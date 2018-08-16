Golden Beavers at a glance

Coach: Steve Kuenzi, fifth season (12-25)

On offense: There are a lot of unknowns for Beaver Dam on offense. The only sure things are quarterback Kendric Jimenez and center Brett Mahnke. Both are two-year starters who will be counted on to help the new starters around them. Running backs James Brown and Parker Leisses should fill the void of Blaiz Firari in the backfield while James Fletcher will be asked to take over for stud receiver Dillon Livingston.

On defense: Leisses and second-team all-conference performer Adam Bird return to man the secondary. Booth will make the switch from defensive line to linebacker, and will be vying for playing time with Andrew Rosado, Taylor Stobbe and Colton Parsons. Their main job will be trying to fill in the huge hole left by graduated star Mateo Ramirez.

Bottom line: Beaver Dam isn't necessarily less talented than they were a season ago. They just don't have enough experience. If the Beavers want to make it back to the playoffs, they will have to learn quickly and play fast.