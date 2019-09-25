Game of the week
Verona (4-1, 4-1) at Madison Memorial (5-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
When Verona lost last week to Sun Prairie, it left Memorial as the only unbeaten team remaining in the rock-‘em, sock-‘em Big Eight Conference race. But if Verona can rebound this week to stop the Spartans, it will create a three-way tie atop the league — with the Wildcats and Spartans joined by Friday’s Sun Prairie-Madison La Follette winner. The Spartans moved up to sixth in The Associated Press’ state large-school rankings after defeating Madison West last week, 28-6. Kam Marshall ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns and the defense held the Regents to 160 yards. Verona (ranked 11th by The AP) took a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter at Sun Prairie, but the Cardinals scored twice in the closing minutes. Jackson Acker ran for 122 yards and a score for Verona, giving him 602 yards on the year.
Games to watch
Sun Prairie (4-1, 4-1) at Madison La Follette (4-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Tenth-ranked Sun Prairie has strung together four consecutive impressive wins, averaging 41.3 points per game after its season-opening loss to Memorial. Friday’s game is big not only because the winner might be able to climb back into a tie for the league lead if Memorial loses to Verona, but because the winner will lock in a guaranteed WIAA playoff berth. Quarterback Brady Stevens has passed for 1,052 yards and 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions, and he ran for two TDs against Verona last week. Nathan Schauer has run for a team-high 341 yards and eight scores for the Cardinals. La Follette has been productive against the lower-division Big Eight schools, but lost its only previous meeting with a team that has a winning record, losing 49-18 to Memorial in Week Two. Ben Probst has thrown for 931 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Jaylend Brown has run for 583 yards and four scores.
Milton (5-0, 3-0) at Stoughton (4-1, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
This victory will open a clear path to the Badger South title for the winner, and the team that comes out on top also will lock up a guaranteed playoff berth. Milton has gone from solid to superb under new coach Rodney Wedig as the Red Hawks have averaged 42 points per game while allowing 13.6. Evan Jordahl has thrown for 508 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Nick Huber and Jerry Jones have led a balanced rushing attack with a combined 811 yards and 16 scores (eight each). Stoughton has won three straight league games after a Week 2 crossover drubbing at the hands of Waunakee. In the past two weeks the Vikings have outscored Fort Atkinson and Madison Edgewood by a combined 87-0. Adam Hobson has completed 65% of his passes for 802 yards and has rushed for 336 yards and 11 more scores. Quinn Arnott has 584 yards rushing with seven TDs.
Waunakee (5-0, 3-0) at Sauk Prairie (3-2, 1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Coach Pat Rice’s Warriors, ranked fourth among state large schools by The AP, have outscored their five opponents by a combined 257-59 and have scored at least 39 points per game. Caden Nelson has completed 71% of his passes for 773 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Alec Morgan has led a balanced rushing attack with 323 yards (9.2 yard-per-carry average) with seven TDs. Sauk Prairie’s new coach, Clay Iverson, watched his Badger North honeymoon end after a 3-0 start when the Eagles dropped consecutive games to Reedsburg and DeForest, and their reward is a game against the Warriors. Quarterback Kyle Breunig leads the passing game and Parker Breunig and Garrett Hertzfeldt are the top running backs.
Lake Mills (4-1, 1-0) vs. Columbus (3-2, 0-1) at Firemen's Park, Columbus, 7 p.m. Friday
The L-Cats, ranked 10th among state medium-sized schools by The AP, have been world-beaters after struggling in the second half of a 34-10 loss to state-ranked Menomonie in the season opener. Lake Mills opened Capitol North Conference play last week with a 52-13 victory at Poynette, and this week the L-Cats take on a Columbus team that’s trying to right its ship and steer toward a playoff berth. Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen has completed 62% of his passes for 1,068 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he also leads the team in rushing with 407 yards and eight scores. Columbus gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 28-26 home loss to Lakeside Lutheran to open league play last week. Caden Brunell has rushed for 712 yards and 10 TDs to lead the Cardinals’ offense.
Madison East (2-3, 2-3) vs. Janesville Craig (1-4, 1-4) at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m. Friday
Don’t look now, but East can extend its winning streak to three games with a victory in Janesville. The Purgolders beat Janesville Parker in overtime last week 23-17 and the offense features a 916-yard passer in Phil Roh III, who has two terrific targets in Keonte Jones and Javon Boyton. Craig’s only victory came against Parker, a win that was followed by lopsided losses to Verona, Sun Prairie and La Follette. Eric Hughes has led the Cougars in passing and running. Parker Glissendorf leads the defense with 55 tackles.
Janesville Parker (0-5, 0-5) at Middleton (3-2, 3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Middleton rolled to a 46-8 win at Beloit Memorial last week as Kallion Buckner rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns to boost his season totals to 753 yards and 13 scores. The Cardinals play back-to-back games against Parker and Craig, and by winning each, Middleton will lock up a playoff berth as it heads into its two final regular-season games against Sun Prairie and La Follette. Parker forced overtime against East last week on a late field goal by David Zavala but failed to score on its OT possession.
Madison West (1-4, 1-4) at Beloit Memorial (1-4, 1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
West’s offense was held to 160 yards by Madison Memorial in last week’s 28-6 loss, so coach Brad Murphy will be looking for a rebound from quarterback Ezra Thompson (473 passing yards) and running back Nazier Jones. Beloit Memorial has been outscored by a combined 154-24 after its season-opening victory over Janesville Craig.