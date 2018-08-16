Year in school: Senior.
Nickname: Big O.
Positions: Center, defensive end.
Sports played: Football, basketball.
Favorite school subjects: Business management, marketing.
Favorite teacher: Too many; I can’t pick just one.
Plans for after high school: Go to college and possibly law school.
This summer, I: watched a lot of old Wisconsin football games. I’m kind of obsessed with the Badgers.
My role models: My parents.
Favorite athlete: Montee Ball.
Favorite opponent: I don’t like any opponents.
Favorite movie: “Napoleon Dynamite.”
Favorite TV show: “Family Guy.”
Favorite podcast: Who listens to podcasts?
Most-played song on my iPod: “Where the Streets Have No Name” by U2.
Favorite food: BBQ chicken pizza.
Favorite superhero: Tie between Spider-Man and Iron Man.
I drive: Lincoln Town Car (Grandma Car).
My dream car: Lincoln Town Car (Grandma Car).
I wish I could meet: Mark Wahlberg. He has awesome movies!
Hobbies: Watching sports, lifting weights and hanging out with my friends and family.
Gameday superstition: Not wearing deodorant. Just kidding; I don’t really have one.
Most underrated teammate: Rayn Vang.
Team goal for the season: Get better every day.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Is this even a question? The Wisconsin Badgers.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun and work hard. Sports go by quickly.