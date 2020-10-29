Prep football preview: Waterloo faces an Eastern Suburban Conference test at Cambridge

(All games 7 p.m. Friday)
Game of the week
Waterloo (3-1, 3-0 Eastern Suburban Conference)
at Cambridge (3-2, 3-1)
Coach Dave Frisell’s Pirates extended their perfect start in the Eastern Suburban Conference last week, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter to beat Markesan, 28-16. Waterloo, a half-game behind Marshall in the conference standings, can avoid falling into a second-place tie with Cambridge with a victory. Offensive efficiency has been a strength for Waterloo, as the crew led by quarterback Blake Huebner and running backs Eugene Wolff and Jordi Aguero averages 23.5 points per game.
The Blue Jays, two-time defending Capitol South Conference champs, need some help to wind up back on the top of the league standings after their earlier 28-3 loss to Marshall. A victory Friday would keep those hopes alive. Ezra Stein has thrown for 412 yards and rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns, and Trey Colts has 401 yards rushing. Ezra Stein also leads the defense with 40 tackles, three for loss.
Games to watch
Madison Edgewood (3-2) at Reedsburg (2-3)
Live streaming: http://wrdbam.com
Edgewood had a win for the ages last week, beating Wisconsin Lutheran on the road, 16-15, with a wild late rally. Sophomore quarterback Mason Folkers completed two touchdown passes to Jackson Trudgeon in the final 7 minutes of play, including a 92-yard game winner on fourth down with 59 seconds to play. Foulkers threw for 230 yards, bringing his season total to 361 yards and Edgewood’s team passing total to 712 yards. The Crusaders have rushed for only 324 yards, though, on a 2.8-yard average. … Reedsburg broke a two-game losing streak last week with a solid 24-9 win over Watertown. Bryant Yanke threw for a second-quarter touchdown and ran for another to help make it 15-3 at the break, and the Beavers’ defense produced two safeties and held the Goslings to minus-6 rushing yards. On the year, Yanke has thrown for 422 yards and rushed for 292, and Mike Raupp has rushed for 343 yards.
Baraboo (4-1) at Watertown (2-3)
It’s been a season of smiles in Baraboo, as the Thunderbirds have at least matched their best season win total since 2006. Wins in the last two weeks of this shortened regular season could give Baraboo its best winning percentage in decades, for a program that went into this season with a 40-year winning percentage of .334. Coach Steve Turkington’s team handled Sauk Prairie last week, 35-0, as the defense held the Eagles to 125 total yards and Luna Larson completed seven of eight passes for 125 yards and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. … Watertown fell to Reedsburg last week as Caleb Huff threw for 146 yards, but was pressured frequently, contributing to the Goslings’ rushing total of minus-6 yards.
Lake Mills (3-2) at Sauk Prairie (0-5)
The L-Cats had to swallow a tough loss last week, getting a potential tying field-goal attempt blocked in the second overtime of a 24-21 loss to crosstown rival Lakeside Lutheran. Quarterback Adam Moen threw for 200 yards and two scores, but had two passes intercepted and was held to 42 yards rushing. The defense allowed Lakeside to rack up 293 yards, 261 of them on the ground, and gave up a score on a punt return. … Sauk Prairie's offense was shut down by Baraboo last week, struggling to produce yardage and first downs. Quarterback Damien Wright-Rodriguez will have his hands full trying to match the production of Moen, who also will challenge an Eagles defense that has given up 35.3 points per game.
Lakeside Lutheran (4-0) at Portage (2-3)
Last week’s two-overtime win over Lake Mills was a huge statement game for coach Paul Bauer’s Warriors, who have allowed opponents only 12.5 points and 262 yards of offense per game. Nathan Chesterman has emerged as a formidable quarterback, throwing for 300 yards and two TDs on a 62.1-percent completion rate, and rushing for 223 yards and two scores. Micah Cody leads the running backs with 561 yards and seven scores, and the defense with 36 tackles, three for loss. … Portage had a game to forget last week, losing to the state’s top-ranked small school, Edgar, by a 62-0 score. Coach Shane Haak’s Warriors have been solid otherwise, beating Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie and falling to Watertown and Edgewood. Ethan Bleich and Junior Bazaldua have led the rushing corps.
Watertown Luther Prep (3-2) vs.
Wisconsin Dells (3-2)
at Dells Middle School, 7 p.m.
Live streaming: http://bigradio.fm/Sports.html
Luther Prep had an eventful time last week, as coach Justin Gregorius was forced to miss the trip to Kenosha County last week due to a COVID-19 quarantine. He had nothing to worry about, as the Phoenix hammered Kenosha St. Joseph, 56-0, behind 161 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Jon Holtz and two TD passes by Elijah Shevey. Those players will again be the offensive keys as the Phoenix aim for a fourth consecutive win after an 0-2 start. … Wisconsin Dells made two second-quarter touchdowns stand up in a 14-7 win at Wautoma last week, bouncing back from a 45-7 loss to Mauston. Jaren Deering has rushed for 207 yards and Will Michalski has thrown for 182 yards and three scores. Junior linebacker Brooks Slack and sophomore lineman Hunter Isaacson lead the defense with 27 and 26 tackles, respectively.
Mineral Point (3-0) at River Valley (4-1), 7 p.m.
Live streaming: http://bigradio.fm/Sports.html
It’s telling that Mineral Point has slipped only one spot, to No. 4, in the state small-school rankings despite having to sit out two weeks due to COVID-19 issues. The Pointers’ offense has been grinding out yardage, points and victories at an impressive clip, averaging 53.3 points and 483 yards per game in wins over Dodgeville, Lake Mills and Platteville. Liam Stumpf has completed 66.7% of his passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns, five of them caught by Joah Filardo, and Will Straka has run for 347 yards and six scores. … Defending Southwest Wisconsin Conference champ River Valley lost its opener to Darlington, 34-21, but has scored at least 30 points in wins over Prairie du Chien, Lancaster, Richland Center and Platteville. Will Bailey has thrown for 834 yards and seven touchdowns, and Zach Gloudeman has 440 yards rushing and seven TDs on a 7.3-yard average.
Marshall (5-0) at Hustisford/Horicon (1-1)
Hustisford/Horicon canceled this game due to COVID-19 issues in the program.
