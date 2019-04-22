Sauk Prairie High School has announced the hiring of Clay Iverson, a veteran coach with a star-studded resume, to take over the Eagles’ football program.
Iverson coached both J.J. Watt and Derek Watt while serving as head coach at Pewaukee High School from 2005 to 2011. He led Pewaukee to seven consecutive winning seasons and has more wins than any coach in the history of the Pirates program.
Iverson then went to Mukwonago, taking over a program that hadn’t had a winning season in six consecutive years and led the Classic 8 Conference team to the WIAA playoffs in three of his first four years. He spent last fall as an assistant coach at Carroll University in Waukesha.
“It is very rare to find a coach with his track record, passion for coaching and developing student-athletes of high character in today’s coaching world,” Sauk Prairie athletic director Joshua Boyer said in an e-mail Monday night.
Iverson holds a 92-44 career record, including 10 WIAA playoff berths, four trips to the quarterfinals and one trip to the semifinals. He will also work as a teacher at the high school.
Sauk Prairie has gone 22-68 over the last 10 years and hasn’t had a winning regular season since 2007. The Eagles have not won more than two games each of the last five years.
“His ability to turn around two programs he has led, develop a championship culture (on and off the field) and build strong relationships with his student-athletes were areas of focus for us in identifying our next head coach,” Boyer said. “We are pleased to have Clay lead our football program and we are looking forward to seeing the program grow and develop under his leadership."