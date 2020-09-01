Prep football: Thirteen area programs gearing up for a unique — and cautious — fall season

“We’ve been getting ready for a lot of precautions on the field and in the weight room,” said Iverson, who previously coached J.J. Watt at Pewaukee High School and also coached at Mukwonago.

Aside from face masks, the Eagles have been building the habit of frequently wiping down everything from footballs to blocking sleds; training in smaller groups; maintaining six-foot distancing; and teaching each player to use his own water bottle.

The changes will reach all the way into training camp, which begins Tuesday after equipment handout and physical testing on Monday.

“This is the first time in my career we’re not going through a traditional two-a-day camp,” Iverson said. “That’ll pose some logistical situations, to get all our stuff (plays and schemes) in, to get our evaluations made.”

The Eagles will open the season against neighbor Baraboo on Sept. 25, the first of seven weeks of play.

For all the teams playing fall football, the possibility of a quick cancellation of the season lurks in the background of every practice and every game. If COVID-19 numbers rise in the school, city or county, the decision could be made for the Eagles.