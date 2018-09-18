Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football rankings photo: Madison Memorial earns No. 10 spot in state rankings
Buy Now

Madison Memorial's Cameron Bott (right) and Kaden Reetz (middle) celebrate their win over Middleton in Big Eight Conference high school football on Friday, 9/7/18 in Middleton, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

The unbeaten Waunakee football team, averaging 50 points per game, held on to the No. 2 ranking in this week’s Associated Press state rankings for large-school programs.

The Warriors (5-0) are the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions and drew one first-place vote among the 10 sports reporters from around Wisconsin who voted in the poll.

Also this week, Badger South Conference leader Monona Grove (5-0) held on to the No. 9 ranking among large schools, and Big Eight Conference leader Madison Memorial (5-0) appeared in the Top Ten, earning the No. 10 spot. The Spartans already have clinched a WIAA playoff berth.

In Division 2, defending WIAA Division 4 champ Lodi (5-0) held on to the No. 1 ranking after last week’s victory over Watertown Luther Prep. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (4-1) was ranked ninth and McFarland (5-0) was 11th in the medium-schools rankings.

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (5-0) again was a unanimous No. 1 pick in the small schools rankings this week, followed by Bangor. Black Hawk (4-0) was ranked sixth, Fall River (5-0) ninth and Johnson Creek (5-0) tied for 10th. Fall River and Johnson Creek meet this week in a Trailways Conference showdown.

Belleville fell to honorable mention status after suffering its first loss last week. Pecatonica/Argyle also earned honorable mention among small schools.

ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, poll points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in divisions based on current enrollment.

LARGE SCHOOLS (Enrollment 900-larger)

Rank, school W-L, Pts, LW

1, Fond du Lac (9), 5-0, 99, 1

2, Waunakee (1), 5-0, 80, 2

3, Brookfield Central, 5-0, 75, 3

4, Kimberly, 4-1, 73, 4

5, Muskego, 5-0, 60, 5

6, Franklin, 5-0, 47, 6

7, Bay Port, 5-0, 29, 7

8, Neenah, 5-0, 27, 8

9, Monona Grove, 5-0, 24, 9

10, Madison Memorial, 5-0, 11, NR

Others receiving votes: Waukesha North 9, Milwaukee Marquette 8, Mequon Homestead 5, Hudson 2, Marshfield 1.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (Enrollment 301-899)

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Lodi (7), 5-0, 94, 1

2, Hammond St. Croix Central, 5-0, 86, 2

3, New Berlin Eisenhower (2), 5-0, 82, 3

4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1), 4-1, 74, 4

5, Racine St. Catherine's, 5-0, 54, 5

6, Amherst, 4-1, 44, 6

7, Green Bay Notre Dame, 4-1, 36, 8

8, West De Pere, 5-0, 29, 9

9, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 4-1, 18, 10

10, Little Chute, 5-0, 11, NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 7, Omro 3, Plymouth 3, Rice Lake 3, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2, Wrightstown 2, Greendale Martin Luther 1, Maple Northwestern 1.

SMALL SCHOOLS (Enrollment 300-smaller)

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Fond du Lac Springs (10), 5-0, 100, 1

2, Bangor, 5-0, 80, 2

3, Edgar, 5-0, 75, 3

4, Lake Country Lutheran, 5-0, 71, 4

5, Iola-Scandinavia, 5-0, 58, 5

6 (tie), Black Hawk, 4-0, 37, 6

6 (tie), Eau Claire Regis, 5-0, 37, 7

8, Grantsburg, 5-0, 29, 8

9, Fall River, 5-0, 22, 9

10 (tie), Johnson Creek, 5-0, 8, NR

10 (tie), Markesan, 4-1, 8, NR

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 5, Horicon/Hustisford 4, Pecatonica/Argyle 4, Hilbert 4, Stratford 3, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 2, Colby 2, Belleville 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments