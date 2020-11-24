Prep football: River Valley dominates All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference honors squad

After cruising through the Southwestern Wisconsin Conference football season with an undefeated record, River Valley also dominated the 2020 All-SWC football team, released Monday.

The Blackhawks, who went 5-0 in league play, swept all the top honors. The Offensive Player of the Year was Zach Gloudeman, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound running back; the Defensive Player of the Year was Tyler Nachreiner, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior defensive back; and the Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year were Tim Eastlick and Kyle Heckendorf.

On the offensive first team, River Valley was represented by 6-1, 195-pound senior quarterback Will Bailey, Nachreiner in a receiver spot, and 6-foot, 215-pound senior Sam Cady and 6-4, 315-pound senior Aaron Christensen at lineman spots.

The Blackhawks had four players named to the first team on defense: Nachreiner at defensive back; Gloudeman at inside linebacker; John Crook, a 6-4, 205-pound senior defensive lineman; and Jesse Day, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior outside linebacker.

Junior offensive lineman Ryan Norton represented River Valley on the second-team offense, and senior defensive back Isaac Prem was the Blackhawks’ second-team defense pick. Earning honorable mention were seniors Roman Jensen and Cole Stiemke and junior Landen Alt.