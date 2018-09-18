The unbeaten Waunakee football team, averaging 50 points per game, held on to the No. 2 ranking in this week’s Associated Press state rankings for large-school programs.
The Warriors (5-0) are the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions and drew one first-place vote among the 10 sports reporters from around Wisconsin who voted in the poll.
Also this week, Badger South Conference leader Monona Grove (5-0) held on to the No. 9 ranking among large schools, and Big Eight Conference leader Madison Memorial (5-0) appeared in the Top Ten, earning the No. 10 spot. The Spartans already have clinched a WIAA playoff berth.
In Division 2, defending WIAA Division 4 champ Lodi (5-0) held on to the No. 1 ranking after last week’s victory over Watertown Luther Prep. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (4-1) was ranked ninth and McFarland (5-0) was 11th in the medium-schools rankings.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (5-0) again was a unanimous No. 1 pick in the small schools rankings this week, followed by Bangor. Black Hawk (4-0) was ranked sixth, Fall River (5-0) ninth and Johnson Creek (5-0) tied for 10th. Fall River and Johnson Creek meet this week in a Trailways Conference showdown.
Belleville fell to honorable mention status after suffering its first loss last week. Pecatonica/Argyle also earned honorable mention among small schools.
ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, poll points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in divisions based on current enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS (Enrollment 900-larger)
Rank, school W-L, Pts, LW
1, Fond du Lac (9), 5-0, 99, 1
2, Waunakee (1), 5-0, 80, 2
3, Brookfield Central, 5-0, 75, 3
4, Kimberly, 4-1, 73, 4
5, Muskego, 5-0, 60, 5
6, Franklin, 5-0, 47, 6
7, Bay Port, 5-0, 29, 7
8, Neenah, 5-0, 27, 8
9, Monona Grove, 5-0, 24, 9
10, Madison Memorial, 5-0, 11, NR
Others receiving votes: Waukesha North 9, Milwaukee Marquette 8, Mequon Homestead 5, Hudson 2, Marshfield 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (Enrollment 301-899)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Lodi (7), 5-0, 94, 1
2, Hammond St. Croix Central, 5-0, 86, 2
3, New Berlin Eisenhower (2), 5-0, 82, 3
4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1), 4-1, 74, 4
5, Racine St. Catherine's, 5-0, 54, 5
6, Amherst, 4-1, 44, 6
7, Green Bay Notre Dame, 4-1, 36, 8
8, West De Pere, 5-0, 29, 9
9, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 4-1, 18, 10
10, Little Chute, 5-0, 11, NR
Others receiving votes: McFarland 7, Omro 3, Plymouth 3, Rice Lake 3, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2, Wrightstown 2, Greendale Martin Luther 1, Maple Northwestern 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (Enrollment 300-smaller)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Fond du Lac Springs (10), 5-0, 100, 1
2, Bangor, 5-0, 80, 2
3, Edgar, 5-0, 75, 3
4, Lake Country Lutheran, 5-0, 71, 4
5, Iola-Scandinavia, 5-0, 58, 5
6 (tie), Black Hawk, 4-0, 37, 6
6 (tie), Eau Claire Regis, 5-0, 37, 7
8, Grantsburg, 5-0, 29, 8
9, Fall River, 5-0, 22, 9
10 (tie), Johnson Creek, 5-0, 8, NR
10 (tie), Markesan, 4-1, 8, NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 5, Horicon/Hustisford 4, Pecatonica/Argyle 4, Hilbert 4, Stratford 3, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 2, Colby 2, Belleville 1.