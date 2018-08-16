Try 1 month for 99¢
Owen Kattenbraker
Owen Kattenbraker

 ZACH RASTALL/Capital Newspapers

Year in school: Senior.

Nickname: Big O.

Positions: Center, defensive end.

Sports played: Football, basketball.

Favorite school subjects: Business management, marketing.

Favorite teacher: Too many; I can’t pick just one.

Plans for after high school: Go to college and possibly law school.

This summer, I: watched a lot of old Wisconsin football games. I’m kind of obsessed with the Badgers.

My role models: My parents.

Favorite athlete: Montee Ball.

Favorite opponent: I don’t like any opponents.

Favorite movie: “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Favorite TV show: “Family Guy.”

Favorite podcast: Who listens to podcasts?

Most-played song on my iPod: “Where the Streets Have No Name” by U2.

Favorite food: BBQ chicken pizza.

Favorite superhero: Tie between Spider-Man and Iron Man.

I drive: Lincoln Town Car (Grandma Car).

My dream car: Lincoln Town Car (Grandma Car).

I wish I could meet: Mark Wahlberg. He has awesome movies!

Hobbies: Watching sports, lifting weights and hanging out with my friends and family.

Gameday superstition: Not wearing deodorant. Just kidding; I don’t really have one.

Most underrated teammate: Rayn Vang.

Team goal for the season: Get better every day.

Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Is this even a question? The Wisconsin Badgers.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Have fun and work hard. Sports go by quickly.

