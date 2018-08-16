BRYANT SCHAAF | SAUK PRAIRIE
Year in school: Senior.
Nickname: Captain Schaaf.
Position: Running back, linebacker.
Sports played: Wrestling, baseball, football.
Favorite school subject: Math.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Brager.
Plans for after high school: Attend Lakeland University to study business and play football or baseball.
I got my start in sports: Because of my brother. I always wanted to play everything he did.
I wish I could play: Volleyball or golf.
My most memorable sports moment: Beating Baraboo at Homecoming last year and bringing the Megabowl trophy back.
My role models: My brother, my dad and both of my grandpas.
Favorite athlete: (U.S. gold medal-winning wrestler) Kyle Snyder.
Favorite opponent: Baraboo.
Favorite movie: “The Waterboy.”
Favorite TV show: “Hawaii Five-O.”
Most-played song on my iPod: “Here Comes the Boom” by Nelly.
Favorite place to eat out: Dorf Haus Supper Club
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.
Favorite superhero: Captain America.
I drive: 2006 Chrysler Town and Country.
My dream car: 2017 Ford F 150 Lariat Black Ops.
I wish I could meet: Jordan Burroughs.
Hobbies: Hunting, hanging with friends.
Gameday superstition: Listen to music and eat a Cenex 6-inch sub.
Most underrated teammate: Lance Bauernhuber.
Team goal for the season: Playoffs.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Brian Bosworth.
Who will win the next Super Bowl? Jacksonville Jaguars.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Wisconsin.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Enjoy every time you step on the field, court or mat. Time flies when you’re doing something you love and enjoy.