Prep football preview: Watertown invades Lake Mills on Friday in battle of high-powered offenses

Lakeside had to miss a showdown with Baraboo last week due to a COVID-19 situation, while Kewaskum suffered a lopsided loss to Lake Mills after sitting out the first two weeks due to county COVID-19 guidelines. The Warriors average 32 points and have given up only three touchdowns in their two victories. Nathan Chesterman has thrown for 120 yards and Micah Cody has 344 yards rushing and four scores. … Kewaskum scored early against Lake Mills but wound up losing, 48-7, and couldn't get much of anything working on offense or defense.

Racine Lutheran (3-0) at Watertown Luther Prep (1-2)

Racine Lutheran, the WIAA Division 6 state runner-up in 2018, has averaged 47 points per game while allowing only three touchdowns. Quarterback Camdin Jansen has thrown for 460 yards and seven touchdowns, and Isaiah Folsom (279 yards) and Nolan Kraus (248) have combined for 527 yards rushing and 10 scores. … Luther Prep rocked Horicon/Hustisford last week, 49-7, after opening with losses to Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran. Seven players scored touchdowns against Husticon, and on the season, Elijay Shevey has thrown for 225 yards and Jon Holtz has rushed for 169 yards.

Pardeeville (0-1, 0-1) at Waterloo (1-1, 1-0)