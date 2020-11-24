Prep football: River Valley dominates All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference honors squad

After cruising through the Southwestern Wisconsin Conference football season with an undefeated record, River Valley also dominated the 2020 All-SWC football team, released Monday.
The Blackhawks, who went 5-0 in league play, swept all the top honors. The Offensive Player of the Year was Zach Gloudeman, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound running back; the Defensive Player of the Year was Tyler Nachreiner, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior defensive back; and the Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year were Tim Eastlick and Kyle Heckendorf.
On the offensive first team, River Valley was represented by 6-1, 195-pound senior quarterback Will Bailey, Nachreiner in a receiver spot, and 6-foot, 215-pound senior Sam Cady and 6-4, 315-pound senior Aaron Christensen at lineman spots.
The Blackhawks had four players named to the first team on defense: Nachreiner at defensive back; Gloudeman at inside linebacker; John Crook, a 6-4, 205-pound senior defensive lineman; and Jesse Day, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior outside linebacker.
Junior offensive lineman Ryan Norton represented River Valley on the second-team offense, and senior defensive back Isaac Prem was the Blackhawks’ second-team defense pick. Earning honorable mention were seniors Roman Jensen and Cole Stiemke and junior Landen Alt.
Cole Raisbeck, a senior from league runner-up Lancaster, was named Offensive Lineman of the Year. Senior defensive end Alex Hardy of Richland Center was named Defensive Lineman of the Year.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
2020 ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM
Standings: River Valley 5-0; Lancaster 4-1; Prairie du Chien 3-2; Platteville 2-3; Richland Center 1-3; Dodgeville 0-2.
TOP HONORS
Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Gloudeman, River Valley.
Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Nachreiner, River Valley.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Cole Raisbeck, Lancaster.
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Alex Hardy, Richland Center.
Coach of the Year: Tim Eastlick, River Valley
Assistant Coach of the Year: Kyle Heckendorf, River Valley
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback — Will Bailey, 6-1, 195, sr., River Valley.
Running backs — Zach Gloudeman, 6-2, 215, jr., River Valley; Bradyn Saint, 5-7, 190, sr., Prairie du Chien.
Receivers — Tyler Nachreiner, 6-0, 185, sr., River Valley; Hayden Wagner, 6-5, 190, sr., Lancaster.
Tight end/fullback — Devin Digman, 6-6, 220, jr., Platteville.
Offensive linemen — Eric Ruetten, 6-1, 260, sr., Richland Center; Sam Cady, 6-0, 215, sr., River Valley; Aaron Christensen, 6-4, 315, sr., River Valley; Austin Martin, 6-0, 225, sr., Prairie du Chien; Cole Raisbeck, 6-2, 235, sr., Lancaster.
Kicker — Isaac Oyen, 6-0, 150, sr., Lancaster.
Return specialist — Preston Noethe, 6-0, 190, sr., Lancaster.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback — Hayden Knapp, 6-0, 160, sr., Lancaster.
Running backs — Bryce Hillers, 6-0, 190, jr., Richland Center; John Goomey, 6-0, 215, sr., Platteville.
Receivers — Jon Nicholson, 5-9, 170, sr., Prairie du Chien; Preston Noethe, 6-0, 190, sr., Lancaster.
Offensive linemen — Ryan Norton, 6-1, 215, jr., River Valley; Adam Bird, 6-1, 225, sr., Platteville; Chad Achenbach, 6-0, 205, sr., Prairie du Chien; Jayden Johnson, 6-3, 285, sr., Prairie du Chien; Myles Bender, 6-1, 240, sr., Lancaster.
Kicker — Bryce Hillers, 6-0, 190, jr., Richland Center.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen — Josh Crook, 6-4, 205, sr., River Valley; Christian Black, 5-8, 165, sr., Prairie du Chien; Cole Raisbeck, 6-2, 235, sr., Lancaster.
Defensive ends — Alex Hardy, 6-2, 190, sr., Richland Center; Lukas Howard, 6-2, 220, sr., Lancaster.
Inside linebackers — Zach Gloudeman, 6-2, 215, jr., River Valley; Bradyn Saint, 5-7, 190, sr., Prairie du Chien.
Outside linebackers — Bryson Clarson, 6-3, 200, jr., Richland Center; Jesse Day, 6-0, 170, sr., River Valley.
Defensive backs — Easton Darling, 6-0, 150, sr., Richland Center; Tyler Nachreiner, 6-0, 185, sr., River Valley; Max Amundson, 6-0, 180, jr., Prairie du Chien; Hayden Wagner, 6-5, 190, sr., Lancaster.
Punter — Jon Nicholson, 5-9, 170, sr., Prairie du Chien.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen — Adam Bird, 6-1, 225, sr., Platteville; Ryan Drinkwine, 5-7, 205, sr., Prairie du Chien.
Defensive ends — Devin Digman, 6-6, 220, jr., Platteville; Chase Fisher, 6-0, 180, sr., Prairie du Chien.
Inside linebackers — John Goomey, 6-1, 215, sr., Platteville; Carter Vesperman, 6-0, 160, jr., Lancaster.
Outside linebackers — Gus Donovan, 5-11, 165, sr., Richland Center; Brady Russell, 5-11, 165, sr., Prairie du Chien.
Defensive backs — Isaac Prem, 6-0, 165, sr., River Valley; Terrell Halverson, 5-6, 130, jr., Platteville; Hayden Knapp, 6-0, 160, sr., Lancaster; Anthony Vivan, 5-10, 170, sr., Dodgeville.
HONORABLE MENTION
Platteville — Logan Page, 5-10, 180, sr.; Jayden Culbertson, 6-2, 215, so.; Porter Mandurano, 6-0, 260, so.
River Valley — Roman Jensen, 5-9, 195, sr.; Landen Alt, 5-10, 165, jr.; Cole Stiemke, 5-10, 170, sr.
Dodgeville — Matthew Pittz, 5-9, 150, so.; Garrett Doolittle, 6-0, 240, sr.
Prairie du Chien — Kyle Quick, 6-2, 260, sr.; Matt Rogge, 5-11, 165, sr.; Luke Kramer, 5-7, 150, so.
Lancaster — Jacob Divall, 5-11, 185, so.; Dustin Tydrich, 5-6, 180, sr.; Brent Wagner, 5-10, 210, sr.
Richland Center — Jack Teska, 5-10, 200, sr.; Aaron Davis, 6-0, 205, jr.; Brad Walsh, 6-0, 215, sr.
