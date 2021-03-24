Prep football preview: Verona opens the unprecedented spring season at Sun Prairie on Friday

GAME OF THE WEEK
Verona at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m. Friday
Two of the area’s traditional power programs meet in the spring season opener, and in the first game played in Sun Prairie’s gorgeous, rebuilt football stadium. Coach Brian Kaminski’s Cardinals return more than half their starters from 2019, including quarterback Brady Stevens (2,470 yards passing and 30 touchdowns in 2019), and Isaac Hamm, a 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman being recruited by multiple Power Five college programs. Peyton Jenkins is a two-year starter at halfback, and Kamron Gothard and Addison Ostrenga are back to play receiver. … Verona returns an impressive total of 14 starters, but the big man on campus is Jackson Acker, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior running back who gained 929 yards in 2019 and is committed to the University of Wisconsin. His backfield mate, Graham Stier, averaged 8.2 yards per carry last year. On defense, lineman Tyler LaHam was the 2019 team leader in tackles.
GAMES TO WATCH
Stoughton at Waunakee, 7 p.m. Friday
This is Waunakee’s first game since the 2019 WIAA state final, a heartbreaking 31-30 loss to Brookfield East. Coach Pat Rice’s Warriors return eight starters, including five on offense. The focal point of the offense will be senior quarterback Caden Nelson, who threw for 1,295 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 550 more yards. Isaac Schaaf was an all-Badger North first-team receiver last year, and receivers Andrew Keller and Randy Vojitisek also return. Thomas Meffert leads a solid offensive line. … Stoughton returns 14 starters, including eight on defense. Leading the list is senior running back and linebacker Brooks Empey, the Badger South Conference’s defensive edge player of the year. Zach Wahlin, Gabe Rousseau and Griffin Empey lead an experienced line, and Rudy Detweiler and Luke Mechler join Empey to give Stoughton a fearsome group of linebackers.
Janesville Craig at DeForest, 7 p.m. Friday
DeForest’s last game was a doozy — a last-minute, 8-7 victory over Menasha in the 2019 WIAA Division 3 state championship game. Back from that team are two all-Badger North Conference honorees in Gabe Finley (1,353 yards) and Mason Kirchberg, along with first-team tight end Hayden Rauls. Bennett Girten anchors the offensive line. In the defensive backfield, Deven Magli and Trace Grundahl combined for 16 interceptions in 2019. … Craig hopes the new scenery of the Badger Conference will help its chances, after the 2019 team lost its first seven games and five all-conference honorees were lost to graduation from that roster. An experienced defense will be the key to the Cougars’ early success.
Beloit Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m. Friday
New coach Brad Dement, a former standout player for the Purple Knights, has taken over as Beloit Memorial’s head coach. Keys to the Purple Knights’ success are junior quarterback Griffin Oberneder, senior running backs Jacob Raisbeck and Juan Orajel, and senior lineman Jaheim Davis. … Middleton starts its second season under coach Jason Pertzborn with only two starters returning on offense, including lineman Taylor Simmons and receiver Michael Gustafson. Senior Sawyer Pertzborn is expected to handle quarterback duties. The 3-4 defensive scheme has five starters back, led by senior linebacker Nolan Dunn and senior defensive backs Josh Stormer and Quinn Calvin.
Edgerton at Lodi, 7 p.m. Friday
For this season alone, the Rock Valley Conference has expanded to 12 teams in Large and Small divisions. The spring list includes Monroe from the Badger South Conference in the Large, and Columbus and Lodi in the small. Lodi, which missed the WIAA playoffs in 2019 for the first time since 2000, premieres its new artificial-turf stadium on Friday. The Blue Devils return seven starters on offense and four on defense. The keys will be senior quarterback Quinn Faust, junior running back/linebacker Lucas Heyroth, senior lineman Cade Wipperfurth and senior receiver Trey Treader. Defensive returnees include senior defensive back Connor Faust and senior punter Zack Dolson. … Edgerton features a new head coach in Russ Lietz, and while only five starters return, they include all-conference quarterback Drew Hanson, running back Clayton Jenny, defensive end Jacob Holloway, linebacker Ethan Kraus and kicker Ismael Diaz.
Fort Atkinson vs. Milton at Walworth Big Foot, 1 p.m. Saturday
Nick Nelson takes over as Fort Atkinson’s head coach with nine starters returning on offense and eight on defense. Junior alec Courtier rushed for 491 yards last year, and junior Drew Evans is back to anchor the line. Both earned all-Badger South Conference honorable mention last year. Also back are senior defensive lineman Jacob Horvatin and senior linebacker John Klatt. … Rodney Wedig’s Red Hawks went 9-2 in 2019 and have nine starters back, led by second-team all-conference quarterback Evan Jordahl, who generated 1,791 yards of total offense last year. Senior defensive end Luke Hessenauer will lead the defense, with help from senior linebacker Logan Knudsen and senior cornerback Joseph Jones.
Oregon vs. Monona Grove at DeForest, 1 p.m. Saturday
Coach Dan Kissling has nine returnees at Oregon, led by second-team all-conference tight end/defensive end Gabe Pearson and second-team linebacker Clay Haggerty. Running back Ryan McCorkle is a two-year starter at running back, and Donovan Johnson gained 252 receiving yards in 2019. … Monona Grove returns 14 starters, led by honorable mention all-conference tight end Henry Walsh (398 receiving yards). The defense has even more experience back, led by first-team all-conference safety Tyler Dahlhauser, lineman Jacob Sale and defensive backs Dylan Matuszak and Grant Dahlhauser. Linebacker Mitch Hauser had a team-best 69 tackles in 2019.
