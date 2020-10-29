Prep football preview: Waterloo faces an Eastern Suburban Conference test at Cambridge

It’s telling that Mineral Point has slipped only one spot, to No. 4, in the state small-school rankings despite having to sit out two weeks due to COVID-19 issues. The Pointers’ offense has been grinding out yardage, points and victories at an impressive clip, averaging 53.3 points and 483 yards per game in wins over Dodgeville, Lake Mills and Platteville. Liam Stumpf has completed 66.7% of his passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns, five of them caught by Joah Filardo, and Will Straka has run for 347 yards and six scores. … Defending Southwest Wisconsin Conference champ River Valley lost its opener to Darlington, 34-21, but has scored at least 30 points in wins over Prairie du Chien, Lancaster, Richland Center and Platteville. Will Bailey has thrown for 834 yards and seven touchdowns, and Zach Gloudeman has 440 yards rushing and seven TDs on a 7.3-yard average.