti passed for four touchdowns, three of them to Cade Ellingson, and the Spartans (3-0, 3-0 Big Eight) took a 41-0 halftime lead and shut out the host Purgolders (0-3, 0-3).
Ceniti finished with 10-for-15 passing for 181 yards and Kam Marshall rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries for Madison Memorial.
Middleton 40,
Madison West 0
Kallion Buckner ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries as the visiting Cardinals (2-1, 2-1) used a 26-point second quarter to roll past the Regents (1-2, 1-2).
Bryce Carey threw for 81 yards and two touchdowns and added a 40-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals, who take on unbeaten Madison Memorial next week.
William Gutknecht ran for 81 yards and threw for 54 yards to lead West.
Sun Prairie 49,
Janesville Parker 7
Richie Gilles threw for 165 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 30 yards and another score as the host Cardinals (1-2, 1-2 Big Eight) took a 49-0 halftime lead and beat the Vikings (0-3, 0-3).
Arrie Davis had two receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown for Sun Prairie. Tremar Curry scored Parker’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Badger North
Baraboo 37, Beaver Dam 21
Mike Wech rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns to propel the host Thunderbirds (1-2, 1-0) past the Golden Beavers (1-2, 0-1).
Kendric Jimenez connected with Broden Boschert for all three of Beaver Dam’s touchdowns. Boschert finished with 110 receiving yards and Jimenez had 192 passing yards.
Sauk Prairie 50, Portage 36
Junior Garrett Hertzfeldt churned out 270 yards and six touchdowns on 24 rushes to help propel the host Eagles (1-0 Badger North, 1-2) past the Warriors (0-1, 0-3).
Portage took a 36-35 lead on a 65-yard touchdown run by junior Brett Walker with 3 minutes, 6 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Eagles answered by scoring the final 15 points.
Walker rushed for 86 yards and a score on 11 attempts and threw for 124 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-12 passing. Senior Adam Juran threw for 65 yards on 4-for-12 passing for Sauk Prairie.
DeForest 40, Reedsburg 0
Senior running back Logan Hackl generated 82 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as the Norskies (2-1, 1-0 Badger North) cruised past the Beavers (2-1, 0-1).
Junior quarterback Trey Schroeder added 95 passing yards, completing eight of nine attempts and a touchdown.
Badger South
Monona Grove 21, Oregon 7
The Silver Eagles (3-0, 1-0 Badger South) scored 14 second-half points to put away the visiting Panthers (1-2, 0-1).
Jalen Ostrowsky finished with 233 rushing yards on 30 carries (7.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Ethan Beehner had 106 yards on 12 carries (7.1 yards per carry) on the ground and a touchdown for Monona Grove.
Oregon’s Nolan Look had 56 yards passing with one touchdown.
Stoughton 29,
Madison Edgewood 9
Adam Hobson did it all for the Vikings (3-0, 1-0 Badger South) with 137 passing yards, 107 rushing yards and three total TDs in a road victory over the Crusaders (1-2, 0-1).
Stoughton’s Drew Pasold totaled 15 tackles, three for loss, and Nathan Hutcherson returned a second-quarter kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
The Vikings’ defense held Edgewood quarterback Thomas Hartleib to 4-for-15 passing with two interceptions, though he led the team with 66 yards rushing on 15 carries. Mitchell Wendler scored Edgewood’s only TD on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
Milton 27, Monroe 19
The Red Hawks (2-1, 1-0 Badger South) overcame a six-point halftime deficit to top the Cheesemakers (0-3, 0-1). Senior quarterback Danny Weitzel threw for two touchdowns and added another on the ground, and the Milton defense shut out Monroe in the second half.
Watertown 53,
Fort Atkinson 0
Jarek Lytle opened the scoring with a 72-yard interception return and Ethan Pauly threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Goslings (2-1, 1-0 Badger South) past the Blackhawks (0-3, 0-0).
Daniel Denault had six receptions for 73 yards and a score for Watertown. Fort Atkinson was limited to 55 yards of total offense and four first downs.
Rock Valley
McFarland 9,
Beloit Turner 7
The Spartans (3-0, 3-0) remained in a tie with East Troy for the Rock Valley Conference lead, holding on to hand the Trojans (2-1, 2-1) their first loss.
Tyson White scored on a 9-yard run and Carson Werwinski connected on a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter for McFarland. Turner made a late push with 4:27 left in the third quarter when Emiliano Reyes connected with Kenny Draeving for a touchdown pass out of the wildcat formation.
