Prep football: Stein brothers provide the TD and the kick to lift Cambridge past Markesan, 7-6
PREP FOOTBALL

Prep football: Stein brothers provide the TD and the kick to lift Cambridge past Markesan, 7-6

Peyton Knapton

Wisconsin Dells' Peyton Knapton, right, stiff arms Dodgeland's Garrett Clark during the first quarter of Friday's non-conference game.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

When quarterback Ezra Stein scored on a 2-yard run with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining Friday night, the Cambridge football team’s job wasn’t done.

It took an extra-point kick from Ezra’s brother, Eli Stein, to give the Blue Jays a 7-6 victory over Markesan in Eastern Wisconsin Conference play.

Cambridge (2-1, 2-1 Eastern Suburban Conference) was held to 176 yards of offense and 10 first downs. But the Blue Jays’ defense shined, holding the Hornets (1-2, 1-1) to 168 yards and no pass completions.

Markesan’s only score came on a 3-yard run by quarterback Hayden Quade with 4:48 left in the third quarter.

Cambridge’s Treveon Colts picked up 67 yards on 15 carries to lead the Cambridge rushing attack. Ezra Stein completed only two of 12 passes.

Tomah 28, Reedsburg 24

The host Timberwolves (1-1) scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, on 1-yard runs by Brandon Lueck and Justin Gerke, to pull out a victory over the Beavers (2-1).

Reedsburg opened a 16-14 halftime lead, getting a 5-yard TD run from Miles Raupp and a 3-yard scoring run from Zach Bestor. Griffen Elder ran for a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to make it 24-14, before the Timberwolves rallied.

Raupp totaled 112 yards on 15 carries to lead the Reedsburg running attack. Tomah ran for 279 yards and gained a total of 338 yards.

Marshall 35, Palmyra-Eagle 0

The Panthers (0-3, 0-2 Eastern Suburban) didn’t have a chance against the Cardinals (3-0, 2-0), falling behind 15-0 after one quarter and 22-0 at halftime under a flurry of penalties and some poorly timed turnovers.

Marshall quarterback Craig Ward opened the scoring with a 1-yard run, and after a fumble recovery by Kelby Petersen, Ward threw a long scoring pass to Canon Siedschlag to make it 15-0. Bryce Frank added a second-quarter scoring run for the winners.

Lake Mills 48, Kewaskum 7

Adam Moen completed 15 of 22 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 102 yards and two more scores, as the L-Cats (2-1) roared past Kewaskum (0-1).

Moen connected with Jaxson Retrum for a 31-yard score and ran for TDs of 11 and nine yards. Charlie Cassady ran for two short-yardage touchdowns in the first half to help the L-Cats open a 27-7 lead.

Lake Mills’ Michael Stenbroten ran for a 27-yard score and caught five passes for 107 yards.

The Lake Mills defense held Kewaskum to nine first downs.

Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16

The Goslings’ defense scored a safety on the Eagles’ opening possession and didn’t slow down in a runaway victory.

Brian Kronquist made the safety tackle after Sauk Prairie snuffed Watertown’s first drive with an interception. Kronquist later intercepted a pass to set up another touchdown for Watertown (2-1) against Sauk Prairie (0-3).

Also for Watertown, Dylan Sippel ran for two touchdowns, Caleb Huff ran for one score and threw a 45-yard pass to Christian Rhodes for another, and Branden Fischer kicked field goals of 30 and 48 yards. Huff threw for 99 yards and ran for 116 more.

Sauk Prairie got its first touchdown of the season, on a 1-yard run by Wilson Uselman after Ethan Gibbs completed a 79-yard pass to Owen Diehl to set up the play. Tyler Uselman scored on a late 14-yard run for the Eagles.

Cambria-Friesland 20, Waterloo 12

The host Pirates (2-0) took a 12-8 lead on third-quarter touchdown runs of 13 yards by Eugene Wolff and eight yards by Jordi Aguero, but the Hilltoppers got a pair of touchdowns from Cade Burmania to pull out the victory.

Burmania caught a 4-yard scoring pass from Kobe Smit with less than a minute left in the third quarter, and added an insurance score on an 8-yard TD run with 3:04 to play.

Waterloo racked up 21 first downs and 325 yards of offense, including 143 yards rushing by Wolff.

