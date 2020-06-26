Prep football: Sun Prairie's Owen Konopacki commits to Air Force Academy

Konopacki is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound kicker and punter (also listed as a receiver and defensive back) who made four field goals and 40 of 42 extra-point kicks for the Cardinals last season. He punted 36 times for a 39.8-yard average with 11 kicks downed inside the opposing 20-yard line and only one touchback.

“I would like to thank my parents for sacrificing their time to help me with everything,” Konopacki wrote on Twitter. “I would also like to thank all my coaches, teammates and friends for guiding me to become a better player and person. Most importantly I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and without Him none of this will be possible.”