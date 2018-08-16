The 2018 season for the Beaver Dam prep football team has a multitude of question marks going in.
There are only two returning starters on offense and two on defense, with 18 other slots open.
But regardless of what the Golden Beavers will look like Friday when they stroll into Watertown to open up the season, head coach Steve Kuenzi feels his team is ready.
“The names and faces are different, but it’s the same style of what we’re playing on offense and defense,” Kuenzi said. “Having a returning quarterback is key. That makes it so much more helpful. Even though we only had two starters returning on either side of the ball, we still had a lot of people who got a lot of experience last year who played a lot of football last year. We have some seasoned veterans. Everybody who we’re counting on played last year at some level. We have a lot of juniors that we’re going to count upon that played a significant role on the JV team last year.”
Kuenzi is thrilled to have senior Kendric Jimenez back at quarterback. Jimenez earned honorable mention All-Badger North Conference honors in Beaver Dam’s first season in the league after throwing for 1,134 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions in the Golden Beavers’ option-style offense. He was also a threat to run the ball, tallying 152 rushing yards and one touchdown.
With a year of experience, Jimenez’s understanding of the offense has been instant.
“It helps out a lot. I’m able to help out kids when they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “I can put them in the right place — stuff like that.”
He will need to help his teammates because Beaver Dam has no other skill position players returning on offense. The Golden Beavers lost their biggest threat in receiver Dillon Livingston, who led the team with 45 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns. The next closest receiver was Marshall Goodrich with 16 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
But Jimenez still likes what he has coming in on offense.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I think we’ve got a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, especially offense. We’ve got a lot of skilled players coming in. I’m looking forward to this season. It should be fun.”
Senior Parker Leisses and junior James Brown will split time at running back. Leisses didn’t play much on varsity last season, but Kuenzi said Brown played well for the JV team.
“Take a look at a running back like James Brown,” Kuenzi said. “We knew James has a lot of potential. We didn’t know how good he could be. He’s living up to the billing right now. He’s really working hard and he looks really good. He’s really smooth.
“He and Parker Leisses are doing a nice job. Not only are they good as running backs, but we can swing them out on the pass routes as well. They’ll do a nice job as our weapons.”
Unheralded senior James Fletcher will replace Livingston at wideout.
“James Fletcher has really emerged and has done a nice job as a receiver,” said Kuenzi, who will also give Fletcher a chance to show what he can do on defense this season as a defensive back.
Line shuffle
All those guys won’t be able to do their jobs until Kuenzi and the coaching staff figure out what they have on the offensive line. Kuenzi said an automatic starter was junior Brett Mahnke, who did a fantastic job as a sophomore at center.
“He’s done a great job this offseason,” Kuenzi said. “He’s done a great job as a center for us last year as a true sophomore. He’ll return. That center position is so important in getting that snap down and we’re getting the shotgun every down. He’s looking automatic.”
Senior Eli Booth was a starter heading into last season before he was lost to a knee injury. He has reclaimed a starting spot on the line, settling in at right guard. Junior Keagan Stofflet and Walker DeJager are battling for the left tackle position, while at left guard, Kuenzi’s son, Anthony, and Ramiro Vasquez are vying for playing time. Junior Zach Schoenburger is the favorite to start at right tackle.
“We have a lot of names on paper and a lot of kids understood there was a lot of competition,” Steve Kuenzi said. “They prepared well in the offseason, some more so than others. We had a few nice surprises, but at the same time, we’ve had a lot of healthy competition. It’s just made everybody better.”
Kuenzi, who also serves as the team’s defensive coordinator, tries not to use the offensive lineman on defense because he wants them on the sidelines to relax and talk about what they’re seeing on the field. However, Booth has emerged as a strong middle linebacker for the Golden Beavers and could get playing time.
“He’s doing a nice job,” Kuenzi said. Senior Taylor Stobbe and juniors Andrew Rosado and Colton Parsons will also see time at linebacker.
“Taylor Stobbe has missed a whole year of football,” Kuenzi said. “He had some shoulder issues a couple years ago and had to miss all sports. He’s back and really looking good. … Andrew Rosado has been a solid linebacker all throughout his career moving up. He’s doing what we’re expecting he’s going to do. Colton Parsons is going to vie for some playing time at linebacker.
“Our defense is really centered around our linebackers and what they can do. From there, we branch out. They’re all linebackers and they’re all going to be first-year starters. Any one of those four are going to be starters (in our 3-3 defensive scheme).”
That’s different from the last few years when Beaver Dam had depth and experience at linebacker.
“Every year, we’ve had the luxury of having numerous guys returning,” Kuenzi said. “We’ve had a solid linebacking corps returning year after year after year and we’ve had a lot of depth. It’s going to be hard to replace a guy like Mateo Ramirez. He was all over the place and understood how to play the linebacker position. He understood physicality and leverage.
“That’s probably the biggest mystery is trying to find replacements.”
The Golden Beavers’ only returning starters on defense are defensive backs Adam Bird, a second-team all-conference pick, and Leisses. Bird finished with 50 total tackles, two for loss and led the Beavers with five interceptions. Leisses finished with 41 total tackles and had two sacks.
Kuenzi said those two could be joined in the secondary by senior Neil Braker and junior Ian Wendt-Utrie, who split time between varsity and JV last year.
Kuenzi said he likes the overall talent on this year’s team.
“Every one of these kids we mentioned, we’d be comfortable putting them out there offensively or defensively,” Kuenzi said. “There’s a lot of all-around talent. Even our linemen are more athletic than we’re used to seeing. They’re a little bit bigger than what we’re used to having.”