TRAILWAYS LARGE CONFERENCE
2017 STANDINGS
Conference, overall records: Markesan 6-0, 11-2; Dodgeland 5-1, 7-4; Pardeeville 4-2, 6-4; Horicon/Hustisford 3-3, 5-4; Palmyra-Eagle 2-4, 4-5; Montello co-op 1-5, 1-8; Orfordville Parkview 0-6, 0-9.
WIAA playoffs: Markesan 3-1 (lost to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 21-9, in Division 6 semifinal); Dodgeland 1-1; Pardeeville 0-1.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Offense: Peter Paddock, sr., RB, Markesan; Nate Oestreich, jr., RB, Dodgeland; C.J. Brooks, sr., RB, Horicon/Hustisford; Zach Yuenger, sr., TE, Dodgeland.
Defense: J.J. Bartaszewicz, jr., LB, Markesan; Mitch Kurtz, sr., LB/WR, Horicon/Hustisford; Mica Williams, sr., ILB, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake; Tyler Kowald, sr., OLB, Pardeeville; Joey Paddock, sr., DT, Markesan; Ryan Neu, sr., DE, Dodgeland; Cade Fleischmann, jr., K, Palmyra-Eagle.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cade Fleischmann, 6-3, 210, jr., LB/K/P, Palmyra-Eagle: After participating in camps at both Michigan State and Wisconsin this summer, Fleischmann stepped up his status as a 2020 recruit. Last season, the athletic linebacker had 60 total tackles with an interception, forced fumble and three pass deflections.
Nate Oestreich, 5-11, 210, jr., RB/LB, Dodgeland: Last year’s conference leader in rushing yards, Oestreich should be the focus of opposing defenses as he competes with senior C.J. Brooks of Horicon/Hustisford for this year’s rushing title.
THINGS TO WATCH
Markesan makeover: The reigning conference champion will have a new look in 2018. Head coach Travis Winkers left to coach Darlington, with John Dunlavy taking over. He’ll be tasked with trying to replace the production lost from all-conference quarterback Carson Clark, who graduated after leading the Trailways Large in passing yards and touchdowns.
Rubber match in Hustisford: Horicon/Hustisford will get its chance for revenge against Pardeeville in their next-to-last game of the season on Oct. 5. Last year, the Bulldogs escaped with a 16-15 victory over the Marshmen, despite allowing eight sacks and 171 rushing yards. Both teams could have their playoff hopes on the line in the rematch.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Markesan; 2, Dodgeland; 3, Horicon/Hustisford.
CAPSULE PREVIEWS
PARDEEVILLE
Coach: Tyler Johnson, third year (10-9).
The lowdown: The Bulldogs lost significant contributors on both sides of the ball, including their quarterback, top two rushers and top five receivers. Tyler Kowald (5-11, 165, sr.) is the key returning weapon, though he’ll be used in a new way this year as he takes over at quarterback. Kowald also led Pardeeville with 98 tackles as an all-conference outside linebacker, but the team’s next 11 leading tacklers all graduated, leaving the team without a lot of experience across the roster.
AROUND THE CONFERENCE
Despite its changes at the top, Markesan remains the team to beat after three-straight years at the top of the conference standings. Horicon/Hustisford and Dodgeland both are in position to make a splash this year, featuring strong rushing attacks, and Pardeeville is expected to take a step back.
TRAILWAYS SMALL
2017 STANDINGS
Conference, overall records: Fall River 7-0, 11-2; Oshkosh Lourdes 5-2, 7-4; Johnson Creek 5-2, 7-3; Deerfield 4-3, 4-6; Cambria-Friesland 3-4, 3-7; Rio 2-5, 2-7; Randolph 2-5, 2-7; Beaver Dam Wayland 0-7, 0-7.
WIAA playoffs: Fall River 3-1 (lost to Black Hawk, 56-8, in Division 7 semifinal); Oshkosh Lourdes 1-1; Johnson Creek 0-1; Deerfield 0-1; Cambria-Friesland 0-1.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Offense: Luke Figol, sr., QB, Fall River; Davyn Braker, sr., RB, Fall River; Sawyer Westra, sr., WR, Randolph; Keegan Wodill, sr., OL, Fall River.
Defense: Sam Nelson, sr., ILB, Fall River; Lucas Sullivan, sr., DE/P, Johnson Creek; Gavin Meyers, jr., P, Oshkosh Lourdes; Tyler Johnsen, jr., K, Oshkosh Lourdes.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tyler Haak, 6-3, 185, jr., QB/DB, Deerfield: The conference leader in passing yards last season tied a state record with eight touchdowns in a game against Deerfield, and he’s looking to put up big performances more consistently in 2018.
Keegan Wodill, 6-0, 271, sr., OL/DL, Fall River: His six sacks and 15 tackles for loss from last season are the most of any returning player in the conference. He was also the Trailways Small’s offensive lineman of the year, and he’s primed for another strong season in the trenches.
