Prep football: Stoughton coach Dan Prahl resigns to take Florida job

Stoughton High School football coach Dan Prahl is moving on.
After finishing his five-year tenure in Stoughton with a 31-19 record, the 2007 Oregon High School graduate is headed south to St. Cloud High School in Florida.
He will teach high school mathematics and serve as an offensive assistant coach with the Bulldogs’ football program.
“This isn’t a coaching move for me,” Prahl said. “I had one of my best teams overall, talent-wise, coming back for this fall. So, it was really hard to let that go, but I think overall this is what is best for me and my family.”
St. Cloud High School is located in central Florida, about 30 miles south of Orlando. The high school typically has an attendance of 2,200. The Bulldogs’ football team finished with a 7-4 record in 2019 under head coach Bryan Smart.
Last year, Prahl’s Vikings went 8-2 and fell to Monroe in the second round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, 14-7. The 2019 Badger South Conference champions are set to return nine starters on defense, including eight of last year’s top 10 tacklers. Jonah O’Connor, who led the team in interceptions in 2019, also is expected to return.
“Obviously, a conference championship will be their first goal, and like any other team, (making it to the state finals at) Camp Randall,” Prahl adds. “How we ended our last season was kind of bittersweet. … These seniors learned from it, and I think they’re going to apply that going forward. I think they’re going to have a really good year.”
Although Prahl is excited about the opportunity ahead of him, he will hold on to a deep love for the Stoughton school district.
“I’m going to miss the relationship I built with the players, the coaches and some of our community members," Prahl said. “I want to thank all the players from the past, present and future for all their time, energy and effort. They were the ones who made Stoughton football what it is. I’m glad I just got to be a part of it. Those memories you’ll never forget. I would also like to thank the parents and all my assistant coaches.”
Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow is searching for a replacement, with practice expected to start the first week of August (barring COVID-19 delays). Prahl said he hopes an assistant coach from last year's staff will gain a promotion to replace him.
