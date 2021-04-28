Prep football preview: Week Six brings the Clash of the Titans, Waunakee at DeForest

Columbus (4-1) at New Glarus/Monticello (3-2)

The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the year last week, as Chandler Curtis’ last-second field goal gave Lodi a 17-14 win. Before that, Columbus had scored at least 35 points a game in its four wins. William Cotter has thrown for 900 yards with and seven scores with a 57.7 percent completion rate, and Caden Brunell has rushed for 595 yards and 10 scores. … New Glarus/Monticello had a nightmare outing in a 28-13 loss at Cuba City last week, committing 10 turnovers and giving up two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes, 13 seconds. Senior Darris Schuett has thrown for 1,102 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 339 yards and nine more scores, but he was intercepted six times by Cuba City. Nathan Streiff has 34 catches for 449 yards and four scores.