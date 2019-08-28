Game of the week
Verona at Middleton, 7 p.m. Friday
Coach Dave Richardson’s talent-deep Wildcats impressed in their 41-7 home victory over Janesville Parker last week, scoring two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. Adam Bekx threw for 155 yards and four touchdowns, two to Haakon Anderson, and University of Wisconsin recruit Jackson Acker ran for 71 yards. Linebacker Kyle Walton made 10 tackles to lead a defense that held Parker to 177 yards. Middleton also looked strong in a 35-15 win over Madison East, scoring the first five touchdowns. The star was Kallion Buckner, who ran for 138 yards on a 7.7 per-carry average with four touchdowns and caught three passes for 48 yards and another score. The defense produced two interceptions.
Around the area
Madison Memorial at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m. Friday
Everything came together for Memorial in the season opener, as a field goal by Kole Kerkhoff and a late touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard run by quarterback Jason Ceniti capped a 28-25 victory over Sun Prairie. It was the defending Big Eight champion Spartans’ second straight season-opening win over the Cardinals. Kabaris Vasser rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown and Ceniti scored twice on the ground. The Memorial defense held Sun Prairie to 114 yards rushing, as linebacker Kyle Murphy made nine stops. Ben Probst was solid under center for La Follette, completing 14 of 19 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns. Charlie Kunkel caught eight throws for 147 yards and three scores, and Dakovin Prather scored on both of his catches.
Madison East vs. Madison West, 7 p.m. Friday
Madison East gave up the first 35 points before scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 35-15 loss to Middleton. Quarterback Phil Roh III was a highlight, throwing for 311 yards and two touchdowns, but the defense allowed 205 rushing yards. West hung tough against an up-and-coming Madison La Follette team, trailing 21-13 after one quarter before giving up 14 second-half points in a 35-13 loss. Ezra Thompson threw for 170 yards for the Regents.
Waunakee at Stoughton, 7 p.m. Friday
The Warriors made a major statement — even for a team accustomed to impressive performances — with last week’s 54-6 drubbing of Monona Grove. The meeting paired defending Badger Conference divisional champs and the area’s winningest programs over the past 20 years, but Waunakee outgained the Silver Eagles 505-219. Caden Nelson completed 12 of 16 passes for 204 yards and three TDs, and Alec Morgan averaged 9.1 yards per carry to total 146 yards with three scores. Stoughton impressed in a 34-13 victory at Beaver Dam, holding the Golden Beavers to 162 total yards. Adam Hobson threw for 135 yards and Quinn Arndt rushed for 132.
Reedsburg at Monona Grove, 7 p.m. Friday
Reedsburg has high hopes after last week’s 20-6 victory over a good Oregon team. Coach Brian Pottinger’s time-tested, flex-bone offense does its best with lots of speedy running backs, and the Beavers have an abundance of track stars in the backfield. Four of them ran for 50 or more yards last week, and Ethan Lee threw only one pass. Monona Grove just couldn’t keep up with Waunakee, falling behind 40-7 at halftime on its way to a 54-6 loss. Casey Marron threw for 94 yards.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Milton, 7 p.m. Friday
Last week, the Vikings couldn’t keep up with the air assault of Watertown and quarterback Ethan Pauly, giving up 25 first-half points in a 39-20 loss. What’s worse, standout quarterback Ethan Post was sidelined by injury after throwing only four passes, and three other players threw passes in his place. Charlie Fish ran for 86 yards and caught four passes for 92 yards, totaling three TDs. Milton, in its first game under veteran coach Rodney Wedig, scored four second-quarter touchdowns en route to a 55-15 win at Baraboo. Evan Jordahl threw for 161 yards and four TDs and four rushers scored.
New Glarus/Monticello at Lake Mills, 7 p.m. Friday
The L-Cats crumbled in the second half of a 34-10 loss to Menomonie last week, giving up 24 unanswered points in the second half and losing standout quarterback Adam Moen to a late injury after he threw for 143 yards with one TD and three interceptions. The Glarner Knights are fired up after a 42-7 romp over Dodgeville that saw Darris Schuett throw for 296 yards and three TDs and run for 101 yards and another score.
McFarland at Jefferson, 7 p.m. Friday
The Spartans’ top-heavy Rock Valley Conference schedule continues with a trip to Jefferson. McFarland, the defending Rock Valley champ, lost last week at Edgerton 28-7, as the Crimson Tide held McFarland to 180 yards of offense. Jefferson beat Walworth Big Foot, 34-20, as Jeffery Zeh and Dean Neff combined to run for 336 yards and five TDs.
Racine St. Catherine’s at Marshall, 7 p.m. Thursday
The Cardinals, who lost their opener to Palmyra-Eagle last week 28-20, entertain the defending WIAA Division 4 state champs. Coach Dan Miller’s Angels suffered heavy graduation losses, with only six returning starters, but last week demolished West Allis Central 74-0.