Jefferson 14,
Evansville/Albany 13
The Blue Devils (0-3, 0-3 Rock Valley) scored their second touchdown of the fourth quarter with less than 30 seconds remaining, but Ryan Brost tipped away a two-point conversion pass attempt to give the victory to the Eagles (2-1, 2-1).
Brost and Nolan Klawitter had rushing scores for the Eagles (2-1, 2-1).
Edgerton 30,
Brodhead/Juda 7
Devin Jorgenson had a pair of first-quarter touchdown runs and finished with 128 yards and three scores on 13 carries as the host Crimson Tide (2-1, 2-1 Rock Valley) topped the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1). Jaden Johnson ran for 179 yards and a touchdown for Edgerton.
SWAL
Mineral Point 50, Boscobel 14
Isaac Lindsey threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown as the host Pointers (2-1, 1-0) took a 44-0 halftime lead and cruised past the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1).
Blaise Watters had three catches for 165 yards and a touchdown for Mineral Point.
Trailways Large
Pardeeville 26,
Orfordville Parkview 14
Derek Lindert returned an interception, his second of the night, for a 62-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 Trailways Large) a 12-point lead in a victory over the Vikings (0-2, 0-1).
Tyler Kowald threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Lindert had three receptions for 97 yards and a score for Pardeeville.
Trailways Small
Johnson Creek 62, Deerfield 12
Senior running back Anthony Purpi led the way with 113 yards on five carries as the Bluejays (3-0, 1-0 Trailways Small) handled the Demons (0-3, 0-1).
Junior quarterback Justin Swanson added two passing touchdowns and an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown as Johnson Creek racked up 48 points in the first half.
Non-conference
Cambridge 30,
Horicon/Hustisford 13
Rudy Hommen had eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns to propel the host Blue Jays (3-0) past the Marshmen (2-1).
C.J. Brooks connected with Justin Kuehl for an 80-yard score in the first quarter for Horicon/Hustisford.
Cambridge’s Denver Evans threw for 172 yards on 13-for-18 passing and added an 11-yard TD run.
Lodi 16, Saint Viator 7
The Blue Devils (3-0) pulled ahead in the third quarter after the Lions (0-2), from Arlington Heights, Illinois, fumbled to set up Lodi’s only touchdown, an 11-yard run by Austin Soehle.
Another turnover in the fourth quarter cemented the lead for Lodi when Saint Viator (0-2) botched the snap on a punt. Ahren Schoeckert proceeded to hit his third field goal to seal the victory.
Lake Country Lutheran 33, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Warriors quarterback Jack Monis left with an injury and the Lightning (3-0) took advantage. Zander Mueller picked up three touchdowns on nine rushes to carry Hartland Lake Country Lutheran to the road victory over the Lakeside Lutheran (2-1).
Matt Davis and Carter Buchta scored the Warriors’ touchdowns, both on the ground.
Poynette 26, Nekoosa 7
Brayden O’Connor ran for a 65-yard touchdown in the second quarter to life the visiting Pumas (3-0) past the Papermakers (0-3).
O’Connor finished with 152 yards rushing. Caleb Reddeman also rushed for a touchdown for Poynette.
Dane Woods had the lone score for Nekoosa with a 9-yard rush.
Watertown Luther Prep 54, Westfield 16
The Phoenix (2-1) rolled past the Pioneers (0-3) at home.
Lake Mills 24, Mauston 14
The L-Cats (2-1) handed the Golden Eagles (2-1) their first loss in a game delayed in the second half by lightning.
Quarterback Adam Moen racked up 274 yards passing, with three touchdown throws.
Junior wide receiver Kyle Buechel notched 124 yards on two catches for Lake Mills, including a 92-yard touchdown.
River Valley 42,
Black River Falls 8
Roman Jensen broke an 80-yard run for a touchdown in the third quarter to cap a victory for the host Blackhawks (3-0) over the Tigers (0-3).
River Valley quarterback Will Bailey threw for three touchdowns and finished with 105 passing yards. Jensen had 98 rushing yards.
Black River Falls quarterback Elliot Bird completed 18 of 39 with 139 passing yards.
Arcadia 21, Dodgeville 7
Tanner Klar threw for 112 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Kaden Lisowski, as the visiting Raiders (2-1) upended the Dodgers (0-3). Joseph Recob had a 4-yard touchdown run for Dodgeville.
Richland Center 30, Onalaska Luther 24
The host Hornets (1-2) ended a 42-game losing streak, dating to September 2013, with a non-conference victory over the Knights (1-2).