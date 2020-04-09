Prep football: Sun Prairie's Sylvester Ware IV, Terrance Briggs commit to juco program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, has landed two senior football players from Sun Prairie High School who made their commitments known via Twitter on Thursday.

Sylvester Ware IV and Terrance Briggs both made their announcements.

Ware is a 6-foot, 2-inch, 190-pound linebacker. He totaled 31 tackles, seven for loss, and two sacks last year, with one fumble recovery.

Briggs is a 6-1, 225-pound offensive and defensive lineman who made the All-Big Eight Conference second team as a defensive lineman after totaling 24 tackles, nine for loss, and three sacks.

The Cardinals went 6-3 in the Big Eight and 8-4 overall, advancing to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs before losing for the second time to league champ and eventual state runner-up Madison Memorial.

The Ellsworth Panthers went 1-10 last year and 0-2 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