THINGS TO WATCH
Awareness for Lupus: For the third-straight year, Deerfield will use one of its games to raise awareness and raise funds for serious diseases. On Sept. 7, its game against Randolph will support the Lupus Foundation of America’s Wisconsin chapter. The previous two awareness games helped to fight childhood cancer.
Honoring greats of the past: Also on Sept. 7, Johnson Creek will honor two previous coaches who passed away in 2017. The Bluejays will unveil plaques for Gary Guerin and Don Liebmann, the two men instrumental in the team’s undefeated 1978 season. Head coach Tim Wagner called it “something special for the families and the community.”
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Fall River; 2, Oshkosh Lourdes; 3, Johnson Creek.
CAPSULE PREVIEWS
JOHNSON CREEK
Coach: Tim Wagner, 32nd year (166-134).
Letterwinners (returning/lost): 15/7.
Starters returning (offense/defense): 8/9.
The lowdown: The Bluejays return plenty of experience on both sides of the ball, and their wing-T attack looks to be physical again, with four returning starters on the offensive line. Kaleb Hartwig (5-10, 170, sr.) and Anthony Purpi (5-11, 185, sr.) will be tasked with carrying the load for the ground game, replacing the conference’s leading rusher, Brent Berger. All-conference defensive end and punter Lucas Sullivan (6-3, 210, sr.) is adding the tight end position to his responsibilities to provide a bigger target for junior quarterback Justin Swanson (5-9, 190, jr.)
DEERFIELD
Coach: Derek Sweger, third year (4-16).
Letterwinners (returning/lost): 19/5.
Starters returning (offense/defense): 7/8.
The lowdown: Coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2014, the Demons hope junior quarterback Tyler Haak can lead their spread offense to the promised land once again. Sylvester Ware should be his top playmaker as both a runner and a receiver, while seniors Simon Furstenburg and Tommy Wilson have the opportunity to get more involved. Defensively, Logan Gesteland and Sam Vander Grinten will lead Deerfield from the middle at linebacker.
AROUND THE CONFERENCE
Fall River is aiming to repeat its best season in school history with quarterback Luke Figol back under center. Oshkosh Lourdes, Johnson Creek and Deerfield each return plenty of talent, and a young Cambria-Friesland team could be on the rise once again.
GREAT EIGHT CONFERENCE
(Eight-player football)
2017 STANDINGS
Conference, overall: Oakfield 4-0, 10-0; Wisconsin Heights 3-1, 6-3; Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 2-2, 4-5; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 1-3, 3-6. Note: Maranatha Baptist canceled its season due to lack of numbers, including four conference forfeits.
WIAA Jamboree: Siren 52, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 0; Oakfield 50, Minong Northwood/Solon Springs 33.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Offense: Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd, so., RB, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.
Defense: Yoshi Sesoko, jr., DL, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah; Michael Rhatican, sr., DB, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Michael Rhatican, 5-10, 160, sr., QB/DB, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose: 2017 was a down year for Rhatican despite throwing for more than 1,000 yards in only six games. He’s looking to get back to his sophomore form, when he earned honorable mention all-state recognition for his 2,012 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Mike Kottke, 6-0, 200, sr., RB/LB, Oakfield: Last season, Kottke tied for the conference lead with 3.5 sacks, and he averaged over seven yards per carry. Oakfield needs him to step into a bigger role this season after losing a lot of talent from their undefeated squad.
THINGS TO WATCH
Port Edwards enters the mix: The Great Eight Conference added Port Edwards this year to bring them up to five teams. The Blackhawks had to cancel their 2017 season due to low participation numbers, but still played six games as an independent, including four against Great Eight teams.
Playoff bound: This year will feature the first WIAA playoffs for 8-player football. In previous years, the top teams faced off in an unofficial Jamboree, but now the winner of the eight-team tournament will be crowned state champion. Wisconsin Heights remains ineligible for the playoffs because its enrollment is too high.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Oakfield; 2, Wisconsin Heights; 3, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.
PREVIEW CAPSULES
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS
Coach: Jeff Supernaw, third year (13-5).
Letterwinners (returning/lost): 15/6.
Starters returning (offense/defense): 5/6.
The lowdown: The Vanguards return their two top passers, top five rushers and four of their top five receivers as they push for a conference championship. Quarterback Thomas Muschitz (6-1, 155, sr.) was limited last season due to injury, but Supernaw feels good about his team’s depth and experience. “While we will lack some size, our team speed will be an asset,” he said.
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE
Coach: Preston Knutson, first year (0-0)
The lowdown: Knutson will be the Challengers’ third head coach in the last three seasons, but he has the luxury of returning quarterback Michael Rhatican. Junior Will Westerhoff should lead the way from the trenches, while top receiver Stephen Manke will again provide a reliable target. If Abundant Life/St. Ambrose can take a step forward, it could challenge for a postseason berth.
AROUND THE CONFERENCE
The conference championship appears up for grabs. Oakfield lost plenty of talent this year, while Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah and Wisconsin Heights continue to trend up, with lots of experience returning for 2018. Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose could be a dark horse if its young players start to put it all together.
— Lorin Cox