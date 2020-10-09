Prep football: Stein brothers provide the TD and the kick to lift Cambridge past Markesan, 7-6

The Lake Mills defense held Kewaskum to nine first downs.

Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16

The Goslings’ defense scored a safety on the Eagles’ opening possession and didn’t slow down in a runaway victory.

Brian Kronquist made the safety tackle after Sauk Prairie snuffed Watertown’s first drive with an interception. Kronquist later intercepted a pass to set up another touchdown for Watertown (2-1) against Sauk Prairie (0-3).

Also for Watertown, Dylan Sippel ran for two touchdowns, Caleb Huff ran for one score and threw a 45-yard pass to Christian Rhodes for another, and Branden Fischer kicked field goals of 30 and 48 yards. Huff threw for 99 yards and ran for 116 more.

Sauk Prairie got its first touchdown of the season, on a 1-yard run by Wilson Uselman after Ethan Gibbs completed a 79-yard pass to Owen Diehl to set up the play. Tyler Uselman scored on a late 14-yard run for the Eagles.

Cambria-Friesland 20, Waterloo 12