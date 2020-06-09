Prep football: Stoughton coach Dan Prahl resigns to take Florida job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stoughton High School football coach Dan Prahl is moving on.

After finishing his five-year tenure in Stoughton with a 31-19 record, the 2007 Oregon High School graduate is headed south to St. Cloud High School in Florida.

He will teach high school mathematics and serve as an offensive assistant coach with the Bulldogs’ football program.

“This isn’t a coaching move for me,” Prahl said. “I had one of my best teams overall, talent-wise, coming back for this fall. So, it was really hard to let that go, but I think overall this is what is best for me and my family.”

St. Cloud High School is located in central Florida, about 30 miles south of Orlando. The high school typically has an attendance of 2,200. The Bulldogs’ football team finished with a 7-4 record in 2019 under head coach Bryan Smart.

Last year, Prahl’s Vikings went 8-2 and fell to Monroe in the second round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, 14-7. The 2019 Badger South Conference champions are set to return nine starters on defense, including eight of last year’s top 10 tacklers. Jonah O’Connor, who led the team in interceptions in 2019, also is expected to return.