The Sun Prairie football team clinched a WIAA playoff berth for the 15th consecutive year with a 50-6 victory over visiting Madison La Follette in Big Eight Conference action Friday night.
With the win and Madison Memorial’s loss to Verona, the Cardinals moved into a three-way tie atop the Big Eight with Janesville Craig and Memorial.
Sun Prairie is looking to win at least a share of the conference title for what would be the third straight season.
The Cardinals (5-1, 5-1 Big Eight) scored on an interception return, a fumble return and a safety — all in the third quarter — as they pulled away from the Lancers (3-3, 3-3).
Richie Gilles led Sun Prairie with 142 yards and a touchdown on 13-for-22 passing.
Madison La Follette was without leading rusher Kayvion James-Ragland. Coach Scott Swanson declined to comment on his absence.
Janesville Craig 34, Madison East 6
Tressin Kussmaul rushed for 131 yards on 26 carries and had three touchdowns to propel the visiting Cougars (5-1, 5-1) over the Purgolders (1-5, 1-5).
Javon Boyton caught a 47-yard touchdown from Ian McCosky in the third quarter for Madison East.
Tegan Christiansen had a 16-yard second-quarter interception return for a touchdown to give Janesville Craig a 20-0 halftime lead.
The Cougars totaled 275 rushing yards and had 28 first downs.
Middleton 46, Janesville Parker 0
Kallion Buckner rushed for three touchdowns as the visiting Cardinals (4-2, 4-2) took a 40-point halftime lead and shut out the Vikings (0-6, 0-6). Kevin Meicher returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown.
Middleton held Parker to 97 total yards and recorded a safety after the Vikings snapped the ball out of the end zone.
Madison West 38,
Beloit Memorial 13
Quarterback William Gutknecht threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Regents (2-4, 2-4) defeated the Purple Knights (1-5, 1-5).
Nazier Jones added 127 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the win.
Matthew Wedig had five carries for 57 yards and added two receptions for 56 years to lead Beloit Memorial.