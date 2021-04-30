Prep football: Sun Prairie scores 38 consecutive points to run past Middleton

The Middleton football team scored first and last against rival Sun Prairie on Friday night.
In between, though, Sun Prairie scored five touchdowns and a long field goal to take a 38-14 victory in a battle of Big Eight Conference foes.
Middleton (3-3) was stout on rushing defense, holding Sun Prairie (6-0) to 134 yards on the ground. But Jerry Kaminski completed seven of 11 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown, and Brady Stevens hit on four of 10 throws for 55 yards and two more scores.
Kaminski also ran for a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Jonathan VandeWalle, Addison Ostrenga and Kamron Gothard caught TD passes for Sun Prairie, and Jay Dayne ran for a 1-yard score. Owen Konopacki kicked a 47-yard field goal just before halftime.
Middleton’s scores came on a 25-yard pass from Sawyer Pertzborn to Bryce Henson in the first quarter and a 7-yard run by Garrett Ballweg in the fourth. Middleton was held to 116 yards of offense.
Verona 42,
Beloit Memorial 20
Verona racked up 291 yards rushing and quarterback Mason Fink threw for three first-half touchdowns as the Wildcats (3-3) were too much for the host Purple Knights (0-6).
Jackson Acker ran for a 51-yard touchdown and caught a 57-yard pass from Mason Fink, who threw for 104 yards and three first-half touchdowns. Graham Stier and Isaiah Marsh also ran for scores, and Stier and Chris Gonzalez caught TD passes. Beloit’s Jacob Raisbeck ran for two second-quarter touchdowns.
Stoughton 12, Oregon 7
Darrick Hill ran 4 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter, and the visiting Vikings (4-2) held on to beat the Panthers (2-3).
Oregon scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Drew Kessenich to Donovan Johnson with 2:17 left to play.
Milton 21, Beaver Dam 12
A 21-point second quarter made all the difference as the host Red Hawks (5-1) fended off the Golden Beavers (1-5).
Kyle Dehnert and Zack Bothun ran for Milton touchdowns, with Dehnert totaling 89 yards on 15 carries. The final Milton score came on a 15-yard pass from Cayden Zajac to Gage Haske. Beaver Dam scored on a 13-yard TD run from Gabe Klatt in the second quarter and a 27-yard pass from Carter Riesen to Wesley Biel in the fourth quarter.
Monona Grove 39,
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8
The visiting Silver Eagles (2-4) rolled to a victory over the Vikings (1-4). Monona Grove’s quarterback Casey Marron completed 15 of 18 passes, including three touchdowns, for a total of 175 yards. New Glarus quarterback Ethan Steinhoff led his team with 155 yards rushing, including a 21-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Janesville Parker 25,
Janesville Craig 14 Jesse Pritchard ran for the visiting Vikings’ first and final touchdowns to key a victory in the battle of crosstown rivals. Parker also scored a pair of safeties on consecutive errant punt snaps by Craig, and Tyler Brooks ran for a score in the second quarter. Craig got TD runs from Hunter Klietz and Marshaun Harriell.
Belleville 35, Fennimore 7
The Wildcats (5-1) mounted an air attack that was too much for the visiting Golden Eagles (2-4), as quarterback Trevor Syse threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
Belleville also got help from its special teams as Anthony Nolden returned a punt 28 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Kaden Hahn’s 5-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter was the only score for the Golden Eagles.
Columbus 42,
New Glarus/Monticello 6
The Cardinals (5-1) scored 28 second-half points to pull away from the Glarner Knights (3-3). Caden Brunell scored five of Columbus’ six touchdowns, including one on a 48-yard run, and totaled 135 yards on 22 carries. Columbus quarterback William Cotter completed 15 of 23 passes for 217 yards. New Glarus quarterback Darris Schuett completed a 9-yard TD pass to Rudy Wicker.