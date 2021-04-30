Prep football: Sun Prairie scores 38 consecutive points to run past Middleton

The Middleton football team scored first and last against rival Sun Prairie on Friday night.

In between, though, Sun Prairie scored five touchdowns and a long field goal to take a 38-14 victory in a battle of Big Eight Conference foes.

Middleton (3-3) was stout on rushing defense, holding Sun Prairie (6-0) to 134 yards on the ground. But Jerry Kaminski completed seven of 11 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown, and Brady Stevens hit on four of 10 throws for 55 yards and two more scores.

Kaminski also ran for a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Jonathan VandeWalle, Addison Ostrenga and Kamron Gothard caught TD passes for Sun Prairie, and Jay Dayne ran for a 1-yard score. Owen Konopacki kicked a 47-yard field goal just before halftime.

Middleton’s scores came on a 25-yard pass from Sawyer Pertzborn to Bryce Henson in the first quarter and a 7-yard run by Garrett Ballweg in the fourth. Middleton was held to 116 yards of offense.

Verona 42,

Beloit Memorial 20