Watertown Luther Prep 49, Horicon/Hustisford 7

The host Phoenix (1-2) opened the game with a touchdown on a 96-yard kickoff return by Atticus Lawrenz, springing open the floodgates against a United team playing its first game due to Dodge County health guidelines.

Elijay Shevey threw to Alex Gregorius for a 9-yard touchdown, and added a 3-yard TD run. Scoring runs by Tom Balge and Jon Holtz made it 35-0 at halftime.

Shevey completed nine of 13 passes for 102 yards.

Horicon/Hustisford was held to three first downs and totaled 43 yards of offense, including minus-5 yards rushing. Luther Prep racked up 293 yards of offense.

River Valley 31, Lancaster 28

A second-half surge rescued the Blackhawks (2-1) in a showdown with the previously unbeaten Flying Arrows (2-1).

PREP FOOTBALL | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Eastern Suburban Conference

CAMBRIDGE 7, MARKESAN 6

Markesan*0*0*6*0*—*6

Cambridge*0*0*0*7*—*7

M: Quade 3 run

C: Ez. Stein 2 run (El. Stein kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — M 10, C 10.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 45-168; C 31-133.

Passing yards — M 0; C 43.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 0-5-0; C 2-12-0.

Penalties-yards — M 5-60; C 7-47.

Fumbles-lost — M 3-0; C 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — M: Kracht 17-91; C: Colts 15-67.

Passing — C: Ez. Stein 2-12-0-43.

Receiving — C: El. Stein 1-36.

MARSHALL 35, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0

Marshall*15*7*13*0*—*35

Palmyra-Eagle*0*0*0*0*—*0

Non-conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 55, PORTAGE 14

Madison Edgewood*3*19*21*12*—*55

Portage*0*8*0*6*—*14

ME: Klestinski 32 field goal, 4:20

ME: Folkers 9 run (Klestinski kick), 8:20

ME: Trudgeon 4 pass from Folkers (kick blocked), 3:26

P: Bazaldua 67 run (Kikkert pass from Thompson), 2:13

ME: Trudgeon 3 pass from Folkers (kick failed), 0:20

ME: Folkers 1 run (Klestinski kick), 9:19

ME: Folkers 13 run (Klestinski kick), 6:03

ME: Folkers 2 run (Klestinski kick), 5:42

ME: Klestinski 27 pass from Folkers (kick failed), 9:17

ME: Garcia 30 interception return (kick failed), 6:45

P: Starr 10 run (pass failed), 1:27

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — ME 22, P 10.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — ME 33-243; P 33-172.

Passing yards — ME 122; P 23.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — ME 8-14-0; P 3-9-4.

Penalties-yards — ME 5-50; P 3-25.

Fumbles-lost — ME 2-1; P 3-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — ME: Folkers 15-97; Thompson 9-72; Trudgeon 7-72; P: Bazaldua 10-81.

Passing — ME: Folkers 7-10-0 101; P: Paul 2-4-2 14.

Receiving — ME: Trudgeon 4-52; P: Kikkert 1-9.

WATERTOWN 43, SAUK PRAIRIE 16

Sauk Prairie*0*0*8*8*—*16

Watertown*9*10*17*7*—*43

W: Safety, Kronquist tackles runner in end zone, 5:21

W: Huff 11 run (Fischer kick), 1:42

W: Walter 8 run (Fischer kick), 7:25

W: Fischer 48 field goal, 0:02

W: Rhodes 45 pass from Huff (Fischer kick), 6:24

SP: W. Uselman 1 run (Diehl run), 5:43

W: Fischer 30 field goal, 3:53

W: Sippel 1 run (Fischer kick), 1:01

W: Sippel 7 run (Fischer kick), 10:11

SP: T. Uselman 14 run (Wright-Rodriguez run), 6:42

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — SP 9, W 14.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 33-155; W 38-225.

Passing yards — SP 150; W 119.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 6-16-2; W 12-19-1.

Penalties-yards — SP 2-29; W 8-52.

Fumbles-lost — SP 0-0; W 3-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — SP: Uselman 12-39; W: Huff 12-116.

Passing — SP: Gibbs 4-13-2-112; W: Huff 7-10-0-99.

Receiving — SP: Diehl 5-129; W: Rhodes 1-45..

