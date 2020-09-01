 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Thirteen area programs gearing up for a unique — and cautious — fall season
0 comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Prep football: Thirteen area programs gearing up for a unique — and cautious — fall season

{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk Prairie coach Clay Iverson

Clay Iverson is starting his second season as Sauk Prairie's football coach.

 CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS

There’s a new item in Clay Iverson’s job description this year:

Be careful, cautious and vigilant.

Iverson, the second-year football coach at Sauk Prairie, has a lot to look forward to — and a lot to think about — in this final week before practice begins.

His team has a beautiful new artificial turf field to play on, and summer weightlifting programs have exceeded expectations in this summer of COVID-19 challenges.

Sauk Prairie is one of 13 programs in the State Journal’s 45-school coverage area that has opted to take part in a shortened, seven-week regular season. The others — including all the Big Eight Conference schools — have decided to wait for the WIAA-approved alternative spring season.

Schools were expected to have until Tuesday to inform the WIAA which of its sports programs will play a fall schedule and which will wait until spring. However, the deadline is not a firm one, because many schools still await school board approval of their plans.

For Iverson, on top of spending his days thinking of pulling guards, A-gaps and holding the edge, he has more to focus on this year.

Let’s just say the Eagles’ face masks won’t only be the ones attached to their helmets.

“We’ve been getting ready for a lot of precautions on the field and in the weight room,” said Iverson, who previously coached J.J. Watt at Pewaukee High School and also coached at Mukwonago.

Aside from face masks, the Eagles have been building the habit of frequently wiping down everything from footballs to blocking sleds; training in smaller groups; maintaining six-foot distancing; and teaching each player to use his own water bottle.

The changes will reach all the way into training camp, which begins Tuesday after equipment handout and physical testing on Monday.

“This is the first time in my career we’re not going through a traditional two-a-day camp,” Iverson said. “That’ll pose some logistical situations, to get all our stuff (plays and schemes) in, to get our evaluations made.”

The Eagles will open the season against neighbor Baraboo on Sept. 25, the first of seven weeks of play.

For all the teams playing fall football, the possibility of a quick cancellation of the season lurks in the background of every practice and every game. If COVID-19 numbers rise in the school, city or county, the decision could be made for the Eagles.

Iverson is just thankful for the chance — and he’s using it to remind his players to be ever attentive to safety requirements.

“You could stomp your feet and say ‘We’re going to return to normal, and that’s that,’” Iverson said. “Some people say that. But I can’t wrap my mind around it.

“These aren’t normal times. As much as you want things to be normal, you have to make adjustments. That’s the way you give yourself the best chance and the safest chance.

“We feel good about the work we’ve done so far, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.

Other Sauk County and Badger Small Conference schools opting to play fall football are Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and River Valley (Spring Green).

The only Badger Large school opting in is Watertown, which does not have to observe the Oct. 1 season delay imposed by the Dodge County Health Department because Watertown has its own health department that has not followed that restriction.

That restriction last week forced Beaver Dam to switch from fall to spring football, and Dodgeland and Hustisford/Horicon have decided to forego their first two games of the fall season as a result.

In Dane County, despite restrictions limiting groups to 25 or smaller, Madison Edgewood, Cambridge and Marshall plan to play. Some schools will hold practices in shifts to get around the restrictions.

In Jefferson County, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep and Waterloo plan to play.

Most of the schools playing fall football also will play the other fall sports thought to hold a high risk of COVID-19 spread (girls volleyball and boys soccer) in the fall.

Some of the schools sitting out until spring in those sports have decided to hold fall seasons for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country.

AREA FOOTBALL | FALL OR SPRING?

Wisconsin high school football programs had until Tuesday to declare whether they plan to play a fall schedule or an alternative spring schedule. Here are the choices for area and region football programs:

PLAYING IN THE FALL

Badger Large: Watertown

Badger Small: Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie

Big Eight: None

Capitol: Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep, Horicon/Hustisford (skipping first two weeks).

Eastern Suburban: Cambridge, Marshall, Waterloo, Dodgeland, Markesan, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville

Ridge & Valley: Boscobel, De Soto, Highland, Hillsboro, Ithaca

Rock Valley: Madison Edgewood

Scenic Bluffs: Onalaska Luther

South Central: Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Montello co-op, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells

Southwest Wisconsin: River Valley, Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center

SWAL: Darlington, Lancaster, Mineral Point

Trailways: Cambria-Friesland, Delafield St. John's NW, Fall River/Rio, Johnson Creek, Oshkosh Lourdes, Randolph

Southern (eight-player): Belmont, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, Williams Bay

PLAYING IN THE SPRING

Badger Large: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon, Waunakee

Badger Small: Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Stoughton

Big Eight: Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona

Capitol: Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Walworth Big Foot

Eastern Suburban: Clinton

Ridge & Valley: Riverdale, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca

Rock Valley: Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland, Monroe, East Troy, Jefferson, Whitewater

Scenic Bluffs: Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall

South Central: Poynette, Southwestern

Southwest Wisconsin: New Glarus/Monticello, Brodhead/Juda 

SWAL: Belleville, Cuba City, Fennimore, Orfordville Parkview/Albany

Trailways: Deerfield

Southern (eight-player): Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford, Oakfield, Wonewoc-Center/Weston

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics