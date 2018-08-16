Try 1 month for 99¢
Bryant Schaaf
Buy Now

Bryant Schaaf

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

BRYANT SCHAAF | SAUK PRAIRIE

Year in school: Senior.

Nickname: Captain Schaaf.

Position: Running back, linebacker.

Sports played: Wrestling, baseball, football.

Favorite school subject: Math.

Favorite teacher: Mr. Brager.

Plans for after high school: Attend Lakeland University to study business and play football or baseball.

I got my start in sports: Because of my brother. I always wanted to play everything he did.

I wish I could play: Volleyball or golf.

My most memorable sports moment: Beating Baraboo at Homecoming last year and bringing the Megabowl trophy back.

My role models: My brother, my dad and both of my grandpas.

Favorite athlete: (U.S. gold medal-winning wrestler) Kyle Snyder.

Favorite opponent: Baraboo.

Favorite movie: “The Waterboy.”

Favorite TV show: “Hawaii Five-O.”

Most-played song on my iPod: “Here Comes the Boom” by Nelly.

Favorite place to eat out: Dorf Haus Supper Club

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.

Favorite superhero: Captain America.

I drive: 2006 Chrysler Town and Country.

My dream car: 2017 Ford F 150 Lariat Black Ops.

I wish I could meet: Jordan Burroughs.

Hobbies: Hunting, hanging with friends.

Gameday superstition: Listen to music and eat a Cenex 6-inch sub.

Most underrated teammate: Lance Bauernhuber.

Team goal for the season: Playoffs.

NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Brian Bosworth.

Who will win the next Super Bowl? Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Wisconsin.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Enjoy every time you step on the field, court or mat. Time flies when you’re doing something you love and enjoy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments