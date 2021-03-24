Prep football preview: Verona opens the unprecedented spring season at Sun Prairie on Friday

GAME OF THE WEEK

Verona at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m. Friday

Two of the area’s traditional power programs meet in the spring season opener, and in the first game played in Sun Prairie’s gorgeous, rebuilt football stadium. Coach Brian Kaminski’s Cardinals return more than half their starters from 2019, including quarterback Brady Stevens (2,470 yards passing and 30 touchdowns in 2019), and Isaac Hamm, a 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman being recruited by multiple Power Five college programs. Peyton Jenkins is a two-year starter at halfback, and Kamron Gothard and Addison Ostrenga are back to play receiver. … Verona returns an impressive total of 14 starters, but the big man on campus is Jackson Acker, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior running back who gained 929 yards in 2019 and is committed to the University of Wisconsin. His backfield mate, Graham Stier, averaged 8.2 yards per carry last year. On defense, lineman Tyler LaHam was the 2019 team leader in tackles.