TOMAH 28, REEDSBURG 24

Reedsburg*0*0*16*8*—*24

Tomah*8*0*6*14*—*28

T: Williams 11 pass from Gerke (Westpfahl run)

R: Raupp 5 run (Bestor run)

R: Bestor 3 run (Yanke run)

T: Westpfahl 2 run (conversion failed)

R: Elder 3 run (Elder run)

T: Lueck 1 run (Gnewikow kick)

T: Gerke 1 run (Gnewikow kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — R 15, T 19.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — R 31-279; T 45-112.

Passing yards — R 59; T 232.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — R 2-6-0; T 14-22-0.

Penalties-yards — R 8-61; T 11-142.

Fumbles-lost — R 2-2; T 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — R: Raupp 15-112; Yanke 16-86; T: Lueck 16-84.

Passing — R: Yanke 2-4-0-59; T: Gerke 14-22-1-232.

Receiving — R: Mikonowicz 2-59; T: Buckendahl 5-86; Gnewikow 4-55.

LAKE MILLS 48, KEWASKUM 7

Lake Mills*7*20*14*7*—*48

Kewaskum*7*0*0*0*—*7

LM: Cassady 1 run (Levake kick), 4:35

K: Pass (kick good) 1:32

LM: Cassady 2 run (Levake kick), 10:37

LM: Moen 11 run (Levake kick), 8:56

LM: Retrum 31 pass from Moen (kick failed), 1:43

LM: Stenbroten 27 run (Levake kick), 9:50

LM: Moen 9 run (Levake kick), 6:04

LM: Murphy 3 run (Levake kick), 6:03

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — LM 22, K 9.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LM 35-204.

Passing yards — LM 326.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LM 21-31-0.

Penalties-yards — LM 2-10.

Fumbles-lost — LM 0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — LM: Moen 14-102.

Passing — LM: Moen 15-22-2-326.

Receiving — LM: Stenbroten 5-107; Retrum 4-78.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 49,

HORICON/HUSTISFORD 7

Horicon/Hustisford*0*0*0*7*—*7

Watertown Luther Prep*21*14*7*7*—*49

WLP: Lawrenz 96 kickoff return (Balge kick)

WLP: Gregorius 9 pass from Shevey (Balge kick)

WLP: Shevey 3 run (Balge kick)

WLP: Balge 13 run (Balge kick)

WLP: Holtz 5 run (Balge kick)

WLP: Roecker 23 run (Balge kick)

HH: Kuehl 6 pass from Hintz (Spoerl kick)

WLP: Schumann 6 run (Balge kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — WLP 17, HH 3.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WLP 29-186; HH 18-(-7).

Passing yards — WLP 124; HH 45.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WLP 9-13-0; HH 7-11-0.

Penalties-yards — WLP 7-60; HH 6-45.

Fumbles-lost — WLP 1-1; HH 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — WLP: Holtz 13-60; HH: Gavin 5-14.

Passing — WLP: Shevey 9-13-1-102; HH: Hintz 7-11-1-45.

Receiving — WLP: Gregorius 3-32; HH: Kuehl 3-35.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 20, WATERLOO 12

Cambria-Friesland*8*0*6*6*—*20

Waterloo*0*0*12*0*—*12

CF: Jones 4 run (run good)

W: Wolff 13 run (run failed), 10:09.

W: Aguero 8 run (run failed), 2:54

CF: Burmania 4 pass from Smit (run failed), :53

CF: Burmania 8 run (run failed), 3:04

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — CF 14, W 21.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — CF 39-149; W 41-264.

Passing yards — CF 72; W 61.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — CF 7-10-1; W 7-25-1.

Penalties-yards — CF 5-40; W 10-85.

Fumbles-lost — CF 0-0; W 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — CF: Jones 16-70; W: Wolff 18-143.

Passing — CF: Smit 7-10-1-72; W: Huebner 7-25-0-61.

Receiving — CF: D. Burmania 4-64; W: Jackson 3-36.

River Valley 31, Lancaster 28

REGION

Six Rivers Conference

Potosi/Cassville 28, River Ridge 20

Trailways Conference

Johnson Creek 50, Fall River/Rio 6

Non-conference

De Soto 26, Onalaska Luther 8

Highland 42, Iowa-Grant 0

La Crosse Aquinas 36, Mauston 22

Oshkosh Lourdes 40, Oconto Falls 8

Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 8

Wisconsin Dells 40, Dodgeland 0

Southern (eight-player)

Belmont 56, Williams Bay 12

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 32, Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Christian 13

