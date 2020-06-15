Prep football: Sun Prairie submits plan to adjust conferences when Sun Prairie West opens in 2022

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Sun Prairie’s second high school, Sun Prairie West, opens its newly constructed doors in the fall of 2022, it will take half the enrollment away from the current Sun Prairie High School.

Last school year, Sun Prairie was the state’s largest high school with an attendance of 2,447. In the fall of 2022, when Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West debut, administrators predict each school will be home to 1,300 to 1,350 students.

That would move Sun Prairie from the largest member of the Big Eight Conference to the two smallest schools in the league, by a margin of about 20% behind the current smallest school, Madison La Follette.

And that’s why Monday morning, the Sun Prairie Area School District officially proposed the two new schools leave the Big Eight for football, instead joining the Badger Large Conference in the fall of 2022.

“Taking our enrollment and splitting it between two schools, it will be difficult for both schools to compete in the Big Eight Conference for football,” the Sun Prairie letter read.

The Sun Prairie moves are just two proposed changes in a chain reaction of shifts that would affect six other high schools and seven conferences in 2022 if the Sun Prairie plan is approved by the WIAA: