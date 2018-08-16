Try 1 month for 99¢
Trent Casper
Buy Now

Trent Casper

 MARK MCMULLEN/Capital Newspapers

Year in school: Senior.

Twitter handle: @trentcasper22.

Position: Wide receiver.

Sports played: Football, basketball, baseball.

Favorite school subject: Math.

Favorite teacher: Mr. Zahn.

Plans for after high school: Undecided.

This summer, I: played sports, played Fortnite and hung out with friends.

I got my start in sports: At 5 years old playing soccer and T-ball.

I wish I could play: Hockey.

My most memorable sports moment: Being conference and regional champs for baseball my junior year.

My role models: My parents and my sister.

Favorite athlete: LeBron James.

Favorite opponent: Lodi.

Favorite movie: “Home Alone.”

Favorite TV show: “Last Chance U.”

Favorite place to eat out: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite food: Cheeseburger.

Favorite superhero: Superman.

I drive: Nissan Altima.

My dream car: Corvette.

I wish I could meet: Tom Brady.

Hobbies: Sports.

Gameday superstition: Going to Subway before the game with the team.

Most underrated teammate: Joe Morris.

Team goal for the season: Playoffs.

NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Jordy Nelson.

Who will win the next Super Bowl? Green Bay Packers.

Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Wisconsin Badgers.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Keep working hard.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments