Prep football: Stein brothers provide the TD and the kick to lift Cambridge past Markesan, 7-6

When quarterback Ezra Stein scored on a 2-yard run with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining Friday night, the Cambridge football team’s job wasn’t done.
It took an extra-point kick from Ezra’s brother, Eli Stein, to give the Blue Jays a 7-6 victory over Markesan in Eastern Wisconsin Conference play.
Cambridge (2-1, 2-1 Eastern Suburban Conference) was held to 176 yards of offense and 10 first downs. But the Blue Jays’ defense shined, holding the Hornets (1-2, 1-1) to 168 yards and no pass completions.
Markesan’s only score came on a 3-yard run by quarterback Hayden Quade with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
Cambridge’s Treveon Colts picked up 67 yards on 15 carries to lead the Cambridge rushing attack. Ezra Stein completed only two of 12 passes.
Tomah 28, Reedsburg 24
The host Timberwolves (1-1) scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, on 1-yard runs by Brandon Lueck and Justin Gerke, to pull out a victory over the Beavers (2-1).
Reedsburg opened a 16-14 halftime lead, getting a 5-yard TD run from Miles Raupp and a 3-yard scoring run from Zach Bestor. Griffen Elder ran for a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to make it 24-14, before the Timberwolves rallied.
Raupp totaled 112 yards on 15 carries to lead the Reedsburg running attack. Tomah ran for 279 yards and gained a total of 338 yards.
Marshall 35, Palmyra-Eagle 0
The Panthers (0-3, 0-2 Eastern Suburban) didn’t have a chance against the Cardinals (3-0, 2-0), falling behind 15-0 after one quarter and 22-0 at halftime under a flurry of penalties and some poorly timed turnovers.
Marshall quarterback Craig Ward opened the scoring with a 1-yard run, and after a fumble recovery by Kelby Petersen, Ward threw a long scoring pass to Canon Siedschlag to make it 15-0. Bryce Frank added a second-quarter scoring run for the winners.
Lake Mills 48, Kewaskum 7
Adam Moen completed 15 of 22 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 102 yards and two more scores, as the L-Cats (2-1) roared past Kewaskum (0-1).
Moen connected with Jaxson Retrum for a 31-yard score and ran for TDs of 11 and nine yards. Charlie Cassady ran for two short-yardage touchdowns in the first half to help the L-Cats open a 27-7 lead.
Lake Mills’ Michael Stenbroten ran for a 27-yard score and caught five passes for 107 yards.
The Lake Mills defense held Kewaskum to nine first downs.
Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16
The Goslings’ defense scored a safety on the Eagles’ opening possession and didn’t slow down in a runaway victory.
Brian Kronquist made the safety tackle after Sauk Prairie snuffed Watertown’s first drive with an interception. Kronquist later intercepted a pass to set up another touchdown for Watertown (2-1) against Sauk Prairie (0-3).
Also for Watertown, Dylan Sippel ran for two touchdowns, Caleb Huff ran for one score and threw a 45-yard pass to Christian Rhodes for another, and Branden Fischer kicked field goals of 30 and 48 yards. Huff threw for 99 yards and ran for 116 more.
Sauk Prairie got its first touchdown of the season, on a 1-yard run by Wilson Uselman after Ethan Gibbs completed a 79-yard pass to Owen Diehl to set up the play. Tyler Uselman scored on a late 14-yard run for the Eagles.
Cambria-Friesland 20, Waterloo 12
The host Pirates (2-0) took a 12-8 lead on third-quarter touchdown runs of 13 yards by Eugene Wolff and eight yards by Jordi Aguero, but the Hilltoppers got a pair of touchdowns from Cade Burmania to pull out the victory.
Burmania caught a 4-yard scoring pass from Kobe Smit with less than a minute left in the third quarter, and added an insurance score on an 8-yard TD run with 3:04 to play.
Waterloo racked up 21 first downs and 325 yards of offense, including 143 yards rushing by Wolff.
Watertown Luther Prep 49, Horicon/Hustisford 7
The host Phoenix (1-2) opened the game with a touchdown on a 96-yard kickoff return by Atticus Lawrenz, springing open the floodgates against a United team playing its first game due to Dodge County health guidelines.
Elijay Shevey threw to Alex Gregorius for a 9-yard touchdown, and added a 3-yard TD run. Scoring runs by Tom Balge and Jon Holtz made it 35-0 at halftime.
Shevey completed nine of 13 passes for 102 yards.
Horicon/Hustisford was held to three first downs and totaled 43 yards of offense, including minus-5 yards rushing. Luther Prep racked up 293 yards of offense.
River Valley 31, Lancaster 28
A second-half surge rescued the Blackhawks (2-1) in a showdown with the previously unbeaten Flying Arrows (2-1).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!